Coronavirus - Nigeria: 981 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

108 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported:

78 in Lagos 14 in FCT 5 in Ogun 4 in Gombe 3 Borno 2 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Kwara 1 in Plateau

As at 11:30 pm 23rd April there are 981 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 197 Deaths: 31

