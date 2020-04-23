Hoyer: The House Has Taken Action Today, But Our Work Is Far From Complete

"The House has taken action today, but our work is far from complete. There is broad understanding that the scope of this crisis is far wider than the scope of the relief offered in today’s interim bill and that therefore the House will need to take further action soon. As negotiations continue on another legislative package like the CARES Act, we need to address a much broader range of economic and public health needs, including additional relief for individuals hit hard by the economic downturn, as well as for states and communities so they can help teachers, first responders, and essential employees at the local level. We must also be ready to address any new challenges that emerge as this situation unfolds. The House will continue to do its work for the people and take action when required to provide necessary assistance and relief."