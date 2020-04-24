Distributed Control System Market to Exhibit 5.6% CAGR; Need to Maintain & Control Production Process will Drive Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered are ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson (US), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell Process Solutions (US), GE Power (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Valmet (Finland), Yokogawa (Japan), Azbil Corporation (Japan), NovaTech LLC (US).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global distributed control system market is set to gain traction from the ever-increasing investment in various sectors including electronics, food and beverage, mining and metal, and metallurgy. DCS would aid in controlling and managing the entire production process in all the above-mentioned industries. Fortune Business Insights™ put forward this information in a recent report, titled, “Distributed Control System Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” As per the report, the DCS market size stood at USD 16.18 billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 24.82 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Investment for Developing New Technologies to Boost Growth

The power industry is experiencing rising technological advancements at present. It is one of the most vital factors that is likely to augment the DCS market growth in the coming years. New technologies are aiding in improving the reliability, efficiency, and productivity in this sector. Apart from that, in the processing and manufacturing industry, the increasing investment in the development of unique technologies for power plants would affect the market positively.

Furthermore, the high demand for I/O and proliferation of digital networks in the process control system would transform the market. Important changes in technologies, namely, field networks, control networks, and physical I/O are gradually remoulding with the emergence of smart IIoT-connected sensors, analytics, big data, cloud computing, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and virtualization. However, underinvestment in infrastructure and shale oil exploration may hamper market growth.





Segment-

Software Segment to Gain Maximum Share Backed by their Extensive Usage in DCS

Based on component, the market is grouped into services, hardware, and software. The software segment held 45.9% distributed control system market share in 2018. It occurred because of the increasing usage of these software solutions in DCS to gain several benefits, such as easy maintenance, smooth operation, and intelligent control. These solutions consist of equipment simulator, system configurator editor, operator interface, and system management tool. This segment is expected to gain the maximum share during the forecast period.





Regional Analysis-

Rising Oil & Gas Production & Exploration Activities to Drive Growth in Europe

In terms of region, the market is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Out of these, North America generated USD 5.10 billion DCS market revenue in 2018 stoked by the increasing consumption of power in Canada and the U.S. The oil and gas sector is also expanding in this region. Europe is set to experience healthy growth backed by the rising oil and gas production and exploration activities in countries, namely, Italy, Spain, and Germany. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, on the other hand, are mainly aiming to surge their fossil fuel and renewable energy production. They are doing so to fulfil the unmet demand for power.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain New Contracts for Intensifying Competition

The market houses many enterprises that are striving persistently to bag new contracts and develop state-of-the-art products. They are also investing hefty amounts of money to upgrade their existing products and are adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions. Below are two of the latest key industry developments:

June 2018 : Rockwell Automation, unveiled its latest DCS system called PlantPAx to consolidate servers in a single machine, leveraging both IEC-61850 and Ethernet/IP standards.





: Rockwell Automation, unveiled its latest DCS system called PlantPAx to consolidate servers in a single machine, leveraging both IEC-61850 and Ethernet/IP standards. November 2018: ABB bagged a new contract from China to control its first ever commercially operated concentrated solar power plant. ABB is set to deliver its ‘Ability Symphony Plus’ DCS to maintain production.



List of Key Companies Operating in the Distributed Control System Market. They are as follows:

ABB (Switzerland)

Schneider Electric (France)

Emerson (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Honeywell Process Solutions (US)

GE Power (US)

Rockwell Automation (US)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi (Japan)

Valmet (Finland)

Yokogawa (Japan)

Azbil Corporation (Japan)

NovaTech LLC (US)





