SA Rugby sends best wishes to departing Rugby Australia CEO

SA Rugby has communicated its appreciation and best wishes to departing Rugby Australia Chief Executive, Raelene Castle, following her decision to step down from the role this week.

SA Rugby (www.SARugby.co.za) CEO, Jurie Roux, said his organisation had valued her contribution and considered approach at a SANZAAR level for the past two years.

He said the organisation would always have a warm welcome for her and wished her all the best in the next stage of her career.

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.com



