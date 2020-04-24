There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,609 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: 6000 COVID-19 posters from UNICEF and other partners to boost the campaign against the virus

TransNzoia County, Public Health Promotion team led by CEC Health, receives 6000 COVID-19 posters from UNICEF and other partners to boost the campaign against the virus.

#KomeshaCorona update

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.