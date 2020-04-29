Oxy-Angel To Help Those on the Coronavirus Frontlines

Coronavirus Frontlines heroes

Oxy-Angel announced their effort to pay our fronliners heroes back and help protect them while they protect others.

KEIZER, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the COVID-19 crisis continues, thousands of professionals on the frontlines, including medical doctors, nurses and emergency personnel, continue to bravely do their jobs despite the risks to their health. Today, Epic Globes, LLC, the makers of the Oxy-Angel Personal Air Purifier , announced their effort to pay those fronliners back and help protect them while they protect others.Starting immediately, any organization that purchases 50 or more Oxy-Angel Personal Air Purifiers will be able to purchase them at a price just slightly above their manufacturing cost, a massive saving from the retail price.Epic Globes, LLC is doing this to recognize the sacrifices those on the frontlines are making and, at the same time, provide them extra protection. While the company makes no specific claims that its air purifier can protect against COVID-19, they feel that every extra bit of protection is helpful."These frontline workers are the true heroes," says Camellia Chan, CEO of Epic Globes, LLC, "and we simply want to do something in return to show our immense appreciation and gratitude."If you work on the front lines or care about the people who do, visit www.oxy-angel.com/r or call 1-855-826-4020, today and take advantage of this very special low price.



