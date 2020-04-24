The Administration for Children and Families to Release Funding to Support Child Welfare Services

On March 27, the President signed a $2 trillion emergency relief bill aimed at providing economic relief to the nation’s families, workers, and businesses. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) with $6.3 billion in additional funding that will aid in the continuation of work protecting, supporting, and uplifting our vulnerable communities during this public health crisis.

“President Trump has secured more than $6 billion in funding to help meet the needs of America’s most vulnerable during this time of crisis, including those served by state, territory, and tribal child welfare services,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “As part of the President’s all-of-America approach to combating the coronavirus, ACF is providing extra support for the provision of human services, such as child welfare, that may face new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The bill provides $45 million to support the child welfare needs of families during this crisis and to help keep families together. These funds will be dispersed to states, territories, and tribes in an effort to provide financial and administrative support to their child welfare system.

“Protecting our children and families in need during this unprecedented time is one of our top priorities,” said ACF Assistant Secretary Lynn Johnson. “These funds will help support child welfare services across our nation, lifting up thousands of Americans during this season of uncertainty.”

With this additional funding, the Administration for Children and Families continues to support services that strengthen and support families, individuals, youth and children to achieve their fullest potential during a public health crisis.

Additional information about Child Welfare specific to this public health crisis can be found on the Children’s Bureau website: https://www.acf.hhs.gov/cb/resource/covid-19-resources