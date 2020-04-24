Global Sanitary Pads Market Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Sale, Price, Share, Revenue and Top Manufacturers

A new market study, titled “Global Sanitary Pads Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A sanitary pad is an absorbent item worn by women who are menstruating, bleeding after giving birth, recovering from gynecologic surgery, experiencing a miscarriage or abortion, or in any other situation where it is necessary to absorb a flow of blood from the vagina. The steady growth of sanitary pads is on account of growing awareness among female towards hygiene, increasing disposable income and aggressive promotional activities.

In addition, various initiatives taken by sanitary pad manufacturers, governments and NGOs of various countries coupled with growing promotional activities to impart education regarding the feminine hygiene and benefits related to it to aid global sanitary pads market.

Top Key Players Include

Procter& Gamble

Kimberly Clark

Hengan International Group

Johnson& Johnson

Unicharm Corporation

Kao Corporation

The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Sanitary Pads market

Disposable

Cloth/Re-usable

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Drug Stores

Online

This report covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

