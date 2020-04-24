Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend, Forecast 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are medicines sold directly to a consumer without a prescription from a healthcare professional, as opposed to prescription drugs, which may be sold only to consumers possessing a valid prescription. Dietary supplements are products intended to supplement the diet. They are not drugs and, therefore, are not intended to treat, diagnose, mitigate, prevent, or cure diseases. This report analyzed both OTC drugs and dietary supplements.
The global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Pfizer Inc.
Novartis International AG
Roche Holding AG
Merck & Co., Inc.
Sanofi S.A
Johnson & Johnson
Gilead Sciences
GlaxoSmithKline plc.
Bayer Healthcare AG
AstraZeneca plc.
Alacer Corp.
Alcon Inc.
Alfresa Pharma Corporation
Alkalon A/S
Alliance Healthcare
Allergan, Plc.
Reckitt Benckiser Plc.
Bausch & Lomb
AbbVie Inc.
The Colgate-Palmolive Company
Market size by Product
by Category
Vitamin and Dietary Supplements
Cough & Cold Products
Analgesics
Gastrointestinal Products
Sleep Aids
Otic Products
Wart Removers
Mouth Care Products
Ophthalmic Products
Other
by Dosage Form
Tablets
Hard Capsules
Powders
Ointments
Soft Capsules
Liquids
Others
by Product
Branded
Generic Drugs
Market size by End User
Pharmacies
Grocery Stores
Vitamin
Health Food Stores
Online Pharmacies
Regional analysis:
The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2026.
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
