Save Max Real Estate Inc. and Workeefy Inc. Organize Online Peel Fundraiser Event

Over $50,000 Raised Towards $100,000 Goal to Assist Peel Region Frontline Workers During COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Mississauga, ONTARIO, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mississauga based companies, Save Max Real Estate Inc. and Canadian tech start-up Workeefy Inc. are hosting an online fundraiser event today at 2:00 p.m. EST in support of Peel Region frontline responders who are supporting their communities during COVID-19. The public and media are invited to connect and engage with Canadian dignitaries who will be addressing participants online and creating awareness of the fundraiser. Attendees include:

Bonnie Crombie - Mayor of Mississauga

Patrick Brown - Mayor of Brampton

Steven Del Duca - Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party

Maninder Sidhu - Member of Parliament for Brampton East

Prabhmeet Sarkaria - Associate Minister of Small Business

Rameshwar Sangha - Member of Parliament for Brampton Centre

Deepak Anand - Member, Standing Committee on Public Accounts

Ron Chatha - Chair, Regional Municipality of Peel Police Service Board

Gurratan Singh - Member, Standing Committee on Justice Policy

Sara Singh - Member, Standing Committee on the Legislative Assembly

Gurpreet Dhillon - Regional Councillor

Ritesh Malik - Co-Founder and President, Workeefy Inc.

Raman Dua - CEO, Save Max Real Estate Inc.

Hundreds of participants are expected to attend the online community event. Organizers have already raised over $50,000 of their $100,000 goal to assist essential workers who are putting their lives at risk every day to keep Canadians safe and healthy. A major portion of the money raised will be contributed towards William Osler Healthcare Foundation and Trillium Health Partners to procure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare responders.

“This fundraiser was an idea initiated by Shreya Dua, daughter of Raman Dua, CEO of Save Max Real Estate Inc. In celebration of her birthday, she asked for a way to support frontline responders in these difficult times rather than having a traditional teenage birthday,” says Ritesh Malik, Co-Founder and President of Workeefy Inc, a Mississauga based start-up for online home services.

Together, Workeefy Inc. and the Save Max Real Estate Inc. team are leading the charge to create this community fundraiser. Workeefy Inc. created a platform, sent a note to their 5,000+ customers while Save Max Real Estate Inc. reached out to their 15,000+ base of loyal customers. In just a few days this week, the organizers surpassed the initial $50,000 goal, and now have raised the bar to collect $100,000.

During these difficult times, Workeefy Inc. also initiated an effort of We Learn - a teacher-guided learning experience for students, offered Store-to-Door Delivery for small businesses including local Brampton and Burlington Pet Valu stores, coordinated with IDA pharmacies (Nathan Pharmacy) to provide free prescription delivery across the GTA. In addition, Workeefy Inc. is supporting Peel Region food banks by providing deliveries through Workeefy Inc. service providers as needed.

To register or donate to the Peel Frontline Workers fundraiser event, click on the Zoom link here or visit https://workeefy.com and https://www.savemax.ca for more information.

About Save Max Real Estate Inc.

Save Max Real Estate Inc. adopts extensive and innovative marketing strategies to get the highest value for your property. Save Max Real Estate Inc. uses the most strategic and competitive marketing channels to get your property in front of as many potential buyers as possible. For more information visit https://www.savemax.ca.

About Workeefy Inc.

Workeefy Inc. TM is the innovative digital marketplace for instant home services. A wide selection of convenient service choices include the handyman, home cleaners, electricians, plumbers, painters and more, which are available at a click of a button via the website or mobile app. Since launching in July 2018, Workeefy Inc. has developed a strong network of talented and trained professionals ready to serve clients throughout Toronto, GTA, Ottawa, and Calgary, and has plans to enter the Vancouver market. For more information visit https://workeefy.com.

Media Contact: Bridget Hoffer, Marigold PR, 416-574-3675, bridget@marigoldpr.com

SOURCE: Workeefy Inc.

Bridget Hoffer Marigold PR 4165743675 bridget@marigoldpr.com



