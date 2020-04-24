Justin Gimelstob Speaks Out About Adapting Through Major Lifestyle Changes

Justin Gimelstob was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Thrive Global

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired American tennis player Justin Gimelstob was recently featured in a one-on-one interview with Thrive Global . He spoke out regarding his athletic career and life experiences.For 12 years, Justin Gimelstob played professional tennis, retiring in 2007 to transition into a career in broadcasting and sports business. He was recently named president of FBR Group, a leading insurance, estate planning, and financial services company.In his interview, Mr. Gimelstob broke down the connection between his sports career in business, spoke to his traits that he believes make him a successful leader, and shared some insightful advice for others.“A lot of people like the glory, the success, the things success gives you. But you don’t get the glory without the work and sweat,” said Justin Gimelstob.“Commit to the work and the process and good things will happen. The most important work is often done when nobody is looking.”He also stressed that nothing is more important than being an excellent communicator in order to connect with others and learn from them.As a previous student athlete, Mr. Gimelstob also recently launched a scholarship fund to help current student athletes pursue higher education.For more information, please visit https://scholarship.justingimelstobfund.org/ About Justin GimelstobJustin Gimelstob is a retired professional tennis player born and raised in New Jersey and currently lives in Brentwood, California. Gimelstob enrolled at UCLA in 1995 on a tennis scholarship, where he became the #1 singles and doubles player in the country, won a National Championship in Doubles, and maintained the highest-Grade Point Average of any student athlete. He turned pro in 1996 and played 12 years on the ATP Tour, achieving a career high singles ranking of #63 and a career high doubles ranking of #17. Gimelstob also won 15 doubles titles, including the 1998 Australian Open and French Open partnering Venus Williams. He also proudly represented the USA in Davis Cup competition on multiple occasions.In 2005, Gimelstob was inducted into the Southern California Jewish Hall of Fame and in 2006 the MetroWest Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in New Jersey. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame of his high school, Newark Academy. He retired from professional tennis in the Fall of 2007 and quickly transitioned to a career in broadcasting and sports business. Recently, Gimelstob was named President of FBR Group, a leading insurance, estate planning, and financial services company.



