Coronavirus - Nigeria: Breakdown of COVID-19 cases by state in Nigeria

As at 11:30 pm 23rd April, cases by state:

Lagos - 582 FCT - 133 Kano - 73 Ogun - 29 Katsina - 21 Osun - 20 Oyo - 17 Edo - 17 Borno - 12 Kwara - 11 Akwa Ibom - 11 Kaduna - 9 Gombe - 9 Bauchi - 8 Delta - 6 Ekiti - 4 Ondo - 3 Rivers - 3 Jigawa - 2 Enugu - 2 Niger - 2 Abia - 2 Benue - 1 Anambra - 1 Sokoto - 1 Adamawa - 1 Plateau - 1



