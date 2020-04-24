Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Segments, Market Share, Growth Rate, and Drivers

Major players in the market are 3M Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cosinuss GmbH, Helen of Troy Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Microlife Corporation.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global temperature monitoring devices market is expected to grow from $2.67 billion in 2019 to about $26.7 billion in 2020 due to a massive increase in demand for such devices for constant temperature monitoring of COVID-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $3.7 billion at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2023. The prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to propel the market. However, the high cost of advanced temperature monitoring devices may hinder the growth of the temperature monitoring devices market.

The temperature monitoring devices market consists of sales of temperature monitoring devices and related services which are used to measure the temperature of a person or patient’s body. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing temperature monitoring devices by the sales of these products.

Request For A Free Sample For The Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2847&type=smp

The global temperature monitoring devices market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems; Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System

By Application: Oral Cavity; Rectum; Ear; Others

By Geography - The global temperature monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American temperature monitoring devices market accounts for the largest share in the global temperature monitoring devices market.

Read More On The Report For The Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/temperature-monitoring-devices-market-global-report-2020-2030-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Trends In The Temperature Monitoring Devices Market

Companies in the temperature monitoring devices market are focusing on the manufacturing of wearable temperature monitoring devices. Wearable thermometers are digital thermometers that measure temperature by using medium like touch, patch.

Temperature Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides temperature monitoring devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts temperature monitoring devices market size and growth for the global temperature monitoring devices market, temperature monitoring devices market share, temperature monitoring devices market players, temperature monitoring devices market size, temperature monitoring devices market segments and geographies, temperature monitoring devices market trends, temperature monitoring devices market drivers and temperature monitoring devices market restraints, temperature monitoring devices market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The temperature monitoring devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Temperature Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2020 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market

Data Segmentations: Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Organizations Covered: 3M Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cosinuss GmbH, Helen of Troy Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Microlife Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Terumo Corporation, Welch Allyn, Inc, C. R. Bard

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, temperature monitoring devices market customer information, temperature monitoring devices market product/service analysis – product examples, temperature monitoring devices market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global temperature monitoring devices market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Temperature Monitoring Devices Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the temperature monitoring devices market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Temperature Monitoring Devices Sector: The report reveals where the global temperature monitoring devices industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Temperature Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2020:

Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Types (Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring Devices, Body Temperature Devices And Remote Patient Monitoring Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Diagnostic Centre/Clinics), By Companies and By Regions - Global Forecast Research to 2022

Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.