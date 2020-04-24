Financial Consultant and Author Thomas W. Young to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BEAVER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are all the product of the examples set by other people. Being an example is the biggest responsibility every human being has on earth, the responsibility to live your life the way you would want other people to perceive you.

That’s the philosophy of life coach and keynote speaker Thomas W. Young.

“Being an example is about who you become each day,” says Young. “Who are you going to be tomorrow? What kind of example can you set tomorrow? It all depends on what you do today.”

Our role models create an expectation for yourselves. For the people who are struggling, somewhere in the six inches between their ears, there is some semblance of fear: fear of success, fear of failure, fear of what people are going to think about me.

“I tell everybody, personal growth is not optional,” says Young. “It is all about the six inches between your ears. The more you define who you want to become in life, the more you are able to lift people up.”

Young says the biggest thing you can do is to help someone find their reason why.

“My first objective with people that come to see me, is I want to know their why. Why did you come and see me? What inspired you to come and see me today? If I know that and then I find out what they really want, what they're really looking for.”

Young is an experienced registered financial consultant, certified senior advisor and author of The Family Money Farm – The CFO Project.

“Each of us has a purpose and you never stopped searching for that purpose until you find it. And only then will you find the true joy of living in life,” says Young. “I've been on this journey to where I'm at today and now my why is how can I help people?” “How can I impact people and make them feel better about themselves, help them find their why?”

“I believe if you look toward the future with a good heart and sincerity, you will actually see God directing you along the way.”

