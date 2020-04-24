Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2020 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2020 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2020 to 2026, manufacturer from 2020 to 2020, region from 2020 to 2020, and global price from 2020 to 2026.

In 2018, the global Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAS

Alteryx

IBM

RapidMiner

KNIME

Microsoft

Dataiku

Databricks

TIBCO Software

MathWorks

H20.ai

Anaconda

SAP

Google

Domino Data Lab

Angoss

Lexalytics

Rapid Insight

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4097201-global-data-science-and-machine-learning-platforms-market

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Open Source Data Integration Tools

Cloud-based Data Integration Tools

Market segment by Application, split into

Small-Sized Enterprises

Medium-Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Regional analysis:

The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2026.

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Open Source Data Integration Tools

1.4.3 Cloud-based Data Integration Tools

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small-Sized Enterprises

1.5.3 Medium-Sized Enterprise

1.5.4 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Size

2.2 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 SAS

12.1.1 SAS Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Introduction

12.1.4 SAS Revenue in Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 SAS Recent Development

12.2 Alteryx

12.2.1 Alteryx Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Introduction

12.2.4 Alteryx Revenue in Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Alteryx Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 RapidMiner

12.4.1 RapidMiner Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Introduction

12.4.4 RapidMiner Revenue in Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 RapidMiner Recent Development

12.5 KNIME

12.5.1 KNIME Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Introduction

12.5.4 KNIME Revenue in Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 KNIME Recent Development

12.6 Microsoft

12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Introduction

12.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.7 Dataiku

12.7.1 Dataiku Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Introduction

12.7.4 Dataiku Revenue in Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Dataiku Recent Development

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4097201-global-data-science-and-machine-learning-platforms-market



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.