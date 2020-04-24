Golden Matrix Announces Appointment of Thomas McChesney to Company’s Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTC: GMGI), a developer and licenser of social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced the appointment of Thomas E. McChesney to the company’s board of directors, effective April 27, 2020. He is the first outside appointment to the board and will serve as GMGI’s lead independent director.



Mr. McChesney has extensive financial and entrepreneurial experience as an executive and board member in the financial services industry. He currently serves as lead independent director of VidBid, Inc., an early stage technology-driven company helping contractors and home owners find each other in a more efficient manner. From 1995 through March 2016, he served as a Director of TrueBlue Inc., a $2.3B revenue NYSE-listed enterprise (TBI), and is the former Chair of its Compensation Committee and former member of its Audit Committee.

Mr. McChesney served as Senior Vice President and Syndicate Manager at Paulson Investment Company (“Paulson”) and was later appointed President of Paulson. He had joined Paulson in 1980 and left in 1995 to join Blackwell Donaldson Company, where he served as Director of Investment Banking from 1998 to 2005. He also served as a director of Nations Express Incorporated from 2004 to 2009.

"We are pleased to welcome Tom as our third board member and the company’s first independent director,” said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman. “He brings decades of experience in leading and providing guidance to numerous technology-based companies, and we are confident his fresh perspectives will help us execute on our strategies for both organic and inorganic growth. Additionally, Tom’s expertise will serve to strengthen GMGI’s corporate governance as we establish key committees.”

“As a long-term shareholder who appreciates Brian’s vision for Golden Matrix and its many growth prospects,” commented Mr. McChesney, “I am excited to be joining the board at this time. I look forward to assisting management in whatever ways I can to ensure the company’s long-term success.”

Golden Matrix expects to continue expanding the board during 2020 with the appointment of additional independent directors.

As its chairman of the board, Mr. Goodman said Golden Matrix is committed to establishing strong board governance that, along with its growing financial position and performance in the dynamic online gaming space, should enable GMGI to satisfy the requirements needed to uplist its common stock to a national or international exchange later this year. “We believe these are important and necessary steps to safeguard our exciting growth plans and help enhance value for all Golden Matrix shareholders.”

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

