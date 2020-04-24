Surrey Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income of $1,056,012

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT AIRY, N.C., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrey Bancorp (the “Company”) (Pink Sheets: SRYB), the holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust (the “Bank”), today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2020.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net income totaled $1,056,012 or $0.25 per fully diluted common share, compared with $941,764 or $0.23 per fully diluted common share earned during the first quarter of 2019.



The increase in earnings primarily results from a decrease in the provision for income taxes. Income taxes decreased from $483,273 in the first quarter of 2019 to $300,100 in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease is due to the effects of a reduction in deferred tax assets in the first quarter of 2019 which increased the income tax provision.

Net interest income decreased from $3,246,223 in the first quarter of 2019 to $3,192,503 in 2020. The net interest margin decreased from 4.62 percent in the first quarter of 2019 to 4.19 percent in the first quarter of 2020 due to a general decrease in interest rates and a change in earning asset mix. Higher yielding loans made up 81.8 percent of average interest earning assets in the first quarter of 2019 as opposed to 77.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020. Loan yields also decreased from 5.60 percent in 2019 to 5.49 percent in 2020. Income from investments decreased due to the general decrease in interest rates. Investment interest income decreased from $324,516 in the first quarter of 2019 to $263,637 in 2020, an 18.8 percent decrease. The cost of funds increased slightly from 0.47 percent in the first quarter of 2019 to 0.48 percent in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in deposit cost was negated somewhat due to noninterest-bearing deposits making up a higher percentage of average deposits in 2020.

The provision for loan losses increased from $62,988 in the first quarter of 2019 to $108,063 in 2020. This change is due to an increase in loans and credit exposure resulting from a reduction in guaranteed loans. Total guaranteed loans at March 31, 2020 decreased $1,088,264 compared to total guaranteed loans at March 31, 2019. The increase in net credit exposure amounted to $8,436,855 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $4,762,421 in the first quarter of 2019. The gross increase in the provision was offset by a decrease in specific reserves from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020. Specific reserves decreased from $389,549 at the end of the first quarter of 2019 to $55,914 at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income increased from $629,447 in the first quarter of 2019 to $700,832 during the same period in 2020. The increase is due to increases in deposit and other services charges and insurance commissions. Noninterest expenses increased 1.7 percent from $2,387,645 in the first quarter of 2019, to $2,429,160 in 2020. This increase was primarily due to salaries and benefits.

The allowance for loan loss reserves was $4,281,477 or 1.76 percent of total loans as of March 31, 2020. Non-performing assets were 0.13 percent of total assets at March 31, 2020, compared to 1.41 percent on that date in 2019. At March 31, 2020, the allowance equals 369 percent of impaired and non-performing assets, net of government guarantees.

Total assets as of March 31, 2020 were $341,786,270, an increase of 9.6 percent from $311,983,430 reported as of March 31, 2019. Total deposits were $288,142,832 at quarter-end 2020, a 10.1 percent increase from the $261,667,363 reported at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Net loans increased to $239,531,513 at the end of the first quarter of 2020, compared to $232,091,275, as of March 31, 2019, a 3.2 percent increase.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey Bancorp is the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust (the “Bank”) and is located at 145 North Renfro Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina. The Bank operates full service branch offices at 145 North Renfro Street, 1280 West Pine Street and 2050 Rockford Street in Mount Airy. Full-service branch offices are also located at 653 South Key Street in Pilot Mountain, 393 CC Camp Road in Elkin and 1096 Main Street in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina and 940 Woodland Drive in Stuart, Virginia.

Surrey Bank & Trust is engaged in the sale of insurance through its wholly owned subsidiary Surrey Investment Services, Inc. The insurance agency, dba SB&T Insurance, is located at 199 North Renfro Street in Mount Airy.

Surrey Bank & Trust can be found online at www.surreybank.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This report refers to the overhead efficiency ratio, which is computed by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe provides investors with important information regarding our operational efficiency. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible, because other companies may calculate the efficiency ratio differently. Such information is not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Surrey Bancorp, in referring to its net income, is referring to income under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this press release contains “forward-looking statements.” These statements reflect management's current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. As such, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit levels, loan demand and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies or guidelines; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These and other factors that may emerge could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Surrey Bancorp takes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this press release.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





March 31

2020 December 31

2019 March 31

2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Total assets $ 341,786 $ 329,520 $ 311,983 Total loans 243,813 237,393 236,478 Investments 77,794 72,777 54,612 Deposits 288,143 276,360 261,667 Stockholders’ equity 48,580 47,927 45,702 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.13 % 0.38 % 1.41 % Loans past due more than 90 days to total loans 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.76 % 1.74 % 1.83 % Tangible book value per common share $ 11.34 $ 11.20 $ 10.66





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Interest income $ 3,519 $ 3,543 Interest expense 327 297 Net interest income 3,1922 3,246 Provision for loan losses 108 63 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,084629 3,183 Noninterest income 701 629 Noninterest expense 2,429 2,387 Net income before taxes 1,356 1,425 Provision for income taxes 300 483 Net income 1,056 942 Basic net income per share $ 0.25 $ 0.23 Diluted net income per share $ 0.25 $ 0.23 Return on average total assets(1) 1.27 % 1.23 % Return on average total equity(1) 8.74 % 8.24 % Yield on average interest earning assets 4.62 % 5.04 % Cost of funds 0.48 % 0.47 % Net yield on average interest earning assets 4.19 % 4.62 % Overhead efficiency ratio 62.39 % 61.61 % Net charge-offs/average loans -0.02 % -0.03 %

(1) Annualized for all periods presented.

For additional information, please contact Ted Ashby, CEO, or Mark Towe, CFO (336) 783-3900



