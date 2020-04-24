Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Shenzhen, China, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (the “Company” or Nasdaq: AIH), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.



Dr. Zhou Pengwu, the Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, “We are excited to announce that we achieved record revenues and gross profit for fiscal year 2019, which represented a year-over-year increase of 14.2% and 18.0%, respectively. We continued to identify, acquire and integrate treatment centers as one of our core strategies, and established five and acquired three treatment centers (for two of which, by acquiring additional equity interest) in 2019. We believe that our customers associate our brand with trust and reliability. Active customers continued to grow rapidly with a year-over-year increase of 43.0% and reached 255,395 for 2019, and repeat customers accounted for 53.8% of active customer base for 2019. In 2019, the total number of treatments was 536,469, an increase of 45.9% from 367,656 in 2018.”

Dr. Zhou continued, “We joined the fight against COVID-19 in China. Our top priority was to ensure the health and safety of our customers, employees and their families, and we postponed the resumption of operations of its aesthetic treatment centers in China after the Chinese New Year holiday in 2020. Since late February 2020, we have taken proper precautionary measures and gradually reopened our aesthetic treatment centers. By the end of March, all of our aesthetic treatment centers in China resumed operations. We will continue monitoring the latest developments and taking appropriate measures in response.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Highlights

Total revenue was RMB238.1 million (US$34.2 million), an increase of 11.5% from RMB213.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross profit was RMB162.2 million (US$23.3 million), an increase of 7.6% from RMB150.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Gross margin was 68.1%, a decrease of 2.5 percentage points from 70.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Loss for the period was RMB60.6 million (US$8.7 million), compared with a loss of RMB281.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.



EBITDA 1 for the period was RMB-35.2 million (US$-5.1 million), a decrease of 86.7% from RMB-264.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.



for the period was RMB-35.2 million (US$-5.1 million), a decrease of 86.7% from RMB-264.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted profit 1 for the period was RMB7.0 million (US$1.0 million), a decrease of 58.6% from RMB16.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. We recognized net effect of RMB2.3 million expenses, including depreciation expense of RMB11.1 million for right-of-use asset, finance cost for lease liabilities of RMB3.2 million deducted by rental expenses of RMB12.0 million payable according to the contract, due to adoption of IFRS 16.



for the period was RMB7.0 million (US$1.0 million), a decrease of 58.6% from RMB16.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. We recognized net effect of RMB2.3 million expenses, including depreciation expense of RMB11.1 million for right-of-use asset, finance cost for lease liabilities of RMB3.2 million deducted by rental expenses of RMB12.0 million payable according to the contract, due to adoption of IFRS 16. Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the period was RMB31.8 million (US$4.6 million), a decrease of 3.6% from RMB33.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.



for the period was RMB31.8 million (US$4.6 million), a decrease of 3.6% from RMB33.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Basic loss per share was RMB0.99 (US$0.14), compared with basic loss per share of RMB6.87 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Diluted loss per share was RMB0.99 (US$0.14), compared with diluted loss per share of RMB6.87 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Highlights

Total revenue was RMB869.1 million (US$124.8 million), an increase of 14.2% from RMB761.3 million in 2018.

Gross profit was RMB593.1 million (US$85.2 million), an increase of 18.0% from RMB502.7 million in 2018.



Gross margin was 68.2%, an increase of 2.2 percentage points from 66.0% in 2018.



Profit for the year was RMB138.3million (US$19.9 million), compared with a loss of RMB252.5 million in 2018.



EBITDA 1 for the year was RMB260.5 million (US$37.4 million), an increase of 235.3% from RMB-192.6 million in 2018.



for the year was RMB260.5 million (US$37.4 million), an increase of 235.3% from RMB-192.6 million in 2018. Adjusted profit 1 for the year was RMB69.1 million (US$9.9 million), an increase of 19.3% from RMB57.9 million in 2018. We recognized net effect of RMB9.2 million expenses, including depreciation expense of RMB45.1 million for right-of-use asset, finance cost for lease liabilities of RMB12.8 million deducted by rental expenses of RMB48.7 million payable according to the contract, due to adoption of IFRS 16.



for the year was RMB69.1 million (US$9.9 million), an increase of 19.3% from RMB57.9 million in 2018. We recognized net effect of RMB9.2 million expenses, including depreciation expense of RMB45.1 million for right-of-use asset, finance cost for lease liabilities of RMB12.8 million deducted by rental expenses of RMB48.7 million payable according to the contract, due to adoption of IFRS 16. Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the year was RMB187.1 million (US$26.9 million), an increase of 65.4% from RMB113.1 million in 2018.



for the year was RMB187.1 million (US$26.9 million), an increase of 65.4% from RMB113.1 million in 2018. Basic earnings per share was RMB2.96 (US$0.43), compared with basic loss per share of RMB6.22 in 2018. Diluted loss per share was RMB0.78 (US$0.11), compared with diluted loss per share of RMB6.22 in 2018.

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted profit are not prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board, or IFRS. For more information regarding non-IFRS financials, please refer to “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of IFRS and Non-IFRS Results” appearing elsewhere in this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2018 and 2019 Operational Highlights

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2019 % Change Number % of Total Number % of Total Number New Customers 22,939 46.0 % 38,714 46.2 % 68.8 % Repeat Customers 26,958 54.0 % 45,131 53.8 % 67.4 % Total Active Customers 49,897 100.0 % 83,845 100.0 % 68.0 %

Repeat customers accounted for 53.8% of active customer base.

The total number of treatments was 176,052, an increase of 43.9% from 122,334 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fiscal Year 2018 and 2019 Operational Highlights

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 2019 % Change Number % of Total Number % of Total Number New Customers 82,004 45.9 % 117,974 46.2 % 43.9 % Repeat Customers 96,653 54.1 % 137,421 53.8 % 42.2 % Total Active Customers 178,657 100.0 % 255,395 100.0 % 43.0 %

Repeat customers accounted for 53.8% of active customer base.

The total number of treatments was 536,469 in fiscal year 2019, an increase of 45.9% from 367,656 in the same period of 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

For the Three Months Ended December 31, (RMB millions, except per share data and percentages) 2019 2018 % Change Revenue 238.1 213.5 11.5 % Non-surgical aesthetic medical services 143.7 112.0 28.3 % Minimally invasive aesthetic treatments 68.9 58.8 17.2 % Energy-based treatments 74.8 53.2 40.6 % Surgical aesthetic medical services 80.9 90.2 -10.3 % General healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services 13.5 11.3 19.5 % Gross profit 162.2 150.7 7.6 % Gross margin 68.1 % 70.6 % -2.5 pp* Loss for the period (60.6 ) (281.3 ) 78.5 % Profit margin -25.5 % -131.8 % 106.3 pp* EBITDA (35.2 ) (264.1 ) 86.7 % Adjusted EBITDA** 31.8 33.0 -3.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.4 % 15.5 % -2.1 pp* Adjusted profit** 7.0 16.9 -58.6 % Adjusted profit margin 2.9 % 7.9 % -5.0 pp* Basic loss per share (0.99 ) (6.87 ) 85.6 % Diluted loss per share (0.99 ) (6.87 ) 85.6 %

Notes:

* pp represents percentage points

** Refer to below “Non-IFRS Financial Measures”

Revenues

Total revenue was RMB238.1 million (US$34.2 million), an increase of 11.5% from RMB213.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to the rapid growth of non-surgical aesthetic medical services especially energy-based treatments.

Revenue from non-surgical aesthetic medical services was RMB143.7 million (US$20.6 million), an increase of 28.3% from RMB112.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue from minimally invasive aesthetic treatments was RMB68.9 million (US$9.9 million), an increase of 17.2% from RMB58.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue from energy-based treatments was RMB74.8 million (US$10.7 million), an increase of 40.6% from RMB53.2 in the fourth quarter of 2018. The rapid growth of non-surgical aesthetic medical services is a result of the Company’s effective strategy to attract customers by offering a small number of low average selling price treatments, holding promotional events (such as VIP sale events to celebrate our listing and a marketing campaign during China’s November online shopping festival), and enhanced advertising efforts.

Revenue from surgical aesthetic medical services was RMB80.9 million (US$11.6 million), a decrease of 10.3% from RMB90.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to the decline of average selling price, partially offset by the increase of number of treatments.

Revenue from general healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services was RMB13.5 million (US$1.9 million), an increase of 19.5% from RMB11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to the fast growth of revenue from aesthetic dentistry department in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cost of sales and services rendered

Cost of sales and services rendered was RMB75.9 million (US$10.9 million), an increase of 20.9% from RMB62.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to the increase of number of treatments across different segments.



Gross profit

Gross profit was RMB162.2 million (US$23.3 million), an increase of 7.6% from RMB150.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin was 68.1%, a decrease of 2.5 percentage points from 70.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018 as we adjusted our pricing strategy to market more low ASP products to attract young customers and stay competitive and enhanced marketing and advertising efforts.



Gross profit of non-surgical aesthetic medical services was RMB95.8 million (US$13.8 million), an increase of 13.9% from RMB84.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin was 66.7%, a decrease from 75.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Gross profit of minimally invasive aesthetic treatments was RMB46.0 million (US$6.6 million), an increase of 0.7% from RMB45.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin was 66.8%, a decrease from 77.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Gross profit of energy-based treatments was RMB49.8 million (US$7.2 million), an increase of 29.7% from RMB38.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin was 66.5%, a decrease from 72.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Gross profit of surgical aesthetic medical services was RMB60.5 million (US$8.7 million), a decrease of 3.7% from RMB62.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin was 74.8%, an increase from 69.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Gross profit of general healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services was RMB5.9 million (US$0.8 million), an increase of 55.3% from RMB3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin was 43.7%, an increase from 33.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Selling expenses

Selling expenses were RMB144.3 million (US$20.7 million), representing 60.6% of the Company’s total revenue of the same period, compared to selling expenses of RMB95.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, which represented 44.8% of the Company’s total revenue of the same period. Selling expenses increased by 50.9% from the fourth quarter of 2018, as a result of our enhanced marketing efforts in both traditional and new media platforms.



General and administrative expenses



General and administrative expenses were RMB76.6 million (US$11.0 million), an increase of 103.2% from RMB37.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to the increase in our employee benefit expenses of share-based compensation and the expenses related to our initial public offering and listing.



Loss for the period



Loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB60.6 million (US$8.7 million), compared with a loss of RMB281.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Basic loss per share was RMB0.99 (US$0.14), compared with basic loss per share of RMB6.87 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Diluted loss per share was RMB0.99 (US$0.14), compared with diluted loss per share of RMB6.87 in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Certain Non-IFRS items



Loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB60.6 million (US$8.7 million), compared with a loss of RMB281.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.



EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB-35.2 million (US$-5.1 million), a decrease of 86.7% from RMB-264.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB7.0 million (US$1.0 million), a decrease of 58.6% from RMB16.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB31.8 million (US$4.6 million), a decrease of 3.6% from RMB33.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted profit are not prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board, or IFRS. For more information regarding non-IFRS financials, please refer to “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of IFRS and Non-IFRS Results” appearing elsewhere in this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2018 and 2019 Operational Results

Repeat customer ratio



Repeat customers, defined as active customers who had previously received at least one procedure from the Company, accounted for 53.8% of the Company’s active customer base in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Number of treatments



The Company conducted a total of 176,052 treatments, including 23,910 surgical treatments and 141,081 non-surgical treatments, in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 43.9%, 7.0%, and 100.8%, respectively, from 122,334 total treatments, 22,345 surgical treatments, and 70,246 non-surgical treatments in the fourth quarter of 2018.



For fiscal year 2019, the Company conducted a total of 536,469 treatments, including 90,658 surgical treatments and 404,316 non-surgical treatments, in 2019, representing an increase of 45.9%, 42.6%, and 71.8%, respectively, from 367,656 total treatments, 63,553 surgical treatments, and 235,367 non-surgical treatments in 2018.



Fiscal Year 2018 and 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

For the Year Ended December 31, (RMB millions, except per share data and percentages) 2019 2018 % Change Revenue 869.1 761.3 14.2 % Non-surgical aesthetic medical services 489.6 373.3 31.2 % Minimally invasive aesthetic treatments 224.2 199.1 12.6 % Energy-based treatments 265.4 174.2 52.4 % Surgical aesthetic medical services 319.2 313.9 1.7 % General healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services 60.3 74.1 -18.6 % Gross profit 593.1 502.7 18.0 % Gross margin 68.2 % 66.0 % 2.2 pp* Profit/(loss) for the year 138.3 (252.5 ) 154.8 % Profit margin 15.9 % -33.2 % 49.1 pp* EBITDA 260.5 (192.6 ) 235.3 % Adjusted EBITDA** 187.1 113.1 65.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.5 % 14.9 % 6.6 pp* Adjusted profit** 69.1 57.9 19.3 % Adjusted profit margin 8.0 % 7.6 % 0.4 pp* Basic (loss)/earnings per share 2.96 (6.22 ) 147.6 % Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (0.78

) (6.22 ) 87.5 %

Notes:

* pp represents percentage points

** Refer to below “Non-IFRS Financial Measures”

Revenues



Total revenue was RMB869.1 million (US$124.8 million), an increase of 14.2% from RMB761.3 million in 2018.



Revenue from non-surgical aesthetic medical services was RMB489.6 million (US$70.3 million), an increase of 31.2% from RMB373.3 million in 2018, as a result of primarily resulting from the acquisition of new customers through our successful marketing efforts, particularly the increased use of new media channels. Revenue from minimally invasive aesthetic treatments was RMB224.2 million (US$32.2 million), an increase of 12.6% from RMB199.1 million in 2018. Revenue from energy-based treatments was RMB265.4 million (US$38.1 million), an increase of 52.4% from RMB174.2 million in 2018.



Revenue from surgical aesthetic medical services was RMB319.2 million (US$45.9 million), an increase of 1.7% from RMB313.9 million in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in number of treatments, partially offset by the decline of average selling price resulted from change of product mix.



Revenue from general healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services was RMB60.3 million (US$8.7 million), a decrease of 18.6% from RMB74.1 million in 2018, primarily due to our strategic shift towards aesthetic medical services.



Cost of sales and services rendered



Cost of sales and services rendered was RMB275.9 million (US$39.6 million), an increase of 6.7% from RMB258.6 million in 2018, primarily as a result of an increase in number of treatment across different segments.



Gross profit



Gross profit was RMB593.1 million (US$85.2 million), an increase of 18.0% from RMB502.7 million in 2018. Gross margin was 68.2%, an increase of 2.2 percentage points from 66.0% in 2018, primarily due to the significant increase in the number of non-surgical procedures performed, especially energy-based treatments, which had a relatively higher margin, partially offset by our adjusted pricing strategy.

Gross profit of non-surgical aesthetic medical services was RMB350.3 million (US$50.3 million), an increase of 39.3% from RMB251.5 million in 2018. Gross profit margin was 71.5%, an increase from 67.4% in 2018.

Gross profit of minimally invasive aesthetic treatments was RMB154.8 million (US$22.2 million), an increase of 10.9% from RMB139.6 million in 2018. Gross profit margin was 69.0%, a decrease from 70.1% in 2018.



Gross profit of energy-based treatments was RMB195.5 million (US$28.1 million), an increase of 74.7% from RMB111.9 million in 2018. Gross profit margin was 73.7%, an increase from 64.2% in 2018.



Gross profit of surgical aesthetic medical services was RMB211.1 million (US$30.3 million), a decrease of 1.2% from RMB208.5 million in 2018. Gross profit margin was 66.1%, a decrease from 66.4% in 2018.



Gross profit of general healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services was RMB31.7 million (US$4.6 million), a decrease of 25.9% from RMB42.8 million in 2018. Gross profit margin was 52.6%, a decrease from 57.7% in 2018, as a result of the government’s stricter regulations on the pricing of general health services provided by privately-owned hospitals.



Selling expenses



Selling expenses were RMB413.1 million (US$59.3 million), representing 47.5% of the Company’s total revenue of the same period, compared to selling expenses of RMB333.5 million in 2018, which represented 43.8% of the Company’s total revenue of the same period. Selling expenses increased by 23.9% from 2018, as a result of our enhanced marketing efforts in both traditional and new media platforms.



General and administrative expenses



General and administrative expenses were RMB196.3 million (US$28.2 million), an increase of 70.0% from RMB115.5 million in 2018, primarily due to the increase in our employee benefit expenses of share-based compensation and the expenses related to our initial public offering and listing.



Profit/(loss) for the period

Profit for fiscal year 2019 was RMB138.3 million (US$19.9 million), compared with a loss of RMB252.5 million in 2018. Basic earnings per share was RMB2.96 (US$0.43), compared with basic loss per share of RMB6.22 in 2018. Diluted earnings per share was RMB2.96 (US$0.43), compared with diluted loss per share of RMB6.22 in 2018.



Certain Non-IFRS items

Profit for fiscal year 2019 was RMB138.3 million (US$19.9 million), compared with a loss of RMB252.5 million in 2018.

EBITDA for fiscal year 2019 was RMB260.5 million (US$37.4 million), an increase of 235.3% from RMB-192.6 million in 2018.

Adjusted profit for fiscal year 2019 was RMB69.1 million (US$9.9 million), an increase of 19.3% from RMB57.9 million in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2019 was RMB187.1 million (US$26.9 million), an increase of 65.4% from RMB113.1 million in 2018.



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted profit are not prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board, or IFRS. For more information regarding non-IFRS financials, please refer to “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of IFRS and Non-IFRS Results” appearing elsewhere in this press release.



Certain balance sheet items



Cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB154.5 million (US$22.2 million) as of December 31, 2019, compared to RMB101.9 million as of December 31, 2018, increase was primarily a result of the proceeds we received from our initial public offering, partially offset by our redemption of certain outstanding convertible note in November 2019.



The Company has adopted the accounting policy of IFRS 16 Leases from January 1, 2019 and has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new lease standard were therefore recognized in the opening balance on January 1, 2019. Under the new lease standard, the Company recognized RMB196.4 million (US$28.2 million) of the right-of-use assets, RMB36.3 million (US$5.2 million) of current lease liabilities and RMB165.6 million (US$23.8 million) of non-current lease liabilities as of December 31, 2019.



Certain cash flow items



Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB86.8 million (US$12.5 million) in 2019, compared to RMB4.9 million in2018.



Net cash used in investing activities was RMB114.2 million (US$16.4 million) in 2019, compared to RMB76.2 million in 2018.



Net cash generated from financing activities was RMB79.6 million (US$11.4 million) in 2019, compared to RMB66.7 million in 2018.



Liquidity and capital resources



We had net current liabilities of RMB0.6 million as at December 31, 2019. We expect that the outbreak of COVID-19 will have material and adverse impacts on our cash flow for the first quarter of 2020 with potential continuing impacts on subsequent periods. We have considered our cash flow from future operations and available borrowing facilities to conclude that we have sufficient financial resources to meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due in the coming 12 months. Given our current credit status and the current availability of capital, we believe that we will not encounter any major difficulties in obtaining additional bank borrowings.



Exchange Rate



This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise specified, all translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts in this press release are made at RMB6.9618 to US$1.00, which was the U.S. dollars middle rate announced by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System of the United States on December 31, 2019.



Non-IFRS Financial Measures



EBITDA represents our profit before income tax, adjusted to exclude finance costs and amortization and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, adjusted to exclude fair value losses/(gains) of convertible redeemable preferred shares, fair value losses/(gains) of convertible note, fair value losses/(gains) of exchangeable note liabilities, fair value losses/(gains) of derivative financial instrument, share-based compensation expense, other one-off expenses including professional fees in relation to our financing activities but are not capitalized, IT-related expenses paid to a related party pursuant to a service agreement, which was expired in June 2019, roadshow and marketing expenses, impairment loss in respect of goodwill, loss on disposal of Wuhan Pengai and exchange loss.



Adjusted profit represents profit for the period/year, adjusted to exclude fair value losses/(gains) of convertible redeemable preferred shares, fair value losses/(gains) of convertible note, fair value losses/(gains) of exchangeable note liabilities, fair value losses/(gains) of derivative financial instrument, interest expense on convertible note, share-based compensation expense, and other one-off expenses including professional fees in relation to our financing activities but are not capitalized, IT-related expenses paid to a related party pursuant to a service agreement, which was expired in June 2019, roadshow and marketing expenses, impairment loss in respect of goodwill, loss on disposal of Wuhan Pengai and exchange loss.



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted profit are non-IFRS financial measures. You should not consider EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted profit as a substitute for or superior to net income prepared in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, because non-IFRS measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, they are susceptible to varying calculations and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.



We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted profit as supplemental performance measures because we believe that they facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by various items.



Recent Developments



We continue to expand our footprint. On December 30, 2019, we announced the openings of two new satellite clinics – Fenghua Pengai Aesthetic Clinic and Deqing Pengai Aesthetic Clinic where we hold the respective majority equity interest. In March 2020, we entered into definitive agreements (the “Agreements”) to acquire controlling interest in two treatment centers. Pursuant to the Agreements, we will acquire 80% equity interest in Shanghai Mingyue Aesthetic Medical Co., Ltd., a high-end aesthetic medical service provider in Shanghai, and acquire, through several tranches of payments, 70% equity interest in Xi'an New Pengai Yueji Aesthetic Medical Clinic Co., Ltd., an aesthetic medical service provider in Xi'an, Shaanxi.



We are firmly committed to our customers and community. In January 2020, we launched the Four Beauties, a new set of hyaluronic acid-based skincare products. In February 2020, we carried out a charity campaign to help combat the COVID-19. Through our treatment centers across the country, we intensified the efforts to help people in need. We organized charity fund raising activities among our employees and their family members, donated protective masks, thermometers and other medical supplies to the community, and allocated medical supplies for patients and healthcare personnel battling at the frontline.



Business Outlook



As a result of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, we have lowered our expectations for growth in the first quarter of 2020. While the duration of the current COVID-19 and its negative impact to market demand and our business cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, we currently expect our revenue for the first quarter of 2020 to decrease year-over-year by approximately 50%, which, subject to change, reflects current and preliminary view based on best information available at the time. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the financial impacts to us.



Conference Call Information



The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call on April 24, 2020, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (5:00 am Pacific Time/ 8:00 pm Beijing Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:



Conference Call Date: April 24, 2020 Time: 8:00 am ET, U.S. International Toll Free: United States: +1 888-346-8982

Canada: +1 855-669-9657

Mainland China: +86 400-120-1203

Hong Kong: +852 800-905-945 International: International: +1 412-902-4272 Conference ID: Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

Please dial in at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the call to ensure timely participation. For those unable to participate, an audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately one hour after the end of the live call until May 1, 2020. The dial-in for the replay is +1 877-344-7529 within the United States or +1 412-317-0088 internationally. The replay access code is 10142306.

A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on AIH's website at: https://ir.aihgroup.net . Please log in at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call in order to download the applicable audio software.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across major cities in mainland China, and also has presence in Hong Kong and Singapore. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. According to certain third party industry consultant, AIH was the third-largest private aesthetic medical services provider in China in terms of revenue in 2018. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.aihgroup.net/ .

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and others that relate to the Company’s business and financial condition are detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, and could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.



Investor Relations Contact



For investor and media inquiries, please contact:



Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited



Email: ir@pengai.com.cn

Ascent Investor Relations LLC



Ms. Tina Xiao

Tel: (917) 609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

31 December 31 December 31 December 2018 2019 2019 RMB’000 RMB’000 US$’000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 235,028 519,323 74,596 Investment properties 47,168 15,373 2,208 Intangible assets 67,712 175,417 25,197 Investments accounted for using the equity method 26,244 10,256 1,473 Prepayments and deposits 5,166 42,298 6,076 Deferred income tax assets 12,254 19,774 2,840 ─────── ─────── ─────── 393,572 782,441 112,390 ----------- ----------- ----------- Current assets Inventories 21,143 26,120 3,752 Trade receivables 10,760 9,705 1,394 Other receivables, deposits and prepayments 89,480 71,278 10,238 Amounts due from related parties 55,354 3,101 445 Cash and cash equivalents 101,886 154,490 22,191 ─────── ─────── ─────── 278,623 264,694 38,020 Assets held-for-sale 4,344 - - ─────── ─────── ─────── 282,967 264,694 38,020 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total assets 676,539 1,047,135 150,410 ═══════ ═══════ ═══════ EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 265 469 67 Treasury shares - (41) (6) Accumulated losses (373,920) (242,232) (34,794) Other reserves 95,245 789,285 113,374 ─────── ─────── ─────── (278,410) 547,481 78,641 Non-controlling interests 29,054 43,117 6,193 ─────── ─────── ─────── Total (deficit)/equity (249,356) 590,598 84,834 ----------- ----------- -----------

AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

31 December 31 December 31 December 2018 2019 2019 RMB’000 RMB’000 US$’000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 19,876 12,917 1,855 Lease liabilities - 165,615 23,789 Convertible redeemable preferred shares 476,112 - - Convertible note 70,598 - - Exchangeable note liabilities 185,745 - - Derivative financial instrument 301 - - Deferred income tax liabilities 1,971 12,703 1,825 ──────── ──────── ──────── 754,603 191,235 27,469 ------------- ------------- ------------- LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables 14,356 17,017 2,444 Accruals, other payables and provisions 57,992 58,439 8,394 Amounts due to related parties 218 626 90 Contract liabilities 5,996 5,542 796 Borrowings 77,130 127,470 18,310 Lease liabilities - 36,266 5,209 Current income tax liabilities 13,611 19,942 2,864 ──────── ──────── ──────── 169,303 265,302 38,107 Liabilities held-for-sale 1,989 - - ──────── ──────── ──────── 171,292 265,302 38,107 ------------- ------------- ------------- Total liabilities 925,895 456,537 65,576 ------------- ------------- ------------- Total equity and liabilities 676,539 1,047,135 150,410 ════════ ════════ ════════

AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Three months ended Twelve months ended 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 RMB’000 RMB’000 US$’000 RMB’000 RMB’000 US$’000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 213,476 238,084 34,199 761,306 869,050 124,831 Cost of sales and services rendered (62,795 ) (75,859 ) (10,896 ) (258,567 ) (275,948 ) (39,637 ) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Gross profit 150,681 162,225 23,303 502,739 593,102 85,194 Selling expenses (95,574 ) (144,311 ) (20,729 ) (333,526 ) (413,068 ) (59,334 ) General and administrative expenses (37,662 ) (76,642 ) (11,009 ) (115,485 ) (196,329 ) (28,201 ) Finance costs, net (2,439 ) (5,646 ) (811 ) (8,922 ) (23,905 ) (3,434 ) Other gains, net 2,637 1,624 233 12,118 18,669 2,682 Fair value gain of convertible redeemable preferred shares (226,248 ) - - (226,248 ) 136,656 19,629 Fair value gain of convertible note (9,152 ) 1,568 225 (9,152 ) (5,193 ) (746 ) Fair value gain of exchangeable note liabilities (56,925 ) - - (56,925 ) 45,274 6,503 Fair value gain of derivative financial instrument (301 ) - - (301 ) 301 43 Impairment loss in respect of goodwill - (1,405 ) (202 ) - (1,405 ) (202 ) Share of profits/(losses) of investments accounted for using the equity method



482



(307



) (44 )



1,730



(1,738



) (250 ) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── (Loss)/profit before income tax (274,501 ) (62,894 ) (9,034 ) (233,972 ) 152,364 21,884 Income tax expense (6,822 ) 2,295 330 (18,508 ) (14,036 ) (2,016 ) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── (Loss)/profit for the period/year (281,323 ) (60,599 ) (8,704 ) (252,480 ) 138,328 19,868 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Currency translation differences 298 831 119 1,088 672 97 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period/year, net of tax 298 831 119 1,088 672 97 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period/year (281,025 ) (59,768 ) (8,585 ) (251,392 ) 139,000 19,965 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ (Loss)/profit attributable to: Owners of the Company (283,230 ) (58,418 ) (8,391 ) (255,237 ) 136,309 19,578 Non-controlling interests 1,907 (2,181 ) (313 ) 2,757 2,019 290 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── (Loss)/profit for the period/year (281,323 ) (60,599 ) (8,704 ) (252,480 ) 138,328 19,868 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ (Loss)/earnings per share for profit attributable to owners of the company (in RMB per share) —Basic (6.87 ) (0.99 ) (0.14 ) (6.22 ) 2.96 0.43 —Diluted (6.87 ) (0.99 ) (0.14 ) (6.22 ) (0.78

) (0.11 ) Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to: Owners of the Company (282,754 ) (57,587 ) (8,272 ) (254,149 ) 136,981 19,675 Non-controlling interests 1,729 (2,181 ) (313 ) 2,757 2,019 290 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period/year (281,025 ) (59,768 ) (8,585 ) (251,392 ) 139,000 19,965 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════

AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF IFRS AND NON-IFRS RESULTS

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 RMB’000 RMB’000 US$’000 RMB’000 RMB’000 US$’000 (Loss)/profit before income tax for the period/year (274,501 ) (62,894 ) (9,034 ) (233,972 ) 152,364 21,886 Adjustments + Finance costs 2,519 5,748 826 9,244 24,293 3,489 + Amortisation and depreciation 7,918 21,985 3,158 32,140 83,834 12,042 EBITDA (264,064 ) (35,161 ) (5,050 ) (192,588 ) 260,491 37,417 +/- Fair value losses/(gains) of convertible redeemable preferred shares 226,248 - - 226,248 (136,656 ) (19,629 ) +/- Fair value losses/(gains) of convertible note 9,152 (1,568 ) (225 ) 9,152 5,193 746 +/- Fair value losses/(gains) of derivative financial instruments 301 - - 301 (301 ) (43 ) +/- Fair value losses/(gains) of exchangeable note 56,925 - - 56,925 (45,274 ) (6,503 ) + Share-based compensation expense - 22,664 3,255 - 47,788 6,864 + Professional fees 3,208 7,710 1,107 8,055 12,064 1,733 + IT-related expenses paid to a related party 1,250 520 75 5,000 3,020 434 + Roadshow and marketing expenses - 31,098 4,467 - 32,220 4,682 + Impairment loss in respect of goodwill - 1,405 202 - 1,405 202 + Loss on disposal of Wuhan - - - - 2,070 297 + Exchange loss - 5,123 736 - 5,123 736 Adjusted EBITDA 33,020 31,791 4,567 113,093 187,143 26,882

AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF IFRS AND NON-IFRS RESULTS (CONTINUED)

Adjusted Profit For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 RMB’000 RMB’000 US$’000 RMB’000 RMB’000 US$’000 (Loss)/profit for the period/year (281,323 ) (60,599 ) (8,705 ) (252,480 ) 138,328 19,870 Adjustments +/- Fair value losses/(gains) of convertible redeemable preferred shares 226,248 - - 226,248 (136,656 ) (19,629 ) +/- Fair value losses/(gains) of convertible note 9,152 (1,568 ) (225 ) 9,152 5,193 746 +/- Fair value losses/(gains) of derivative financial instruments 301 - - 301 (301 ) (43 ) +/- Fair value losses/(gains) of exchangeable note 56,925 - - 56,925 (45,274 ) (6,503 ) + Interest expense on convertible note 1,183 661 95 4,660 4,144 595 + Share-based compensation expense - 22,664 3,255 - 47,788 6,864 + Professional fees 3,208 7,710 1,107 8,055 12,064 1,733 + IT-related expenses paid to a related party 1,250 520 75 5,000 3,020 434 + Roadshow and marketing expenses - 31,098 4,467 - 32,220 4,628 + Impairment loss in respect of goodwill - 1,405 202 - 1,405 202 + Loss on disposal of Wuhan - - - - 2,070 297 + Exchange loss - 5,123 736 - 5,123 736 Adjusted Profit 16,944 7,014 1,007 57,861 69,124 9,930



