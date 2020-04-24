Author and Anti-Aging Expert Dr. Sabina DeVita to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ancient texts describe how Egyptian priests and physicians used essential oils thousands of years before the time of Christ. The Egyptians anointed their bodies with aromatic oils to keep their skin healthy, soft, smooth and youthful. They believed in perfuming their bodies with these oils to make themselves more attractive and alluring. Many of their ointments served as medicines due to their healing properties.

According to Dr. Sabina DeVita, the secrets of the pyramids aren’t the only ancient Egyptian wisdom. They used essential oils in every facet of their life, every ritual. These essential oils were considered more valuable than jewelry, gold and gemstones. They were a most important way to help live a long, healthy, disease-free and joyful life.

Dr. DeVita is the author of Saving Face: The Scentsable Way to Wrinkle-Free Skin. In Saving Face: The Scentsable Way to Wrinkle-Free Skin, readers will discover the ancient secrets to healthy, youthful, vibrant skin while aging gracefully. They’ll learn the latest anti-aging breakthroughs in saving your face from wrinkles, aging and sagging skin, puffiness, deep lines and facial problems by using a holistic, eco-green way to beauty.

“This is my own little movement here,” says Dr. DeVita. “It really is about saving face on many different levels: emotionally, mentally, spiritually, physically, and of course nutritionally. I often say, ‘Face yourself to Save your Face!”

For more than 30 years, Dr. DeVita has positioned herself on the vanguard of the intersection between our environment and our physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing. Dr. DeVita teaches and empowers people to take care of their health in a much more vibrant, all-inclusive way.

“What we do to the environment, we do to ourselves,” says Dr. DeVita. “We are interconnected. The air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat is impacting us. It stands to reason if our environment is healthier, our bodies will be healthier and our minds will be healthier, too.”

Dr. DeVita says everyday products people use like soap, deodorant, detergent contain toxins. She says it's time people raised their awareness to understand that the products we’ve been using have been causing a lot of our conditions, illnesses and symptoms.

“We have to increase our awareness and start reading labels because I believe we're poisoning our civilization,” says Dr. DeVita. “When I looked to Egyptian history, I saw the total opposite. If we just clean up our lifestyle and habits avoiding chemical preservatives, adulterants, heavy metals, pesticides, synthetics and plastics many of our symptoms will disappear. This will also alleviate the cellular damage and allow us to develop a strong, robust immune system.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Sabina DeVita in an interview with Jim Masters on April 28th at 2pm EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on May 5th at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Dr. Sabina DeVita, please visit https://www.devitawellnessnow.com/

Saving Face: The Scentsable Way to Wrinkle-Free Skin is available on Amazon



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.