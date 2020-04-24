NVIDIA Announces GTC 2020 Keynote with CEO Jensen Huang Set for May 14

Get Amped for Latest Platform Breakthroughs in AI, Deep Learning, Autonomous Vehicles, Robotics and Professional Graphics

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will release its GTC 2020 keynote address, featuring founder and CEO Jensen Huang, on YouTube on May 14, at 6 a.m. Pacific time.



Huang will highlight the company’s latest innovations in AI, high performance computing, data science, autonomous machines, healthcare and graphics during the recorded keynote. Participants will be able to view the keynote on demand at www.youtube.com/nvidia .

Originally scheduled for March 23, the GTC 2020 keynote was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. NVIDIA moved the conference online, where the GTC Digital event has attracted more than 45,000 registered attendees who have participated in 300 recorded talks and dozens of instructor-led sessions.

Announcements included in the keynote will be posted at nvidianews.nvidia.com .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

