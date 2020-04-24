PlacidWay Expands Most Innovative Medical Tourism Digital Platform Supporting Post COVID-19 Strategies

End-to-end solutions by PlacidWay emphasizes online consultation, CRM, patient journey management and comprehensive marketing strategies for medical tourism.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlacidWay , the world’s most advanced platform that hosts 1000s of leading medical centers from over 50 countries brings the latest post-COVID-19 strategies in medical tourism. This platform defines highly effective end-to-end solutions in local and global marketing, patient journey management, Customer Relationship Management technologies and online consultations using the most innovative technologies in the health tourism industry.“Although medical tourism industry is one of the worst-affected sectors due to coronavirus pandemic, we continue to invest in innovation to drive patient and provider engagement. By integrating technology with patient journey, we are optimizing the entire patient acquisition process. This has started producing results for medical centers who are forward looking,” says Pramod Goel, Founder& CEO of PlacidWay.PlacidWay has adopted several innovative solutions that are key to post-COVID strategies. PlacidTrack, a digital medical tourism communications platform, is designed to help connect healthcare providers and patients directly via omni-channel strategy. This allows patients to communicate with provider using most comfortable mechanism such as phone call, online chat, text messaging, and email to offer remote online consultation which will help build trust are transparency.PlacidExpert is a unique solution for medical experts to offer online consultation and expert second opinion that helps to generate income during the present crisis and also leads to future bookings. PlacidWay Marketing is expanded to include many channels such as professional profiles, packages, reviews, videos, and social media sharing. The PlacidWay niche sites which are either treatment or regional marketing is also playing a key role in distributing the medical center messages.Medical centers can now manage their profile and various patient acquisition activities via PlacidWay’s most comprehensive customer relationship management system. Mr. Goel further adds that effective patient safety communication will be the key to survive and overcome this global crisis. He expects that these post-COVID-19 medical travel strategies will help the providers to engage the customers and sustain their operations, at the same time refocus and reinvent a more effective patient journey.About PlacidWayPlacidWay is a leading global medical tourism marketplace with thousands of prominent medical and wellness centers from more than 50 countries and over 250 cities worldwide. PlacidWay’s global presence includes access to a large patient base from all continents including the Americas, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.For more details on PlacidWay’s Post COVID-19 Medical Travel Strategies, contact PlacidWay at info@placidway.com:



