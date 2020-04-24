Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record 2020 First Quarter Financial Results
F&M is Committed and Well Positioned to Support Communities Throughout COVID-19 Crisis
2020 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
- Net interest income after provision for loan losses was stable at $12.6 million, despite a $1.4 million increase in the first quarter provision for loan losses
- Noninterest income increased 15.8% to $3.1 million
- Strong organic growth drove a 13.5% increase in net total loans and a 13.6% increase in total deposits
- Net income increased 27.3% to $4.1 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share
- Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.01%, compared to 0.02% for the same period last year
- Return on average assets was 1.02%, compared to 0.97% for the same period last year (last year’s first quarter included one-time tax adjusted expenses related to the Bank of Geneva acquisition)
- F&M remains well capitalized under regulatory guidelines with a tier 1 capital to average assets of 11.56%
“For over 120 years, F&M has supported its local communities and we are committed to helping our retail, commercial, and agricultural customers through the unprecedented challenges created by the COVID-19 crisis,” stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While it is too early to understand the economic repercussions of the crisis, F&M’s strong financial and capital position provides us with the flexibility to navigate this period of uncertainty. In addition, our consistent loan and deposit growth over the past five years, demonstrates the strong relationships we have developed throughout our Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan communities. Our team members have rallied behind our customers and communities and I am grateful for all their efforts, hard work, and dedication. We are diligently working to protect our employees and customers, while quickly providing essential financial services, advice and resources to our customers. As a result, the majority of our workforce is either working from home or operating in staggered shifts, while our customers have embraced alternatives to lobby banking including drive-thru, online, digital, and mobile banking. Despite the adjustments we have made to our operations, I am proud to announce F&M has not furloughed any associates and has not reduced pay or salaries to any of our associates.”
“As the crisis has evolved, we have strengthened our relationships by increasing the amount of financial relief, assistance, and advice we are providing customers. Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have started offering several financial relief programs to our customers including forbearance agreements for home loans, a ‘Skip-a-pay’ program for consumer installment loans, waiving late payment fees, offering interest only payment alternatives for commercial and ag customers, and temporarily reducing account fees by eliminating certain requirements on deposit accounts. In addition, as a community bank, we have the agility to respond to evolving market conditions, while offering quick financial support and decisions to our customers. Through our efforts, almost 500 loans to small business customers have been approved by the Small Business Administration for total consideration of nearly $70 million as a result of the Paycheck Protection Program. The success of this program has helped F&M provide the necessary financial resources to many of our small business customers who employ over 8,000 people.”
Income Statement
Net income for the 2020 first quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $4.1 million, compared to $3.2 million for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2020 first quarter was $0.37, compared to $0.29 for the same period last year. The 2019 first quarter earnings included $0.09 per basic and diluted share of one-time acquisition related expenses associated with the Limberlost acquisition.
Mr. Eller continued, “As the Federal Reserve reduced rates during the end of 2019, we adjusted our cost of interest-bearing liabilities. As a result, our net interest margin remained relatively stable and was 3.75% at March 31, 2020, compared to 3.87% for the same period last year and 3.60% at December 31, 2019. Late in the 2020 first quarter, the Federal Reserve announced emergency rate cuts of 50 and 100 basis points in response to the COVID-19 crisis. This resulted in a cost of funds for the month of March of 1.10%, which represents the lowest cost of funds we have had in over a year. We are also proactively controlling noninterest expenses and I am pleased with the continued improvements we have made to our efficiency ratio, despite enhancing our compensation structure during the quarter which resulted in approximately 30% of our associates receiving an increase in their annual salaries.”
“We expect Federal Reserve rate cuts will put pressure on our net interest margin in the coming quarters. Helping offset some of the impact to net interest margin are fees we will receive associated with originating loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. In addition, lower rates have created a surge in the demand for home loans. In fact, at the end of the quarter our pipeline of home loans is three times higher than our previous record. F&M only keeps a portion of the home loans we originate, which helps reduce portfolio risk and generates noninterest income as we resell residential mortgages in the secondary market. Noninterest income during the first quarter increased 15.8% to $3.1 million, compared to the same period last year. We expect second quarter noninterest income to increase significantly as we benefit from fees associated with the high volume of Paycheck Protection Program loans and residential mortgages.”
Deposits
At March 31, 2020, total deposits were $1.349 billion, an increase of 13.6% from March 31, 2019. The significant organic deposit growth we have been experiencing is a result of continued strength in expanding relationships with new and existing customers. In addition, we have recently experienced changing customer preferences to more stable and secure saving instruments as deposits have increased since the COVID-19 crisis began.
Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total loans, net at March 31, 2020, increased 13.6% or by $149.2 million to $1.247 billion, compared to $1.098 billion at March 31, 2019, and up from $1.219 billion at December 31, 2019. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of strong organic loan growth.
Mr. Eller continued, “Throughout our history, we have focused on measured growth, while maintaining a strong financial position and managing the risk of our loan portfolio. During the 2008 – 2009 financial crisis, F&M achieved strong profitability, was well-capitalized, did not participate in TARP, and continued to pay its quarterly cash dividend. We believe the lessons we learned during the 2008 – 2009 financial crisis, combined with the experience of our strong leadership team, board of directors, financial position, and capital levels provide us with the resources and platform to navigate this challenging period.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic combined with the country’s response to the crisis is materially impacting the ability of individuals, businesses and other entities to meet their financial obligations. Fortunately, F&M has no exposure to the energy sector, while our exposure to industries most likely impacted by the pandemic is limited. In fact, loans in the restaurant, hospitality (hotel) and entertainment industries represent 8.67% of our loan portfolio at March 31, 2020. We have only processed a total of $3.4 million of payment deferrals to customers in the restaurant and entertainment industries, while no hotel customers have currently requested payment deferrals reflecting our conservative underwriting standards and the strong balance sheets of our customers. During the first quarter we proactively increased our allowance for loan losses and incurred a $1.4 million provision, which was in addition to a higher provision in the fourth quarter as we completed a comprehensive review of each loan from the Bank of Geneva merger and prudently increased our allowance for the significant loan growth we experienced last year. We are proactively monitoring our loan portfolio and we will make the necessary adjustments to help our customers during this difficult period, while ensuring F&M’s financial strength.”
Mr. Eller concluded: “F&M is vested in our communities and we are here to help as we all navigate the challenges associated with the COVID-19 crisis together. On behalf of the entire leadership team and board of directors, I would like to express our gratitude to our customers and employees. Thank you!”
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 9.0% to $236.5 million at March 31, 2020, from $216.9 million at March 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, the company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.56%, compared to 13.07% at March 31, 2019.
Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $180.9 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $167.1 million at March 31, 2019. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2020, was $16.26 per share, compared to $15.05 per share at March 31, 2019.
For the 2020 first quarter, the company declared cash dividends of $0.16 per share, which is a 6.7% increase over the 2019 first quarter declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for over 20 consecutive years. For the 2020 first quarter, the dividend payout ratio was 43.07% compared to 42.77% for the same period last year.
About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) (Nasdaq: FMAO), is the holding company for the Farmers & Merchants State Bank, a local independent community bank with $1.7 billion in assets that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|Interest Income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|15,883
|$
|15,608
|$
|15,202
|$
|16,723
|$
|14,680
|Debt securities:
|U.S. Treasury and government agencies
|1,146
|840
|972
|816
|713
|Municipalities
|262
|225
|190
|211
|211
|Dividends
|45
|60
|69
|76
|88
|Federal funds sold
|6
|97
|120
|162
|37
|Other.
|122
|319
|459
|295
|133
|Total interest income
|17,464
|17,149
|17,012
|18,283
|15,862
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|2,901
|3,336
|3,654
|3,339
|2,613
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold
|under agreements to repurchase
|244
|207
|201
|141
|185
|Borrowed funds
|266
|270
|257
|269
|287
|Total interest expense
|3,411
|3,813
|4,112
|3,749
|3,085
|Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses
|14,053
|13,336
|12,900
|14,534
|12,777
|Provision for Loan Losses
|1,430
|728
|247
|133
|30
|Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses
|12,623
|12,608
|12,653
|14,401
|12,747
|Noninterest Income
|Customer service fees
|1,586
|1,732
|1,722
|1,694
|1,578
|Other service charges and fees
|1,039
|1,132
|1,179
|1,091
|1,041
|Net gain on sale of loans
|227
|119
|260
|196
|102
|Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
|270
|-
|-
|-
|(26
|)
|Total noninterest income
|3,122
|2,983
|3,161
|2,981
|2,695
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and wages
|4,223
|4,029
|4,158
|3,830
|4,312
|Employee benefits
|1,677
|1,410
|1,331
|1,223
|1,594
|Net occupancy expense
|564
|406
|630
|614
|667
|Furniture and equipment
|758
|596
|720
|763
|696
|Data processing
|442
|396
|482
|376
|1,299
|Franchise taxes
|368
|246
|248
|229
|258
|ATM expense
|414
|434
|416
|418
|447
|Advertising
|303
|340
|587
|382
|260
|Net loss on sale of other assets owned
|1
|16
|22
|28
|15
|FDIC assessment
|72
|(11
|)
|-
|98
|96
|Mortgage servicing rights amortization
|132
|158
|149
|105
|75
|Consulting fees
|139
|264
|196
|95
|113
|Other general and administrative
|1,602
|1,482
|1,667
|1,551
|1,679
|Total noninterest expense
|10,695
|9,766
|10,606
|9,712
|11,511
|Income Before Income Taxes
|5,050
|5,825
|5,208
|7,670
|3,931
|Income Taxes
|945
|1,102
|933
|1,490
|707
|Net Income
|4,105
|4,723
|4,275
|6,180
|3,224
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|4,998
|(472
|)
|841
|3,061
|1,749
|Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss on sale of available-for-sale securities
|(270
|)
|-
|-
|-
|26
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|4,728
|(472
|)
|841
|3,061
|1,775
|Tax expense (benefit)
|993
|(99
|)
|176
|643
|373
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|3,735
|(373
|)
|665
|2,418
|1,402
|Comprehensive Income
|$
|7,840
|$
|4,350
|$
|4,940
|$
|8,598
|$
|4,626
|Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.29
|Dividends Declared
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|49,844
|$
|50,137
|$
|103,188
|$
|108,085
|$
|48,740
|Federal funds sold
|40,993
|1,159
|11,404
|15,193
|33,109
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|90,837
|51,296
|114,592
|123,278
|81,849
|Interest-bearing time deposits
|4,869
|4,309
|4,554
|4,509
|4,509
|Securities - available-for-sale
|204,121
|222,293
|190,465
|204,415
|174,682
|Other securities, at cost
|5,810
|5,810
|5,789
|5,789
|5,789
|Loans held for sale
|2,153
|4,248
|606
|1,909
|859
|Loans, net
|1,239,108
|1,211,771
|1,151,937
|1,084,448
|1,091,829
|Premises and equipment
|26,120
|26,351
|25,990
|26,013
|25,205
|Goodwill
|47,340
|47,340
|47,340
|47,340
|47,340
|Mortgage servicing rights
|2,672
|2,629
|2,556
|2,465
|2,397
|Other real estate owned
|185
|214
|351
|329
|510
|Bank owned life insurance
|15,313
|15,235
|15,151
|15,050
|14,963
|Other assets
|16,597
|15,834
|15,549
|15,002
|15,729
|Total Assets
|$
|1,655,125
|$
|1,607,330
|$
|1,574,880
|$
|1,530,547
|$
|1,465,661
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|261,786
|$
|265,156
|$
|261,719
|$
|242,510
|$
|236,847
|Interest-bearing
|NOW accounts
|463,734
|423,655
|430,646
|430,505
|418,773
|Savings
|341,256
|322,973
|310,667
|293,179
|272,875
|Time
|281,931
|276,563
|274,996
|276,153
|258,929
|Total deposits
|1,348,707
|1,288,347
|1,278,028
|1,242,347
|1,187,424
|Federal Funds Purchased and
|securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|30,585
|48,073
|30,056
|27,102
|25,521
|Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances
|24,788
|24,806
|24,669
|24,532
|24,682
|Dividend payable
|1,768
|1,768
|1,657
|1,654
|1,654
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|12,820
|14,078
|13,062
|10,865
|9,446
|Total liabilities
|1,418,668
|1,377,072
|1,347,472
|1,306,500
|1,248,727
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued
|and outstanding 12,230,000 shares 3/31/20 and 12/31/19
|81,844
|81,535
|81,264
|81,955
|81,760
|Treasury stock - 1,100,579 shares 3/31/20, 1,093,065 shares 12/31/19
|(12,636
|)
|(12,456
|)
|(12,453
|)
|(12,707
|)
|(12,680
|)
|Retained earnings
|162,416
|160,081
|157,126
|153,993
|149,466
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|4,833
|1,098
|1,471
|806
|(1,612
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|236,457
|230,258
|227,408
|224,047
|216,934
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|1,655,125
|$
|1,607,330
|$
|1,574,880
|$
|1,530,547
|$
|1,465,661
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
|For the Three Months Ended
|Selected financial data
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|Return on average assets
|1.02%
|1.18%
|1.10%
|1.63%
|0.97%
|Return on average equity
|7.06%
|8.26%
|7.54%
|11.21%
|5.99%
|Yield on earning assets
|4.66%
|4.63%
|4.74%
|5.25%
|4.80%
|Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|1.22%
|1.40%
|1.55%
|1.45%
|1.26%
|Net interest spread
|3.44%
|3.23%
|3.19%
|3.80%
|3.54%
|Net interest margin
|3.75%
|3.60%
|3.60%
|4.18%
|3.87%
|Efficiency
|63.09%
|63.67%
|65.86%
|56.00%
|73.11%
|Dividend payout ratio
|43.07%
|43.34%
|38.67%
|26.78%
|42.77%
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|16.26
|$
|16.01
|$
|15.68
|$
|15.49
|$
|15.05
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|11.56%
|11.52%
|11.45%
|11.77%
|13.07%
|Loans
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Commercial real estate
|$
|570,217
|$
|551,309
|$
|502,137
|$
|443,257
|$
|440,993
|Agricultural real estate
|194,383
|199,105
|200,791
|193,768
|191,752
|Consumer real estate
|174,731
|165,349
|159,074
|159,540
|160,967
|Commercial and industrial
|143,261
|135,631
|130,150
|125,609
|137,949
|Agricultural
|109,584
|111,820
|110,270
|113,755
|112,898
|Consumer
|49,022
|49,237
|49,552
|48,952
|47,647
|Other
|8,336
|8,314
|8,167
|7,341
|7,392
|Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs
|(1,893
|)
|(1,766
|)
|(1,445
|)
|(1,091
|)
|(1,133
|)
|Total loans,net
|$
|1,247,641
|$
|1,218,999
|$
|1,158,696
|$
|1,091,131
|$
|1,098,465
|Asset quality data
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|3,344
|$
|3,400
|$
|3,275
|$
|1,328
|$
|1,188
|Troubled debt restructuring
|$
|1,934
|$
|956
|$
|1,051
|$
|981
|$
|173
|90 day past due and accruing
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|3,344
|$
|3,400
|$
|3,275
|$
|1,328
|$
|1,188
|Other real estate owned
|$
|185
|$
|214
|$
|351
|$
|329
|$
|510
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|3,529
|$
|3,614
|$
|3,626
|$
|1,657
|$
|1,698
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|$
|8,533
|$
|7,228
|$
|6,759
|$
|6,964
|$
|6,636
|Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans
|0.68%
|0.59%
|0.58%
|0.64%
|0.60%
|Net charge-offs:
|Quarter-to-date
|$
|125
|$
|295
|$
|171
|$
|86
|$
|169
|Year-to-date
|$
|125
|$
|685
|$
|426
|$
|255
|$
|169
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|Quarter-to-date
|0.01%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|Year-to-date
|0.01%
|0.06%
|0.04%
|0.02%
|0.02%
|Nonperforming loans/total loans
|0.27%
|0.28%
|0.28%
|0.12%
|0.11%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans
|256.66%
|187.17%
|173.25%
|375.51%
|558.92%
|(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities)
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Average
Balance
|Interest/
Dividends
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest/
Dividends
|Yield/
Rate
|Loans
|$
|1,236,848
|$
|15,883
|5.14%
|$
|1,108,031
|$
|14,680
|5.30%
|Taxable Investment Securities
|190,158
|1,321
|2.78%
|151,885
|842
|2.22%
|Tax-exempt Investment Securities
|28,832
|132
|2.32%
|34,513
|170
|2.49%
|Fed Funds Sold & Other
|46,393
|128
|1.10%
|31,394
|170
|2.17%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|1,502,231
|$
|17,464
|4.66%
|1,325,823
|$
|15,862
|4.80%
|Nonearning Assets
|114,326
|4,540
|Total Assets
|$
|1,616,557
|$
|1,330,363
|Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Savings Deposits
|$
|773,130
|$
|1,485
|0.77%
|671,227
|1,527
|0.91%
|Other Time Deposits
|277,579
|1,416
|2.04%
|243,342
|1,086
|1.79%
|Other Borrowed Money
|24,787
|266
|4.29%
|29,392
|287
|3.91%
|Fed Funds Purchased & Securities
|Sold under Agreement to Repurch.
|38,954
|244
|2.51%
|33,794
|185
|2.19%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|$
|1,114,450
|$
|3,411
|1.22%
|$
|977,755
|$
|3,085
|1.26%
|Noninterest bearing Liabilities
|269,550
|137,279
|Stockholders Equity
|$
|232,557
|$
|215,329
|Net Interest Income and interest rate spread
|$
|14,053
|3.44%
|$
|12,777
|3.54%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.75%
|3.87%
|Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
|Company Contact:
|Investor and Media Contact:
|Lars B. Eller
|Andrew M. Berger
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Managing Director
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
|SM Berger & Company, Inc.
|(419) 446-2501
|(216) 464-6400
|
leller@fm.bank
|
andrew@smberger.com
