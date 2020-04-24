There were 792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,639 in the last 365 days.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- RED BANK, N.J., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced that net income was $16.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $21.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period.

The results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 include merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and the Two River Bancorp (“Two River”) and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. (“Country Bank”) opening credit loss expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $10.4 million. Excluding these items, core earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $27.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. (Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of merger related, branch consolidation, and the Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expenses). The first quarter results were also impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, through both higher credit loss expense and increased operating expense.

Highlights for the quarter are described below:

  • Strong organic loan originations of $426.2 million provided total loan growth of $158.4 million (excluding acquired loans) with a record pipeline of $525.3 million at March 31, 2020.
  • On January 1, 2020, the Company completed its acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank. Two River added $1.2 billion to assets, $940.8 million to loans, $85.2 million to goodwill, and $941.8 million to deposits. Country Bank added $832.8 million to assets, $618.7 million to loans, $39.9 million to goodwill, and $652.7 million to deposits.
  • The Company anticipates full integration of operations and the elimination of eight duplicate branches in Two River’s market area in May 2020, resulting in cost savings in future periods. The Bank expects to consolidate an additional five branches, also in May, independent of the acquisitions; bringing the total number of branches consolidated to 53 over the past four years.
  • The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2016-13, “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” which increased credit loss expense by $9.6 million from the prior linked quarter.
  • The Company’s first quarter results were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including an estimated increase in credit loss expense of $7.2 million and an increase in operating expense of $1.0 million. Refer to exhibits filed with the earnings release on Form 8-K for prospective information related to the impact of COVID-19.

“Since the beginning of March, our efforts have largely focused on mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on our employees, customers, and community. We have emphasized employee safety through our work from home initiatives, temporary branch closures, and dispersion of key functions,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher. Mr. Maher added, “We are supporting borrowers impacted by COVID-19 with payment relief programs, as well as waiving certain fees for our loan and deposit customers. Subsequent to quarter end, we have actively participated in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, assisting local businesses to retain an estimated 36,000 employees.”

The Company announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared its ninety-third consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The dividend, related to the three months ended March 31, 2020, of $0.17 per share will be paid on May 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on May 4, 2020.

Results of Operations

On January 31, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Capital Bank of New Jersey (“Capital Bank”) and its results of operations are included in the consolidated results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, but are excluded from the results of operations for the period from January 1, 2019 to January 31, 2019.

On January 1, 2020, the Company completed its acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank and their respective results of operations from January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020 are included in the consolidated results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, but are not included in the results of operations for the corresponding prior year period.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $16.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, as compared to $21.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and the Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $10.4 million. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 included merger related and branch consolidation expenses, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $4.4 million. Excluding these items, net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased over the same prior year period, primarily due to the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank.

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased to $79.6 million, as compared to $64.4 million for the same prior year period, reflecting an increase in interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets increased by $2.186 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the same prior year period. The average for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was favorably impacted by $1.762 billion of interest-earning assets acquired from Two River and Country Bank. Average loans receivable, net, increased by $2.083 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the same prior year period. The increase attributable to the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank were $1.546 billion. The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 decreased to 3.52% from 3.78%, for the same prior year period. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.05%, from 0.89% in the corresponding prior year period. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 0.57%, in the same prior year period. Deposit costs increased primarily due to the addition of higher priced deposits as a result of the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions.

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, increased by $16.3 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, as average interest-earning assets increased by $1.886 billion. The net interest margin increased to 3.52% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 3.48% for the prior linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to a net increase in purchase accounting accretion of eight basis points as a result of the acquisition of Two River and Country Bank. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting and prepayment fees, the core net interest margin expanded by one basis point. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 0.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the credit loss expense was $10.0 million, as compared to $620,000 for the corresponding prior year period, and $355,000 in the prior linked quarter. Net loan charge-offs were $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $492,000 in the corresponding prior year period, and $139,000 in the prior linked quarter. Quarterly net charge-offs included $949,000 taken on the sale of higher risk residential loans. Non-performing loans totaled $16.2 million at March 31, 2020, as compared to $17.8 million at December 31, 2019 and $20.9 million at March 31, 2019. Credit expense was significantly influenced by actual and expected economic conditions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Refer to exhibits filed with the earnings release on Form 8-K for detailed information on credit loss expense.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, other income increased to $13.7 million, as compared to $9.5 million, for the corresponding prior year period. The increase was partly due to the impact of the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions, which added $558,000 and $162,000, respectively, to other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Excluding the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions, the increase in other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was primarily due to an increase in commercial loan swap fee income of $3.6 million, as compared to the corresponding prior year period.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, other income increased by $2.5 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The increase was partially due to the impact of the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions and an increase in commercial loan swap fee income of $2.0 million.

Operating expenses increased to $62.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $47.3 million in the same prior year period. Operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 included $11.1 million of merger related and branch consolidation expenses, as compared to $5.4 million of merger related and branch consolidation expenses, in the same prior year period. Excluding the impact of merger related and branch consolidation expenses, the change in operating expenses over the prior year were due to the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions, which added $5.3 million and $3.2 million, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The remaining increase in operating expenses was primarily due to expenses relating to the COVID-19 outbreak of $1.0 million.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, operating expenses increased by $9.4 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, excluding merger related and branch consolidation expenses for both periods and non-recurring professional fees of $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in operating expenses was due to the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions and the expenses relating to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The provision for income taxes was $4.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $4.8 million, for the same prior year period. The effective tax rate was 19.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 18.6% for the same prior year period. The higher effective tax rate in the current year period is primarily due to the impact of a New Jersey tax code change.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased by $2.243 billion, to $10.489 billion at March 31, 2020, from $8.246 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily as a result of the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank, which added $2.031 billion to total assets. Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, increased by $1.706 billion, to $7.914 billion at March 31, 2020, from $6.208 billion at December 31, 2019, due to acquired loans from Two River and Country Bank of $1.559 billion. As part of the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank, the Company’s goodwill balance increased to $500.1 million at March 31, 2020, from $374.6 million at December 31, 2019 and the core deposit intangible increased to $28.3 million, from $15.6 million.

Deposits increased by $1.563 billion, to $7.892 billion at March 31, 2020, from $6.329 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily due to acquired deposits from Two River and Country Bank of $1.594 billion. The loan-to-deposit ratio at March 31, 2020 was 100.3%, as compared to 98.1% at December 31, 2019.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.410 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $1.153 billion at December 31, 2019. The acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank added $261.4 million to stockholders’ equity. At March 31, 2020, there were 2,019,145 shares available for repurchase under the Company’s stock repurchase program. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 648,851 shares under the repurchase program at a weighted average cost of $22.83. The Company suspended its repurchase activity on February 28, 2020. Tangible stockholders’ equity per common share decreased to $14.62 at March 31, 2020, as compared to $15.13 at December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $16.2 million at March 31, 2020, as compared to $17.8 million at December 31, 2019. Non-performing loans do not include $58.3 million of purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans acquired in the Two River, Country Bank, Capital Bank, Sun Bancorp, Inc. (“Sun”), Ocean Shore Holding Co. (“Ocean Shore”), Cape Bancorp, Inc. (“Cape”), and Colonial American Bank (“Colonial American”) acquisitions (“Acquisition Transactions”). The Company’s other real estate owned totaled $484,000 at March 31, 2020, as compared to $264,000 at December 31, 2019.

At March 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.37% of total loans, an increase from 0.27% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans was 183.4% at March 31, 2020, as compared to 94.4% at December 31, 2019.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”).  The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, and reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors.  These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  The direct dial number for the call is (888) 338-7143.  For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available.  To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529, Replay Conference Number 10141831 from one hour after the end of the call until July 24, 2020. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $10.5 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City.  OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s press releases are available by visiting us at www.oceanfirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

                 
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                 
    March 31,
 2020		     December 31,
 2019		     March 31,
 2019
    (Unaudited)           (Unaudited)
Assets                
Cash and due from banks $ 256,470   $ 120,544   $ 134,235
Federal funds sold           18,733
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value   153,738     150,960     122,558
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,529 at March 31, 2020 (estimated fair value of $928,582 at March 31, 2020, $777,290 at December 31, 2019, and $896,812 at March 31, 2019)   914,255     768,873     900,614
Equity investments, at estimated fair value   14,409     10,136     9,816
Restricted equity investments, at cost   81,005     62,356     55,663
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $29,635 at March 31, 2020, $16,852 at December 31, 2019 and $16,705 at March 31, 2019   7,913,541     6,207,680     5,968,830
Loans held-for-sale   17,782        
Interest and dividends receivable   27,930     21,674     22,294
Other real estate owned   484     264     1,594
Premises and equipment, net   104,560     102,691     113,226
Bank Owned Life Insurance   261,270     237,411     234,183
Assets held for sale   3,785     3,785     4,522
Other assets   211,476     169,532     112,955
Core deposit intangible   28,276     15,607     18,629
Goodwill   500,093     374,632     375,096
Total assets $ 10,489,074   $ 8,246,145   $ 8,092,948
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Deposits $ 7,892,067   $ 6,328,777   $ 6,290,485
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   825,824     519,260     418,016
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers   90,175     71,739     66,174
Other borrowings   120,213     96,801     99,579
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance   24,931     13,884     15,138
Other liabilities   126,030     62,565     76,393
Total liabilities   9,079,240     7,093,026     6,965,785
Total stockholders’ equity   1,409,834     1,153,119     1,127,163
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,489,074   $ 8,246,145   $ 8,092,948


     
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
  For the Three Months Ended,
    March 31,
 2020		       December 31,
 2019		       March 31,
 2019		  
   
  |--------------------------- (Unaudited) ---------------------------|
Interest income:                      
Loans $ 89,944     $ 70,298     $ 69,001  
Mortgage-backed securities   3,844       3,552       4,041  
Debt securities, equity investments and other   4,419       3,225       3,380  
Total interest income   98,207       77,075       76,422  
Interest expense:                      
Deposits   13,936       10,214       8,639  
Borrowed funds   4,626       3,507       3,395  
Total interest expense   18,562       13,721       12,034  
Net interest income   79,645       63,354       64,388  
Credit loss expense   9,969       355       620  
Net interest income after credit loss expense   69,676       62,999       63,768  
Other income:                      
Bankcard services revenue   2,481       2,641       2,285  
Trust and asset management revenue   515       478       498  
Fees and service charges   4,873       4,710       4,516  
Net gain on sales of loans   173       1       8  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments   155       (63 )     108  
Net loss from other real estate operations   (150 )     (95 )     (6 )
Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance   1,575       1,375       1,321  
Commercial loan swap income   4,050       2,062       472  
Other   25       122       310  
Total other income   13,697       11,231       9,512  
Operating expenses:                      
Compensation and employee benefits   29,885       22,518       22,414  
Occupancy   5,276       4,071       4,530  
Equipment   1,943       1,775       1,946  
Marketing   769       840       930  
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments   667       296       832  
Data processing   4,177       4,078       3,654  
Check card processing   1,276       1,557       1,438  
Professional fees   2,302       3,641       1,709  
Other operating expense   3,802       3,815       3,369  
Amortization of core deposit intangible   1,578       998       1,005  
Branch consolidation expense   2,594       268       391  
Merger related expenses   8,527       3,742       5,053  
Total operating expenses   62,796       47,599       47,271  
Income before provision for income taxes   20,577       26,631       26,009  
Provision for income taxes   4,044       3,181       4,836  
Net income $ 16,533     $ 23,450     $ 21,173  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.28     $ 0.47     $ 0.43  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27     $ 0.47     $ 0.42  
Average basic shares outstanding   59,876       49,890       49,526  
Average diluted shares outstanding   60,479       50,450       50,150  


       
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)
                                             
LOANS RECEIVABLE       At
          March 31,
 2020		       December 31,
2019		       September 30,
2019		       June 30,
2019		       March 31,
2019		  
Commercial:                                            
Commercial and industrial       $ 502,760     $ 396,434     $ 406,580     $ 392,336     $ 383,686  
Commercial real estate - owner - occupied         1,220,983       792,653       787,752       771,640       802,229  
Commercial real estate - investor         3,331,662       2,296,410       2,232,159       2,143,093       2,161,451  
Total commercial         5,055,405       3,485,497       3,426,491       3,307,069       3,347,366  
Consumer:                                            
Residential real estate         2,458,641       2,321,157       2,234,361       2,193,829       2,162,668  
Home equity loans and lines         335,624       318,576       330,446       341,972       351,303  
Other consumer         82,920       89,422       98,835       109,015       116,838  
Total consumer         2,877,185       2,729,155       2,663,642       2,644,816       2,630,809  
Total loans         7,932,590       6,214,652       6,090,133       5,951,885       5,978,175  
Deferred origination costs, net         10,586       9,880       8,441       8,180       7,360  
Allowance for credit losses         (29,635 )     (16,852 )     (16,636 )     (16,135 )     (16,705 )
Loans receivable, net       $ 7,913,541     $ 6,207,680     $ 6,081,938     $ 5,943,930     $ 5,968,830  
Mortgage loans serviced for others       $ 51,399     $ 50,042     $ 54,457     $ 90,882     $ 92,274  
                                             
  At March 31, 2020
Average Yield		                                        
Loan pipeline (1):                                            
Commercial 3.95 %   $ 293,820     $ 219,269     $ 126,578     $ 212,712     $ 122,325  
Residential real estate 3.42       223,032       105,396       189,403       82,555       63,598  
Home equity loans and lines 4.40       8,429       3,049       3,757       2,550       4,688  
Total 3.73 %   $ 525,281     $ 327,714     $ 319,738     $ 297,817     $ 190,611  


    For the Three Months Ended
 		 
    March 31,
 2020
 		    December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		  
    Average Yield
                                
Loan originations:                                      
Commercial   3.49 %   $ 266,882   $ 264,938   $ 315,405   $ 123,882   $ 172,233  
Residential real estate   3.51       148,675     226,492     156,308     120,771     75,530  
Home equity loans and lines   5.13       10,666     12,961     10,498     14,256     13,072  
Total   3.54 %     426,223     504,391     482,211     258,909     260,835 (2)
Loans sold         $ 7,500 (3) $ 110   $ (3) $ 403 (3) $ 495  
 
(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2) Excludes purchased loans of $100.0 million for residential real estate.
(3) Excludes the sale of under-performing residential loans of $4.0 million and commercial loans of $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and small business administration loans of $3.5 million and under-performing 
residential loans of $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively.




                             
DEPOSITS   At
    March 31,
 2020		     December 31,
 2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019
Type of Account                            
Non-interest-bearing $ 1,783,216   $ 1,377,396   $ 1,406,194   $ 1,370,167   $ 1,352,520
Interest-bearing checking   2,647,487     2,539,428     2,400,331     2,342,913     2,400,192
Money market deposit   620,145     578,147     593,457     642,985     666,067
Savings   1,420,628     898,174     901,168     909,501     922,113
Time deposits   1,420,591     935,632     919,705     921,921     949,593
  $ 7,892,067   $ 6,328,777   $ 6,220,855   $ 6,187,487   $ 6,290,485


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)
                                       
ASSET QUALITY March 31,     December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     March 31,
2020   2019 2019 2019   2019
Non-performing loans:                      
Commercial and industrial $ 207       $ 207     $ 207     $ 207       $ 240  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 4,219       4,811     4,537     4,818       4,565  
Commercial real estate - investor 3,384       2,917     4,073     4,050       4,115  
Residential real estate 5,920       7,181     5,953     5,747       8,611  
Home equity loans and lines 2,533       2,733     2,683     2,974       3,364  
Total non-performing loans 16,263       17,849     17,453     17,796       20,895  
Other real estate owned 484       264     294     865       1,594  
Total non-performing assets $ 16,747       $ 18,113     $ 17,747     $ 18,661       $ 22,489  
Purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans (1) $ 59,783       $ 13,265     $ 13,281     $ 13,432       $ 16,306  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 48,905       $ 14,798     $ 19,905     $ 20,029       $ 21,578  
Troubled debt restructurings:                      
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 6,249       $ 6,566     $ 6,152     $ 6,815       $ 6,484  
Performing 16,102       18,042     18,977     19,314       19,690  
Total troubled debt restructurings $ 22,351       $ 24,608     $ 25,129     $ 26,129       $ 26,174  
Allowance for credit losses $ 29,635       $ 16,852     $ 16,636     $ 16,135       $ 16,705  
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable 0.37 %     0.27 %   0.27 %   0.27 %     0.28 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans 182.22       94.41     95.32     90.67       79.95  
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.21       0.29     0.29     0.30       0.35  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.16       0.22     0.22     0.23       0.28  
                                           
                                           
NET CHARGE-OFFS For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,     December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     March 31,
2020   2019 2019 2019   2019
Net charge-offs:                      
Loan charge-offs $ (1,384 )     $ (445 )   $ (353 )   $ (1,138 )     $ (868 )
Recoveries on loans 230       306     549     212       376  
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ (1,154 ) (2)   $ (139 )   $ 196     $ (926 ) (2)   $ (492 )
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized)   0.06 %       0.01 %     NM*       0.06 %       0.03 %
Net charge-off detail - (loss) recovery:                      
Commercial $ 59       $ 163     $ 256     $ (58 )     $ (58 )
Residential real estate (1,112 )     (61 )   12     (728 )     (425 )
Home equity loans and lines (36 )     (240 )   (10 )   (121 )     (4 )
Other consumer (65 )     (1 )   (62 )   (19 )     (5 )
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ (1,154 ) (2)   $ (139 )   $ 196     $ (926 ) (2)   $ (492 )

 

(1) PCD loans are not included in non-performing loans or delinquent loans totals.
(2) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 are $949 and $429, respectively, relating to under-performing loans sold.

        *   Not Meaningful

   
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
   
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020
 		  December 31, 2019
 		  March 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands)  Average
Balance
 		    Interest
 		    Average
Yield/
Cost
 		  Balance
 		    Interest
 		    Average
Yield/
Cost
 		  Average
Balance
 		    Interest
 		    Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 63,726     $ 342     2.16 %   $ 43,495     $ 196     1.79 %   $ 79,911     $ 467     2.37 %
Securities (1) 1,186,535     7,921     2.68     1,008,461     6,581     2.59     1,067,150     6,954     2.64  
Loans receivable, net (2)                                  
Commercial 4,960,991     59,875     4.85     3,442,771     42,416     4.89     3,211,296     41,408     5.23  
Residential 2,473,410     24,628     3.98     2,309,741     22,469     3.89     2,094,131     21,404     4.09  
Home Equity 339,003     4,070     4.83     323,878     4,243     5.20     353,358     4,707     5.40  
Other 87,478     1,371     6.30     94,350     1,170     4.92     119,185     1,482     5.04  
Allowance for credit losses net of deferred loan fees (10,220 )           (7,932 )           (10,083 )        
Loans Receivable, net 7,850,662     89,944     4.61     6,162,808     70,298     4.53     5,767,887     69,001     4.85  
Total interest-earning assets 9,100,923     98,207     4.34     7,214,764     77,075     4.24     6,914,948     76,422     4.48  
Non-interest-earning assets 1,231,886             977,413             924,368          
Total assets $ 10,332,809             $ 8,192,177             $ 7,839,316          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 2,807,793     5,132     0.74 %   $ 2,562,059     4,477     0.69 %   $ 2,508,669     3,745     0.61 %
Money market 614,062     1,040     0.68     592,116     1,243     0.83     623,868     1,157     0.75  
Savings 1,403,338     1,555     0.45     899,051     308     0.14     904,047     286     0.13  
Time deposits 1,459,348     6,209     1.71     931,228     4,186     1.78     932,341     3,451     1.50  
Total 6,284,541     13,936     0.89     4,984,454     10,214     0.81     4,968,925     8,639     0.71  
FHLB Advances 631,329     2,824     1.80     412,073     2,075     2.00     339,686     1,839     2.20  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 82,105     95     0.47     68,257     85     0.49     65,295     55     0.34  
Other borrowings 118,851     1,707     5.78     96,712     1,347     5.53     99,517     1,501     6.12  
Total interest-bearing 7,116,826     18,562     1.05     5,561,496     13,721     0.98     5,473,423     12,034     0.89  
liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,687,582             1,393,002             1,211,934          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities 113,477             92,014             55,975          
Total liabilities 8,917,885             7,046,512             6,741,332          
Stockholders’ equity 1,414,924             1,145,665             1,097,984          
Total liabilities and equity $ 10,332,809             $ 8,192,177             $ 7,839,316          
Net interest income     $ 79,645             $ 63,354             $ 64,388      
Net interest rate spread (3)         3.29 %           3.26 %           3.59 %
Net interest margin (4)         3.52 %           3.48 %           3.78 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         0.70 %           0.64 %           0.57 %
                                                                 

(1) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost.
(2) Amount is net of deferred loan fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and estimated credit loss allowances and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

 
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
                     
Selected Financial Condition Data:                    
Total assets   $ 10,489,074     $ 8,246,145     $ 8,135,173     $ 8,029,057     $ 8,092,948  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value   153,738     150,960     127,308     123,610     122,558  
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   914,255     768,873     819,253     863,838     900,614  
Equity investments, at estimated fair value   14,409     10,136     10,145     10,002     9,816  
Restricted equity investments, at cost   81,005     62,356     62,095     59,425     55,663  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses   7,913,541     6,207,680     6,081,938     5,943,930     5,968,830  
Deposits   7,892,067     6,328,777     6,220,855     6,187,487     6,290,485  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   825,824     519,260     512,149     453,646     418,016  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings   210,388     168,540     161,734     158,619     165,753  
Stockholders’ equity   1,409,834     1,153,119     1,144,528     1,137,295     1,127,163  
                                         
    For the Three Months Ended,
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Selected Operating Data:                    
Interest income   $ 98,207     $ 77,075     $ 76,887     $ 78,410     $ 76,422  
Interest expense   18,562     13,721     13,495     13,573     12,034  
Net interest income   79,645     63,354     63,392     64,837     64,388  
Credit loss expense   9,969     355     305     356     620  
Net interest income after credit loss expense   69,676     62,999     63,087     64,481     63,768  
Other income   13,697     11,231     11,543     9,879     9,512  
Operating expenses (excluding branch consolidation and merger related expenses)   51,675     43,589     40,884     43,289     41,827  
Branch consolidation expense   2,594     268     1,696     6,695     391  
Merger related expenses   8,527     3,742     777     931     5,053  
Income before provision for income taxes   20,577     26,631     31,273     23,445     26,009  
Provision for income taxes   4,044     3,181     6,302     4,465     4,836  
Net income   $ 16,533     $ 23,450     $ 24,971     $ 18,980     $ 21,173  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.27     $ 0.47     $ 0.49     $ 0.37     $ 0.42  
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income   $ 5,533     $ 3,501     $ 2,769     $ 3,663     $ 4,027  
                                         


(continued)
 
    At or For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1):                    
                     
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets (2)   0.64 %   1.14 %   1.23 %   0.94 %   1.10 %
Return on average tangible assets (2) (3)   0.68     1.19     1.29     0.99     1.15  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (2)   4.70     8.12     8.66     6.73     7.82  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3)   7.50     12.33     13.18     10.32     11.97  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   13.44     13.98     14.07     14.16     13.93  
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (3)   8.85     9.71     9.73     9.76     9.53  
Net interest rate spread   3.29     3.26     3.32     3.45     3.59  
Net interest margin   3.52     3.48     3.55     3.66     3.78  
Operating expenses to average assets (2)   2.44     2.31     2.13     2.53     2.45  
Efficiency ratio (2) (4)   67.28     63.82     57.86     68.14     63.97  
Loans to deposits   100.27     98.09     97.77     96.06     94.89  
                               


    (continued)
     
    At or For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Trust and Asset Management:                    
Wealth assets under administration   $ 173,856     $ 195,415     $ 194,137     $ 199,554     $ 200,130  
Nest Egg   43,528     34,865     23,946     9,755     4,052  
Per Share Data:                    
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17  
Stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period   23.38     22.88     22.57     22.24     22.00  
Tangible stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period (3)   14.62     15.13     14.86     14.57     14.32  
Common shares outstanding at end of period     60,311,717       50,405,048       50,700,586       51,131,804       51,233,944  
Number of full-service customer facilities:     75       56       56       60       63  
Quarterly Average Balances                    
Total securities   $ 1,186,535     $ 1,008,461     $ 1,039,560     $ 1,080,690     $ 1,067,150  
Loans receivable, net   7,850,662     6,162,808     6,008,325     5,948,312     5,767,887  
Total interest-earning assets   9,100,923     7,214,764     7,088,817     7,096,216     6,914,948  
Total assets   10,332,809     8,192,177     8,073,238     8,068,899     7,839,316  
Interest-bearing transaction deposits   4,825,193     4,053,226     3,971,380     4,051,539     4,036,584  
Time deposits   1,459,348     931,228     920,032     934,470     932,341  
Total borrowed funds   832,285     577,042     552,998     566,785     504,498  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,116,826     5,561,496     5,444,410     5,552,794     5,473,423  
Non-interest bearing deposits   1,687,582     1,393,002     1,396,259     1,302,147     1,211,934  
Stockholders’ equity   1,414,924     1,145,665     1,143,701     1,131,165     1,097,984  
Total deposits   7,972,123     6,377,456     6,287,671     6,288,156     6,180,859  
Quarterly Yields                    
Total securities   2.68 %   2.59 %   2.64 %   2.64 %   2.64 %
Loans receivable, net   4.61     4.53     4.60     4.78     4.85  
Total interest-earning assets   4.34     4.24     4.30     4.43     4.48  
Interest-bearing transaction deposits   0.64     0.59     0.58     0.58     0.52  
Time deposits   1.71     1.78     1.72     1.66     1.50  
Borrowed funds   2.24     2.41     2.64     2.70     2.73  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.05     0.98     0.98     0.98     0.89  
Net interest spread   3.29     3.26     3.32     3.45     3.59  
Net interest margin   3.52     3.48     3.55     3.66     3.78  
Total deposits   0.70     0.64     0.62     0.62     0.57  
 
(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period include merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, opening credit loss expense, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, the
reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code. Refer to Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation for impact of these items.
(3) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets relating to goodwill and core deposit intangible.
(4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.


                                 
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                               
                                         
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION                                  
    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Core earnings:                    
Net income   $ 16,533     $ 23,450     $ 24,971     $ 18,980     $ 21,173  
Non-recurring items:                    
Add: Merger related expenses   8,527     3,742     777     931     5,053  
Branch consolidation expenses   2,594     268     1,696     6,695     391  
Two River & Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model   2,447                  
Non-recurring professional fees       1,274     750          
Compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer               1,256      
Income tax benefit related to change in New Jersey tax code       (2,205 )            
Less: Income tax expense on items   (3,121 )   (793 )   (663 )   (1,867 )   (1,039 )
Core earnings   $ 26,980     $ 25,736     $ 27,531     $ 25,995     $ 25,578  
Core diluted earnings per share   $ 0.45     $ 0.51     $ 0.54     $ 0.51     $ 0.51  
                     
Core ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets   1.05 %   1.25 %   1.35 %   1.29 %   1.32 %
Return on average tangible assets   1.11     1.31     1.42     1.36     1.39  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   12.25     13.53     14.53     14.14     14.46  
Efficiency ratio   55.36     56.73     53.56     56.26     56.60  


 (continued)
COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TOTAL TANGIBLE ASSETS                      
                                         
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 1,409,834     $ 1,153,119     $ 1,144,528     $ 1,137,295     $ 1,127,163  
Less:                    
Goodwill   500,093     374,632     374,537     374,592     375,096  
Core deposit intangible   28,276     15,607     16,605     17,614     18,629  
Tangible stockholders’ equity   $ 881,465     $ 762,880     $ 753,386     $ 745,089     $ 733,438  
                     
Total assets   $ 10,489,074     $ 8,246,145     $ 8,135,173     $ 8,029,057     $ 8,092,948  
Less:                    
Goodwill   500,093     374,632     374,537     374,592     375,096  
Core deposit intangible   28,276     15,607     16,605     17,614     18,629  
Tangible assets   $ 9,960,705     $ 7,855,906     $ 7,744,031     $ 7,636,851     $ 7,699,223  
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets   8.85 %   9.71 %   9.73 %   9.76 %   9.53 %
                                         

(continued)

ACQUISITION DATE - FAIR VALUE BALANCE SHEET

The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Capital Bank, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):

                       
  At January 31, 2019
  Capital Bank
Book Value		   Purchase
Accounting
Adjustments		   Fair Value
Total Purchase Price:         $ 76,834  
Assets acquired:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,748     $     $ 59,748  
Securities 103,798     (23 )   103,775  
Loans 312,320     (5,020 )   307,300  
Accrued interest receivable 1,387     3     1,390  
Bank Owned Life Insurance 10,460         10,460  
Deferred tax asset 1,605     2,496     4,101  
Other assets 9,384     (4,404 )   4,980  
Core deposit intangible     2,662     2,662  
Total assets acquired 498,702     (4,286 )   494,416  
Liabilities assumed:          
Deposits (448,792 )   (226 )   (449,018 )
Other liabilities (827 )   (4,383 )   (5,210 )
Total liabilities assumed (449,619 )   (4,609 )   (454,228 )
Net assets acquired $ 49,083     $ (8,895 )   $ 40,188  
Goodwill recorded in the merger         $ 36,646  

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. On January 31, 2020, the Company finalized its review of the acquired assets and liabilities and will not be recording any further adjustments to the carrying value.

(continued)

The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Two River, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):

                       
  At January 1, 2020
  Two River
Book Value
 		  Purchase
Accounting
Adjustments
   Estimated
Fair Value
Total Purchase Price:         $ 197,050  
Assets acquired:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,102     $     $ 51,102  
Securities 62,832     1,549     64,381  
Loans 940,885     (49 )   940,836  
Accrued interest receivable 2,382         2,382  
Bank Owned Life Insurance 22,440         22,440  
Deferred tax asset 5,201     (1,850 )   3,351  
Other assets 18,662     (2,700 )   15,962  
Core deposit intangible     12,130     12,130  
Total assets acquired 1,103,504     9,080     1,112,584  
Liabilities assumed:          
Deposits (939,132 )   (2,618 )   (941,750 )
Other liabilities (58,935 )   (21 )   (58,956 )
Total liabilities assumed (998,067 )   (2,639 )   (1,000,706 )
Net assets acquired $ 105,437     $ 6,441     $ 111,878  
Goodwill recorded in the merger         $ 85,172  

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to recorded carrying values may be required.

(continued)

The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Country Bank, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):

 
                       
  At January 1, 2020
  Country Bank
Book Value
 		    Purchase
Accounting
Adjustments
   Estimated
Fair Value
Total Purchase Price:         $ 112,836  
Assets acquired:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,799     $     $ 20,799  
Securities 144,460     39     144,499  
Loans 614,285     4,376     618,661  
Accrued interest receivable 1,779         1,779  
Bank Owned Life Insurance          
Deferred tax asset (3,254 )   (897 )   (4,151 )
Other assets 10,327     (1,134 )   9,193  
Core deposit intangible     2,117     2,117  
Total assets acquired 788,396     4,501     792,897  
Liabilities assumed:          
Deposits (649,399 )   (3,254 )   (652,653 )
Other liabilities (69,244 )   1,980     (67,264 )
Total liabilities assumed (718,643 )   (1,274 )   (719,917 )
Net assets acquired $ 69,753     $ 3,227     $ 72,980  
Goodwill recorded in the merger         $ 39,856  

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to recorded carrying values may be required.

Company Contact:

Michael J. Fitzpatrick
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel:  (732) 240-4500, ext. 7506
Email: Mfitzpatrick@oceanfirst.com

Primary Logo

