Lightbridge to Participate at the HALEU Workshop Webinar hosted by GAIN, EPRI and NEI on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that Dr. James Malone, Senior Vice President, Chief Nuclear Fuel Development Officer of Lightbridge, will present at the High-Assay Low-Enriched (HALEU) Webinar on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020, hosted by the US Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) program, the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI).



Dr. Malone’s presentation will include an overview of Lightbridge Fuel™ advanced nuclear fuel technology, consisting of a metallic HALEU fuel for power up-rates and longer fuel cycles that can be used in existing or new PWR, BWR, VVER, CANDU, and water-cooled SMR plants. Lightbridge Fuel™ has demonstrated enhanced economics and reduces used fuel volume, while improving safety and enhancing proliferation resistance.

The HALEU Webinar comes days after the Nuclear Fuel Working Group released its report outlining a package of policy measures to support American nuclear technologies, including funding research and development for HALEU. The Department of Energy has demonstrated unprecedented leadership in support of HALEU and HALEU infrastructure research and development, to ensure that HALEU facilities and equipment are quickly licensed.

The purpose of the HALEU Webinar will be to inform stakeholders on the status and challenges associated with HALEU for fuel fabrication and reactor development. The webinar will cover the following aspects of HALEU supply with a focus on the 10-20% enrichment range:

Anticipated demand and timeline projections for HALEU

Enrichment, conversion, and deconversion

Transportation needs

Legislative and regulatory issues

For more information, please visit https://gain.inl.gov/SitePages/HALEU_Workshop.aspx

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, USA. The Company develops proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technologies for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power, operating about 1000° C cooler than standard fuel. Lightbridge invented, patented and has independently validated the technology. The Company has assembled a world class development team including veterans of leading global fuel manufacturers. Four large electric utilities that generate about half the nuclear power in the US advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. The Company plans to operate under a licensing and royalty model, independently validated and based on the increased power generated by Lightbridge-designed fuel and high ROI for operators of existing and new reactors. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com .

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the timing and outcome of research and development activities, other steps to commercialize Lightbridge Fuel™ and future governmental support and funding for nuclear energy. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; market competition; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; changes in the political environment; risks associated with the further spread of COVID-19, including the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people, economies, and the Company’s ability to access capital markets; the outcome of the arbitration with the Company’s former joint venture partner and dissolution of the Enfission joint venture; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

Matthew Abenante

Tel: 212-564-4700

ir@ltbridge.com



