NOTICE: IMMIGRATION PROCESS TO RECOMMENCE 27 APRIL 2020

SAMOA, April 24 - The Public is hereby advised that all immigration services including issuance of travel documents (including Passports, Documents of Identity (DOI) and Certificates of Identity (CI) will resume as usual starting on Monday, 27th April 2020 from 9am to 3pm.

In strict compliance with requirements of the State of Emergency we advise that the social distancing of 2 meters must be adhered to. For enquiries please contact the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet – Immigration Division on telephones: 20291 or 20292 during working hours or on email: immigration@mpmc.gov.ws

FAASILASILAGA:

E faasilasila atu ma le faaaloalo i le mamalu o le atunuu e faapea: O auaunaga uma tau tusi folau o le a toe tatalaina e afua atu i le Aso Gafua, 27 Aperila 2020 mai ile itula e 9am – 3pm.

E faamanatu atu, ia logosaia aiaiga o poloa’iga o faalavelave tutupu faafuase’i o loo iai nei le atunuu i le faavava o nofoaga i le 2 mita pe a tala mai aao i lo tatou Ofisa. Mo nisi faamatalaga, faamolemole faafeso’ota’i mai le tatou ofisa i numera nei: 20291 or 20292 po o le imeli immigration@mpmc.gov.ws

Ma le faaaloalo, PULE SILI O LE MATAGALUEGA A LE PALEMIA MA LE KAPENETA