Zen Leaf Buchanan to Commence Adult-Use Cannabis Sales

/EIN News/ -- BUCHANAN, MI, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zen Leaf ™, a premier cannabis dispensary brand with a rising national footprint, today announced that its Buchanan (MI) location will begin adult-use marihuana sales, effective immediately. The Michigan marihuana retailer, which has operated in a medical-use capacity since May 2019, now welcomes all legal age [21+] adults to its storefront at 259 E Front Street in Buchanan. For the time being, Zen Leaf is only completing transactions via curbside pickup – delivery service is expected to begin soon.

“Our mission at Zen Leaf is to promote wellness and elevate quality of life for every person that entrusts us by way of choosing us. Whether you visit with doctor’s orders or on your own volition, we see a neighbor, a member of our community, and we want to be of service. The best way we know how, is through our extensive knowledge of marihuana,” said Zen Leaf Buchanan General Manager, Lincoln Rose.

Including Buchanan, there are eight Zen Leaf locations across six states + Puerto Rico; with several more in development, expected to open across multiple markets by summer. Of the eight operational locations, Buchanan is the second within the brand’s retail network to offer adult-use (recreational) sales.

“We view this as a privilege, for our team to serve the people of Michigan,” Rose continued. “When you work in medical marihuana, you get to see first-hand the positive impact that it can have on a person’s overall wellness. We’re proud of our collective experience, operating here in Buchanan for the last year, and believe that it will add value to our customers on the adult-use side. The adult-use offering is new, but we’re not new to cannabis or to this wonderful and supportive community.”

Now that the marihuana retailer is licensed for adult-use sales, the facility is accessible to all 21+ adults. Previously, only medical marihuana cardholders were permitted in the dispensing area. This change opens the door to a much broader audience, giving anyone [of-age] the ability to stop in, ask questions, browse products & educational materials, meet the staff, and observe how a marihuana retailer operates.

Per state regulations, medical patients will remain the top priority. Still, Zen Leaf plans to open with, and continuously stock, a comprehensive adult-use marihuana menu. Though the menus, and even point-of-sale stations, for medical patients and adult-use shoppers are kept separate, all products are held to the same standard of regulatory testing and quality control.

Visitors from outside the state of Michigan are permitted [to purchase adult-use cannabis products] at Zen Leaf Buchanan, in accordance with state law, so long as they can provide valid identification and proof of age. Further information about Michigan’s marihuana program, including rules and regulations, can be found here .

Stay tuned for more details on the marihuana retailer's adult-use offering and ongoing activities at www.zenleafdispensaries.com

About Zen Leaf Dispensary - Buchanan

Zen Leaf - Buchanan is a medical & adult-use marihuana retailer dedicated to improving lives by providing safe access to lab-tested, premium products and creating employment opportunities for the communities it serves. Zen Leaf facilities ensure an exceptional shopping experience with unparalleled customer care. Zen Leaf offers marihuana concentrates, edibles, extracts, flower and topicals, many in precision-dosed THC and CBD formulations, from the most reputable cultivators/processors in Michigan.

CONTACTS:

Media Relations

e: media@zenleafdispensaries.com





