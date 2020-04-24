PAE-Perini Continues Support of U.S. Air Force with Spot on $6.4B AFCAP V Contract Vehicle

The Award Builds on AFCAP IV Successes with Facility Maintenance and Design Engineering Services for Military Bases

/EIN News/ -- FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE-Perini LLC was selected as one of eight awardees to support the U.S. Air Force on the seven-year Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V. With a ceiling value of $6.4 billion, the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract vehicle prepares and executes the U.S. government for rapid responses to urgent mission needs around the world. PAE-Perini received the award after serving on the preceding contract vehicle, AFCAP IV.

PAE President and CEO John Heller said the award builds on previous successes of the joint venture between PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW) and Perini Management Services, Inc. PAE-Perini fulfilled numerous task orders on AFCAP IV providing military bases with facility maintenance and design engineering services. The joint venture also supported airfield locations worldwide with prepositioned damage repair supplies to help maintain vital operations.

“We established a record of delivering dependable solutions on AFCAP IV,” Heller said. “The Air Force recognized they could rely on our engineering support and logistics for the delivery of mission critical supplies. PAE-Perini was awarded task orders, including $96.5 million in base operations services at Kirtland Air Force Base, in recognition of the joint venture’s service excellence. We’re proud our performance across a breadth of capabilities led to the Air Force extending that relationship with AFCAP V.”

PAE-Perini LLC is a joint venture combining PAE's specialized expertise in global contingency operations with Perini's worldwide construction capabilities. The partnership’s global reach and wide-ranging skill set applied through AFCAP V supports the U.S. government in reacting to the needs of worldwide missions and contingencies, providing infrastructure solutions during disaster support and recovery. Awardees will compete for task orders anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2020.



About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of more than 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



About Perini Management Services, Inc.

Perini Management Services, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) specializing in design-build construction for U.S. federal agencies, both within and outside the continental United States. Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures. Learn more about Perini Management Services, Inc. at pmsi.tutorperini.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements, including but not limited to the contract discussed above, future results of operations, and risks relating to U.S. government contracting, including congressional approval of appropriations, bid protests, and IDIQ contracts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as may be required by applicable law.

Terrence Nowlin, Senior Communications Manager Contact with media inquiries regarding PAE 703-656-7423 terrence.nowlin@pae.com Mark Zindler, Vice President of Investor Relations Contact with investor inquiries regarding PAE 703-717-6017 mark.zindler@pae.com



