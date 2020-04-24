Lumos Pharma Hires Biotech Veteran Aaron Schuchart as Chief Business Officer

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that Aaron Schuchart will be joining the company as Chief Business Officer starting on May 6, 2020. In this role, Mr. Schuchart will coordinate with Lumos Pharma management and operational teams to identify and advance business development opportunities for the company as part of its strategy to expand its pipeline.



“I am delighted to welcome Aaron Schuchart to the Lumos Pharma management team,” said Rick Hawkins, Chairman, CEO and President. “Mr. Schuchart’s years of experience in business development and licensing for biotechnology companies large and small will lend further support to the company’s efforts to advance our strategy to expand its portfolio of therapeutic candidates targeting rare diseases.”

Mr. Schuchart stated, “I am thrilled to be joining Lumos Pharma at such an exciting time and look forward to working with my colleagues and with the Board to help the company achieve its goals of acquiring and developing high value therapeutics to improve the lives of those living with rare diseases.”

Aaron Schuchart has over twenty years of experience in key leadership roles for both large multinationals and small biotech companies, including Amgen, Novartis Diagnostics/Grifols, and Coherus Biosciences. Recently, as Chief Business Officer of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Mr. Schuchart led the Business Development, Commercial Planning, and Intellectual Property functions to build an integrated, late stage company based on a protein engineering platform with utility in rare disease and cancer. Throughout his tenure in the industry, Mr. Schuchart has led or advised on over 30 transactions totaling over $15 billion; developed and executed portfolio strategies for various technology platforms, therapeutic areas and markets toward the achievement of strong operating and financial growth performance for biopharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses.

Mr. Schuchart received a B.B.A. in Accounting from Texas Tech University and an M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management. He is a Certified Licensing Professional and is licensed as a Certified Public Accountant.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding by leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to daily injections that current PGHD patients endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit www.lumos-pharma.com .

