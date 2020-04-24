ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc. Experts in Infection Control Guidelines Discuss Standards for COVID-19

ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc. ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc. Technician

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc. , a nationwide ABRA-certified leader in the bioremediation and infection control industry, is poised to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), its publicist announced today. The company recently discussed the solution, process, and procedures for avoiding exposure to the virus, vs. the current standards for COVID-19.ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc. is a midwest U.S. organization. Its ABRA (American BioRecovery Association) certified technicians specialize in the field of decontamination and remediation of biohazardous environments. Their clients include hospitals, public facilities and corporations.“Archangels BioRecovery performs both proactive and reactive disinfection of facilities that are at risk for biohazards, virus outbreaks, and communicable diseases," explained Tao Martinez, CEO of the company. “Customers need certified professionals. They shouldn’t have to question if the company they contract with can ensure proper decontamination.”Martinez, who is also an expert in infection disease, says the solution involves safety, the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), and trained technicians. He emphasized that in some cases not only are janitorial-type businesses spraying chemicals erroneously, employees wear shorts, shirts, and hats. Many organizations are not certified, or they’re poorly equipped for chemical application.Chemicals have been known to damage the lungs and other organs when not properly used or contained. With sub-standard operating procedures, contaminants and chemicals become immediate dangers to public health and the environment. ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc. is a recognized leader in the industry. They operate under OSHA, EPA, CDC health, and environmental agency regulations at both the local and state levels. However, a challenge exists."What's missing in the process of containing COVID-19 is a mandate that all service providers who perform have the proper certifications, insurance, and training requirements," stated Dr. Robert Renteria , Senior Advisor at ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc.ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc. is willing to share that intelligence at the local, state, and federal levels. Recently, they sought the counsel of Joshua Spooner , CEO of Nova Prime. The executive oversees the contracting and consulting firm which brings next generation solutions to government and commercial sectors."Mr. Martinez is in position to educate the national and federal systems on the proper way to contain a contaminated environment and avoid putting lives in danger," stated Spooner. "Viral outbreak response teams respond differently and that's why COVID-19 has the potential to be another 9-11. First responders died from contaminants five, ten, and fifteen years later because they lacked the proper equipment. Proper biohazard guidelines and standards are the solution to prevent exposure to contaminants.""ArchAngels BioRecovery is one of only a handful of remediation companies in the country that is prepared to handle disease control like COVID-19," stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to the organization. "America can benefit from the expertise of these environmental remediation experts."Joshua Spooner communicated that concrete standards for infection control and containment, rather than just preventative cleaning guidelines as established by the CDC, are desperately needed. He believes that this is “the best option to further avoid future exposures to COVID-19. Chemical contaminates caused by those who are unqualified in decontamination standards are offering mere janitorial services.”To learn more about ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc. or to schedule a consultation, please call 888-750-0200, or visit https://archangels.pro/ ABOUT ARCHANGELS BIORECOVERY INC.In business for nearly 15 years, ArchAngels BioRecovery is an ABRA-certified leader in the bioremediation and infection control industry. Their headquarters are in the Midwestern U.S., with offices and partners throughout the country. ABRA (American BioRecovery Association) certified technicians specialize in the field of decontamination and sanitation of biohazardous environments. Archangels BioRecovery Inc. performs both proactive and reactive sanitization of facilities that are at risk for biohazards and communicable diseases.



