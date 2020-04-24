Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (23 April 2020)

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 965; of this none of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted 10736 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 965 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 0 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center 90 Patients in intensive care 0 Total recovered 21 Total deaths 3 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 116

The zero positive results among 965 tested individuals do not indicate the decline of COVID-19 in Ethiopia but it showed the tested individuals were not infected with the virus. Therefore the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to remind the public to continue applying all preventive actions and comply with government protective decisions If any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 patient should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll free lines or to the nearby health facilities. Furthermore, the public is advised to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, wash hands with water and soap and maintain physical distancing.



