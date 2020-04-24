Coronavirus - Uganda: Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Uganda is now 74

- 11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today.

- 6 Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula Border post.

- 5 Kenyan truck drivers; 3 arrived via Malaba and 2 arrived via Busia.

- Total Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Uganda is now 74.

- Total COVID-19 recoveries in Uganda: 46.



