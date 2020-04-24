Something Good Comes From Social Distancing-Video Adoption Of A Little Girl Named Hope

Abigail Hope's new family Judge McCarthy and team Attorney Bob Noone with Robert Noone Legal Services

The fifteen minutes spent in an adoption hearing is the most important fifteen minutes in a family’s life.” — Attorney Bob Noone of Robert Noone Legal Services

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Like so many parents who have been waiting for months, and in some cases years, to adopt a child, Glenn and Shellie Fraley of Bridgeport West Virginia had been notified that the wait would be even longer because of social distancing restrictions being placed on the court system.The Fraleys were notified that their long-awaited adoption of little Abigail Hope would be pushed off until at least June, due to the shutdowns imposed on their local court in Harrison County WV due to the public health concerns surrounding COVID-19. They’d already been providing foster care for the toddler for over two years, since the date the child left the hospital after birth.But thanks to a slight change in wording approved by the State Supreme Court and the advent of video technology implementation by the Circuit Court in Clarksburg, Harrison County’s first video adoption was performed Thursday afternoon by Circuit Judge Chris McCarthy.The hearing was coordinated via a Skype for Business system that the WV Supreme Court has now installed in circuit courts in the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Appropriately, the adopted toddler’s name is Hope. As of Thursday April 23rd, 2020, she is now Abigail Hope Fraley, and part of the forever family of Glenn and Shellie Fraley.Attorney Bob Noone of Robert Noone Legal Services helps represent children and families on over two hundred adoptions each year all across West Virginia, and says he was honored to be a part of facilitating this first video adoption in Harrison County and using this new technology to bring families together.“It just made no sense to me why a third time drunk driver could get a video hearing during the pandemic, but a child languishing in foster care for coming up on three years could not get the one thing needed to end her case, a simple non-contested adoption,” said Noone.West Virginia requires their adoptions to be heard only by a Circuit Court Judge. Around the state, the practice of virtual court proceedings has varied since the WV Supreme Court of Appeals issued their emergency order suspending court hearings in mid-March at the start of the pandemic, with the exception of certain emergency or time sensitive matters required constitutionally for prompt hearings."From the first week of the suspension of in-person hearings in March, I've been doing adoptions by video in some counties, yet other circuit courts have told me directly that they will not hold a hearing unless direction is given by the WV Supreme Court. That all changed Thursday with two words-actually the lives of foster and adoptive parents and children in the foster care system changed with two words- the addition of "non-contested adoptions" to the list of permissible hearings” said Noone.Non-contested adoptions occur after a child’s birth parents are terminated due to abuse, neglect, addiction, or other extreme circumstances. At that time, the permanency plan for a foster child is often adoption into a forever family.Noone says that with easily available technology, there’s no reason to keep those new families apart.“Why would we want to put that on hold? The fifteen minutes spent in an adoption hearing is the most important fifteen minutes in a family’s life. I’d much rather be there in person; Judge McCarthy always has joyful adoptions, allowing photos to be taken in a courtroom full of family, grandparents, Godparents, and neighbors. I cannot wait until those in-person days return safely for everyone, but until then, I'll smile for the camera and feel blessed that we can still bring perfect permanency to a family during imperfect times."



