John Glenn partners with Michael Hicks, Steve Torres, and John Teichert to Create EssayPop

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Glenn and Michael Hicks are proud to introduce EssayPop, a platform that allows students to improve their essay writing skills easily and in a collaborative way.John Glenn is a Hollywood screenwriter, producer, and director with over 20 years of experience in entertainment. As a screenwriter, he has developed, sold, and produced dozens of projects to every major network and film studio. On the side, he also looks to invest in and partner with various companies and projects he believes in.Michael Hicks began his career as an English teacher in 1993 in South Central Los Angeles. After getting his middle school students started on “easy” assignments with the plan to move on to more complex ones, he quickly realized what he was asking was beyond their writing abilities. He recognized that students were critically behind in their fundamental writing skills. As a result, he created a system to teach them. That system eventually found a programmer in Steve Torres (the IT Solution Technician at the same middle school where Michael taught) and eventually became the web-based application EssayPop.After realizing the platform’s potential, John Glenn decided to partner with the team on the project. And in less than 4 months, they have thousands of teachers and student users in 30 states, and three countries.Targeting students in grades 4 through 12, EssayPop demystifies essay writing by compartmentalizing the constituent parts of an academic paper into approachable writing frames that teach students the structure they need to be successful writers in school. As opposed to a student staring at an intimidating blank screen, it lays the process out in front of them. The platform also has a collaborative component called The Hive, which allows students to crowdsource feedback, making essay-writing more fun, engaging and productive. It also makes a teacher’s life a million times easier, “This is an aspect to EssayPop that cannot be understated.,” said Glenn.EssayPop digitizes a system that Michael Hicks originally called “frame writing,” which is based on the simple premise that complex, academic writing can be best taught if it is broken down into its simpler, component parts. This method was previously only paper-based, but with the help of Torres, Michael was able to create the new mobile platform.“Writing proficiency is languishing across the board, in rural and suburban communities and even in affluent areas,” says Michael Hicks.“We believe in a student’s right to write. We envision our program being used across the country to bring high-level writing and communication skills to kids.”“Writing is something I am passionate about, so I am excited to be part of a project that is helping a whole new generation of young people master writing, ” says Glenn.For more information, visit https://www.essaypop.com/?utm_campaign=PR



