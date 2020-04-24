Global Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market Trends And Strategies, 2030

In 2020, the market will see high growth due to the pandemic but will stabilize in 2023

Major players in the market are Smiths Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Vyaire Medical, Schiller AG, General Electric Company.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pulse oximeters and spirometers market is expected to grow from $2.6 billion in 2019 to about $6.5 billion in 2020 due to an increase in demand for such respiratory function monitoring equipment for COVID-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $3.9 billion at a CAGR of 10.7% through 2023. Increased prevalence of COPD among the population will increase the demand for medical equipment like pulse oximeters and spirometers for diagnosis and therapy maintenance. However, lack of awareness among the global population about the respiratory signs and symptoms has hindered the growth of the market in the historic period.

The pulse oximeters and spirometers market include the sales of handheld, tabletop, or fingertip pulse oximeters that are used to monitor the oxygen saturation levels of blood and pulse rate, and handheld, desktop, or tabletop spirometers that are used to measure the air capacity of lungs. The pulse oximeters and spirometer companies are primarily engaged in the manufacturing and development of these devices used to monitor the respiration-related parameters that aid in the detection of respiratory disorders.

The global pulse oximeters and spirometers market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Type - Pulse Oximeters; Spirometers

By End Use - Hospitals; Home Care Settings; Clinical Laboratories; Industrial settings

By Application - Diagnostic; Treatment Monitoring

By Geography - The global pulse oximeters and spirometers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Among these regions, the North American pulse oximeters and spirometers market accounts for the largest share in the global pulse oximeters and spirometers market.

Trends In The Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market

Companies in the pulse oximeters and spirometer market are increasingly focusing on developing smart and wireless oximeters and spirometers. The use of wireless technology in the monitoring devices is trending nowadays, which enhances its ease of usage and data analysis.

