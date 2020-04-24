Coronavirus - Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (23-04-2020)
New cases confirmed today: 42
- Male: 32
- Female: 10
- Recovery: 2
- Death: 2
Total confirmed cases: 328Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
