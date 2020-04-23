Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $1.9 Million for the First Quarter of 2020 as Merger Integration and Coronavirus Response Weigh on Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced first quarter 2020 net income of $1.9 million, or $0.03 per average diluted common share, compared to $12.1 million, or $0.28 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019, and $5.7 million, or $0.10 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Earnings for the first quarter of 2020 were impacted by the effect of our first quarter $13.3 million pre-tax current expected credit losses (“CECL”) related provision for credit losses on loans, driven by forecasted effects on economic activity from the Coronavirus pandemic, and $2.4 million of pre-tax merger-related costs, as discussed in more detail below. All results are unaudited.



“The underlying results of our first quarter 2020 were solid, although overshadowed by the initial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and economic outlook. Earnings for the quarter were supported by loan growth of 38% and total deposit growth of 28% from a year ago due to the Presidio Bank (“Presidio”) merger, along with a stable net interest margin of 4.25%. However, going forward, we expect interest income and our net interest margin will come under pressure as the full effect of the lower interest rate environment is realized,” said Keith A. Wilton, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Further, our first quarter of 2020 results were impacted by our CECL provision for credit losses on loans, as we proactively prepare for the economic effects of the pandemic.” See “Coronavirus (COVID-19),” “Adoption of CECL,” and “Liquidity” below.

“The Presidio systems and integration conversion was successfully completed in the first quarter of 2020, making this the largest merger in our Company’s history,” added Mr. Wilton. “Merger-related costs reduced pre-tax earnings by $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. We gained traction in the new markets we entered last year and are building strength in our traditional footprint in the greater San Francisco Bay market.” The majority of the cost savings were implemented by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

On March 16, 2020, six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area, which account for most of the Bank’s market footprint, announced “Shelter-in-Place” orders for all of their residents. At that time, these were the strictest measures of their kind in the United States and were followed on March 19, 2020 by a similar statewide order. On March 31, 2020, the six counties extended and tightened their Shelter-in-Place restrictions which will now be kept in place until at least May 3, 2020. On April 14, 2020, California’s governor announced that the state had no timeline for lifting its stay at home order but indicated that it would need to see a decline in the rate of spread of the virus before large-scale reopening can occur. State and local health measures have immediately weighed on the economy, with California statewide initial jobless claims jumping to 660,996 for the week ending April 11, 2020 from 57,606 for the week ending March 14, 2020. In total, statewide initial jobless claims aggregated over 2.8 million for the four weeks ending April 11, 2020.

To provide financial relief and support to the economy, at the end of March, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”). The new law included the $349 billion Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to fund short-term loans for small businesses. The Company, which began taking loan applications from its small business clients immediately after the program began, received an overwhelming response. As of April 16, 2020, when the SBA suspended the program, the Company had processed 597 PPP loan applications with potential outstanding balances of $225.3 million. The Company intends to continue to participate in the PPP loan program should additional funding become available.

In addition, with the March 13, 2020 declaration of a National State of Emergency and passage of the CARES Act, federal bank regulators announced guidance that offers temporary relief from troubled debt restructuring (“TDR”) accounting for loan payment deferrals for certain customers whose businesses are experiencing economic hardship due to Coronavirus. In response to these customer’s needs, we have made accommodations for initial payment deferrals of up to 90 days with the potential for up to an additional 90 days, if requested and depending on the circumstances. All applicable fees have been waived. As of April 16, 2020, we had received 301 requests for payment deferrals, with balances totaling approximately $158 million, or 6.3%, of our loan portfolio ranging across many different industries but primarily for dentists and physicians ($27 million) and commercial real estate ($107 million). Requests involving commercial real estate had an average loan-to-value (“LTV”) of 37% and substantially all loans to borrowers requesting deferrals were supported by personal guarantees.

The Company’s loan portfolio consists of the following higher risk sectors, as defined by the Company, as of March 31, 2020:

% of Total HIGHER RISK SECTORS Loans Health care and social assistance: Offices of dentists 1.61 % Other community housing services 1.05 % Offices of physicians (except mental health specialists) 0.69 % All others 1.81 % Total health care and social assistance 5.16 % Retail trade 4.10 % Accommodation and food services Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels 0.92 % Full-service restaurants 0.84 % Limited-service restaurants 0.63 % All others 0.51 % Total accommodation and food services 2.90 % Arts, entertainment, and recreation 1.08 % Total higher risk sectors 13.24 %



Finally, we note that in June of 2019, the Company entered into a lease agreement for 54,910 square feet of office space in San Jose, California, commencing on February 1, 2020. The Company was able to complete the move of its Bay View Funding office during the first quarter of 2020, and we had intended to move the main office of the Company during the second quarter of 2020 to this new location. However, due to delays and restrictions created by California’s and Santa Clara County’s Shelter-in-Place declarations because of the Coronavirus, we must delay the move to later in the year.

“We are closely monitoring the Coronavirus pandemic and have taken a number of steps to help protect the safety and well-being of our customers, employees and communities. By March 15, 2020, we had enabled approximately 75% of our staff to work remotely, established social distancing protocols within our bank premises and branches for both employees and customers. All branches remain open to serve our customers and communities and we have provided increased compensation for personnel whose roles require that they serve customers in a branch,” said Mr. Wilton. “Through the duration of this pandemic, we will continue to adhere closely to the Coronavirus safety guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and the California Department of Public Health (“CDPH”), while maintaining the high level of service our clients are used to enjoying. The Company had in place extensive business resumption plans, procedures and redundant systems which provided those employees working remotely with the resources needed to fully assist our clients with their banking needs. In addition, the recent passage of federal health and economic stimulus laws will help us support the many communities we serve.”

“We believe both the Company’s and the Bank’s strong capital base with a common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.2% and 12.7%, respectively, substantial liquidity position, loan portfolio diversification and conservative underwriting practices will enable us to proactively address the challenges related to the Coronavirus that we are likely to face in the coming quarters,” added Mr. Wilton. “I would also add that from all members of the Board of Directors and myself, we couldn’t ask for a stronger and more resilient team of dedicated employees as we look ahead and move forward.”

Adoption of CECL

In June 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) issued Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments. The amendments in this update replace the incurred loss impairment methodology in prior Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) with a methodology that reflects expected life-of-loan credit losses and requires consideration of a broader range of reasonable and supportable information to estimate future credit loss estimates. As CECL encompasses all financial assets carried at amortized cost, the requirement that reserves be established based on an organization’s reasonable and supportable estimate of expected credit losses extends to held-to-maturity debt securities. This update became effective for the Company on January 1, 2020. As of the implementation date of January 1, 2020, the Company recognized an increase of $8.6 million to its allowance for credit losses for loans. The majority of this increase is related to loan portfolios acquired in our recent acquisitions that under the previous methodology were covered by the purchase discount on acquired loans. The cumulative-effect adjustment as a result of the adoption of this guidance was recorded, net of tax of $2.4 million, as a $6.2 million reduction to retained earnings effective January 1, 2020.

While the CARES Act allows banks to delay implementation, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) guidance indicates that a delay in implementation will operationally require running both methodologies simultaneously with restatements required when CECL is implemented for those that delay. Additionally, bank regulations have provided capital relief to banks that do implement CECL at January 1, 2020.

For CECL modeling purposes, the Company uses forecast data for the state of California including Gross Domestic Product (“GDP”) and unemployment projections provided by the California Economic Forecast (“CEF”, www.CaliforniaForecast.com ). At January 1, 2020, the forecast for California GDP for 2020 was an annual increase in the low single digits and the forecasted California unemployment rate for 2020 was in the mid-single digits. In March 2020, the CEF forecast was revised for GDP in the negative low single digits and peak unemployment in the low double digits.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. There was a credit to the provision for loan losses of ($1.1) million for the first quarter of 2019, and a provision for loan losses of $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. At March 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $44.7 million, representing 1.75% of total loans, and 369.81% of nonperforming loans. The increase in the provision in the first quarter of 2020 was driven primarily by a significantly deteriorated economic outlook resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. Most major economic forecasts, including CEF as noted above, now show a significant decline in California GDP and a substantial rise in unemployment for 2020. The three loan classes where the largest increases in reserves were recorded under the CECL loss rate methodology were investor-owned commercial real estate (“CRE”), construction & land, and commercial and industrial (“C&I”). Ongoing impacts of the CECL methodology will be dependent upon changes in economic conditions and forecasts, originated and acquired loan portfolio composition, portfolio duration, and other factors.

As of the implementation date, there was a $58,000 allowance for losses recorded on the Company’s held-to-maturity municipal investment securities portfolio. For the first quarter of 2020, there was a reduction of $3,000 to the allowance for losses on the Company’s held-to-maturity municipal investment securities portfolio.

We refer you to the “DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL” table below for detail.

Liquidity

Our liquidity position refers to our ability to maintain cash flows sufficient to fund operations and to meet obligations and other commitments in a timely fashion. The Company manages liquidity to be able to meet unexpected sudden changes in levels of its assets or deposit liabilities without maintaining excessive amounts of balance sheet liquidity. At March 31, 2020, the Company had a strong liquidity position with $443.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $477.5 million in available borrowing capacity from various sources including the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”), the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco (“FRB”), Federal funds facilities with several financial institutions, and a line of credit with a correspondent bank. The Company also had $686.4 million (at fair value) in unpledged securities available at March 31, 2020. Our loan to deposit ratio increased to 75.86% at March 31, 2020, compared to 70.01% at March 31, 2019, and 74.20% at December 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights (as of, or for the periods ended March 31, 2020, compared to March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2019, except as noted):

Operating Results:

Diluted earnings per share were $0.03 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $0.28 for the first quarter of 2019, and $0.10 for the fourth quarter of 2019.





The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Return on average tangible assets 0.19 % 0.57 % 1.63 % Return on average tangible equity 1.91 % 5.96 % 17.90 %

Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased 24% to $38.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net interest income, before loan losses of $31.0 million for the first quarter of 2019, and decreased (2%) from $39.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.



The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin contracted 13 basis points to 4.25% for the first quarter of 2020, from 4.38% for the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decline in the average yield of loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of loans, and an increase in the accretion of the loan discount into loan interest income from our merger with Presidio during the fourth quarter of 2019. The FTE net interest margin expanded 10 basis points for the first quarter of 2020 from 4.15% for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to a higher average loan balance, an increase in the yield on investment securities, and a lower average rate on the subordinated debt as a result of the redemption of $10.0 million of Presidio subordinated debt assumed during the merger with Presidio in the fourth quarter of 2019.





The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,422,020 $ 30,104 5.00 % $ 1,724,723 $ 22,854 5.37 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 47,470 2,877 24.38 % 48,502 2,953 24.69 % Residential mortgages 33,075 230 2.80 % 36,770 251 2.77 % Purchased CRE loans 27,340 249 3.66 % 33,344 294 3.58 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (16,180 ) 1,322 0.22 % (6,249 ) 455 0.11 % Total loans $ 2,513,725 $ 34,782 5.57 % $ 1,837,090 $ 26,807 5.92 %

The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.57% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 5.92% for the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decrease in the average yield on loans (core bank and asset-based lending), partially offset by an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions, and an increase in the average balance loans (core bank and asset-based lending) primarily from the merger with Presidio.

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,422,020 $ 30,104 5.00 % $ 2,353,871 $ 30,786 5.19 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 47,470 2,877 24.38 % 45,045 2,888 25.44 % Residential mortgages 33,075 230 2.80 % 33,867 237 2.78 % Purchased CRE loans 27,340 249 3.66 % 28,407 238 3.32 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (16,180 ) 1,322 0.22 % (15,089 ) 1,338 0.23 % Total loans $ 2,513,725 $ 34,782 5.57 % $ 2,446,101 $ 35,487 5.76 %

The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.57% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 5.76% for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate on loans.

The total net purchase discount on loans from the Focus Business Bank (“Focus”) loan portfolio was $5.4 million on the acquisition date of August 20, 2015, of which $399,000 remains outstanding as of March 31, 2020. The total net purchase discount on loans from the Tri-Valley loan portfolio was $2.6 million on the acquisition date of April 6, 2018, of which $1.5 million remains outstanding as of March 31, 2020. The total net purchase discount on loans from the United American loan portfolio was $4.7 million on the acquisition date of May 4, 2018, of which $2.5 million remains outstanding as of March 31, 2020. The total net purchase discount on loans from Presidio loan portfolio was $12.5 million on the Presidio merger date of October 11, 2019 (the “merger date”), of which $10.6 million remains outstanding as of March 31, 2020. In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $15.0 million at March 31, 2020.





The average cost of total deposits was 0.22% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 0.28% for the first quarter of 2019 and 0.26% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

There was a $13.3 million provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2020, as discussed in “Adoption of CECL” above. There was a credit to the provision for loan losses of ($1.1) million for the first quarter of 2019, and a $3.2 million provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 included $2.0 million related to certain non-impaired loans acquired at a premium from Presidio. This premium was due to higher interest rates on the loans versus market interest rates at the time of the merger. Due to the net premium on these loans, a provision for loan losses was required and it was not due to credit deterioration since the Presidio merger date.





Total noninterest income was $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 compared to $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, and $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to a $791,000 gain on disposition of a foreclosed asset, partially offset by lower gains on sales of SBA loans.





Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 increased to $25.8 million, compared to $17.9 million for the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits as a result of annual salary increases, and additional employees and operating costs added as a result of the Presidio merger. Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to $25.8 million from $30.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, due to reduced merger-related costs for the Presidio merger compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.



Earnings for the first quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019 were reduced by pre-tax merger-related costs, related to the merger with Presidio which was completed on the merger date, as follows:



For the Quarter Ended MERGER-RELATED COSTS March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 Salaries and employee benefits $ 356 $ 6,580 $ — Other 2,068 3,299 — Total merger-related costs $ 2,424 $ 9,879 $ —

Full time equivalent employees were 337 at March 31, 2020, 309 at March 31, 2019, and 357 at December 31, 2019. The decrease in full time equivalent employees at March 31, 2020, compared to December 31, 2019, was due to the completion of the Presidio systems conversions during the first quarter of 2020.





The efficiency ratio was 61.70% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 53.47% for the first quarter of 2019, and 73.58% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Income tax expense was $868,000 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, and $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 increased to 31.8%, compared to 27.1% for the first quarter of 2019, and 26.9% for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in tax expense for forfeited stock options and merger-related stock options. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 would have been 26.8% without these items.



The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% is primarily the result of the Company’s investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low income housing limited partnerships (net of low income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.



Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

Total assets increased 31% to $4.08 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $3.12 billion at March 31, 2019, primarily due to the Presidio merger. Total assets decreased (1%) from $4.11 billion at December 31, 2019.





Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $373.6 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $452.5 million at March 31, 2019, and $404.8 million at December 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s securities available-for-sale portfolio was comprised of $251.8 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities), and $121.8 million of U.S. Treasury securities. The pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale at March 31, 2020 was $9.4 million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale of ($2.9) million at March 31, 2019, and a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $2.3 million at December 31, 2019. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are rising, the Company will experience a lower unrealized gain (or a higher unrealized loss) on the securities portfolio. Investment securities available-for-sale from Presidio totaled $45.1 million, at fair value, at the Presidio merger date.



During the first quarter of 2020, the Company sold $26.4 million of agency mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale, with a gain on sale of securities of $100,000.





At March 31, 2020, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $348.0 million, compared to $367.0 million at March 31, 2019, and $366.6 million at December 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $270.2 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $77.8 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds.





The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:

LOANS March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial $ 657,549 26 % $ 631,547 25 % $ 559,718 30 % Real estate: CRE 1,505,563 59 % 1,510,592 59 % 1,012,641 55 % Land and construction 151,923 6 % 150,634 6 % 98,222 5 % Home equity 165,159 6 % 175,252 7 % 118,448 6 % Residential mortgages 45,474 2 % 46,256 2 % 49,786 3 % Consumer 28,501 1 % 19,882 1 % 9,690 1 % Total Loans 2,554,169 100 % 2,534,163 100 % 1,848,505 100 % Deferred loan fees, net (258 ) - (319 ) — (187 ) — Loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,553,911 100 % $ 2,533,844 100 % $ 1,848,318 100 %

Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $705.6 million or 38%, to $2.55 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $1.85 billion at March 31, 2019, and increased $20.1 million or 1%, to $2.55 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $2.53 billion at December 31, 2019.





C&I line usage was 36% at March 31, 2020, compared to 37% at March 31, 2019, and 35% at December 31, 2019.





At March 31, 2020, 35% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate.





The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans(1) for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS(1) March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 Balance at beginning of period $ 23,285 $ 25,895 $ 27,848 Charge-offs during the period (673 ) (6,003 ) (226 ) Recoveries during the period 251 170 757 Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period (422 ) (5,833 ) 531 Impact of adopting Topic 326 8,570 — — Provision for credit losses on loans during the period(2) 13,270 3,223 (1,061 ) Balance at end of period $ 44,703 $ 23,285 $ 27,318 Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,553,911 $ 2,533,844 $ 1,848,318 Total nonperforming loans $ 12,088 $ 9,828 $ 17,315 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(1) 1.75 % 0.92 % 1.48 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans(1) 369.81 % 236.93 % 157.77 % (1)Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") at March 31, 2020, Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") for the prior periods (2)Provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Provision (credit) for loan losses for the prior periods

The ACLL was 1.75% of total loans at March 31, 2020 and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 369.81% at March 31, 2020. The ALLL was 1.48% of total loans and the ALLL to nonperforming loans was 157.77% at March 31, 2019, and 0.92% and 236.93%, respectively at December 31, 2019. See “Adoption of CECL” above. The loans acquired from Presidio are included in total loans at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Due to the addition of the Presidio loans at fair value with no allowance, the ALLL to total loans decreased at December 31, 2019, compared to March 31, 2019. However, the Company provided an additional $2.0 million in provision for loan losses to increase the ALLL at December 31, 2019 for certain non-impaired loans acquired at a premium from Presidio.





The following table shows the results of adopting CECL for the first quarter of 2020:

DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL (in $000’s, unaudited) ALLL at December 31, 2019 $ 23,285 Day 1 adjustment impact of adopting Topic 326 8,570 Net (charge-offs) during the period (422 ) Portfolio changes during the period 1,216 Economic factors 12,054 ACLL at March 31, 2020 $ 44,703

Net charge-offs totaled $422,000 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net recoveries of $531,000 for the first quarter of 2019, and net charge-offs of $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs of $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily consisted of three lending relationships totaling $5.5 million, including one large relationship which was previously disclosed and specifically reserved for during the second and third quarters of 2018. The three lending relationships totaling $5.5 million in net charge-offs had a total of $4.7 million in specific reserves.





The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the periods indicated:



End of Period: NONPERFORMING ASSETS March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total CRE loans $ 7,346 61 % $ 5,094 52 % $ 6,633 38 % Commercial loans 3,403 28 % 2,657 27 % 8,442 49 % SBA loans 771 6 % 787 8 % 570 3 % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 442 4 % 1,153 12 % 1,357 8 % Home equity and consumer loans 126 1 % 137 1 % 313 2 % Total nonperforming assets $ 12,088 100 % $ 9,828 100 % $ 17,315 100 %

NPAs totaled $12.1 million, or 0.30% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, compared to $17.3 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at March 31, 2019, and $9.8 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at December 31, 2019.



There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019, or December 31, 2019.



Classified assets increased to $39.6 million, or 0.97% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, compared to $25.2 million, or 0.81% of total assets, at March 31, 2019, and $32.6 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at December 31, 2019. The increase in classified assets for the first quarter of 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to two CRE secured and one commercial lending relationships that were moved to classified assets during the first quarter of 2020.

The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:

DEPOSITS March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,444,534 42 % $ 1,450,873 42 % $ 1,016,770 38 % Demand, interest-bearing 810,425 24 % 798,375 23 % 704,996 27 % Savings and money market 949,076 28 % 982,430 29 % 759,306 29 % Time deposits — under $250 51,009 2 % 54,361 2 % 56,385 2 % Time deposits — $250 and over 96,540 3 % 99,882 3 % 90,042 3 % CDARS — interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 15,055 1 % 28,847 1 % 12,745 1 % Total deposits $ 3,366,639 100 % $ 3,414,768 100 % $ 2,640,244 100 %

Total deposits increased $726.4 million, or 28%, to $3.37 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $2.64 billion at March 31, 2019, which included $673.1 million in deposits from Presidio, at fair value, and an increase of $53.3 million in the Company’s legacy deposits. Total deposits decreased ($48.1) million or (1%) from $3.41 billion at December 31, 2019.



Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $723.0 million, or 29%, to $3.20 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $2.48 billion at March 31, 2019, which included $650.6 million in deposits from Presidio, at fair value, and an increase of $72.4 million in the Company’s legacy deposits. Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits decreased ($27.6) million or (1%), compared to $3.23 billion at December 31, 2019.

The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at March 31, 2020, as reflected in the following table:

Well-capitalized Financial Institution Basel III Heritage Heritage Basel III PCA Minimum Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited) Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirement (1) Total Risk-Based 14.7 % 14.0 % 10.0 % 10.5 % Tier 1 Risk-Based 12.2 % 12.7 % 8.0 % 8.5 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based 12.2 % 12.7 % 6.5 % 7.0 % Leverage 10.0 % 10.5 % 5.0 % 4.0 %

(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.

The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:



ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale $ 6,299 $ 1,242 $ (2,010 ) Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity 288 297 325 Split dollar insurance contracts liability (4,850 ) (4,835 ) (3,746 ) Supplemental executive retirement plan liability (6,774 ) (6,842 ) (3,963 ) Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans 328 360 407 Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (4,709 ) $ (9,778 ) $ (8,987 )

Tangible equity was $384.5 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $283.3 million at March 31, 2019, and $388.9 million at December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share was $6.46 at March 31, 2020, compared to $6.54 at March 31, 2019, and $6.55 at December 31, 2019.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in February 1998, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit.

For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Interest income $ 40,942 $ 42,471 $ 33,449 (4 ) % 22 % Interest expense 2,362 3,242 2,407 (27 ) % (2 ) % Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans(1) 38,580 39,229 31,042 (2 ) % 24 % Provision (credit) for credit losses on loans(1) 13,270 3,223 (1,061 ) 312 % 1351 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans(1) 25,310 36,006 32,103 (30 ) % (21 ) % Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 969 1,140 1,161 (15 ) % (17 ) % Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets 791 — — N/A N/A Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 458 405 330 13 % 39 % Servicing income 183 156 191 17 % (4 ) % Gain (loss) on sales of securities 100 (217 ) — 146 % N/A Gain on sales of SBA loans 67 358 139 (81 ) % (52 ) % Other 625 551 647 13 % (3 ) % Total noninterest income 3,193 2,393 2,468 33 % 29 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 14,203 18,819 10,770 (25 ) % 32 % Occupancy and equipment 1,772 2,013 1,506 (12 ) % 18 % Professional fees 1,435 899 818 60 % 75 % Other 8,364 8,895 4,824 (6 ) % 73 % Total noninterest expense 25,774 30,626 17,918 (16 ) % 44 % Income before income taxes 2,729 7,773 16,653 (65 ) % (84 ) % Income tax expense 868 2,088 4,507 (58 ) % (81 ) % Net income $ 1,861 $ 5,685 $ 12,146 (67 ) % (85 ) % PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.28 (70 ) % (89 ) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.28 (70 ) % (88 ) % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 59,286,927 57,168,605 43,108,208 4 % 38 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 60,194,025 58,361,976 43,670,341 3 % 38 % Common shares outstanding at period-end 59,568,219 59,368,156 43,323,753 0 % 37 % Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 8 % 8 % Book value per share $ 9.59 $ 9.71 $ 8.74 (1 ) % 10 % Tangible book value per share $ 6.46 $ 6.55 $ 6.54 (1 ) % (1 ) % KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 1.29 % 4.04 % 13.28 % (68 ) % (90 ) % Annualized return on average tangible equity 1.91 % 5.96 % 17.90 % (68 ) % (89 ) % Annualized return on average assets 0.19 % 0.55 % 1.58 % (65 ) % (88 ) % Annualized return on average tangible assets 0.19 % 0.57 % 1.63 % (67 ) % (88 ) % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) 4.25 % 4.15 % 4.38 % 2 % (3 ) % Efficiency ratio 61.70 % 73.58 % 53.47 % (16 ) % 15 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 4,033,151 $ 4,124,018 $ 3,109,583 (2 ) % 30 % Average tangible assets $ 3,845,646 $ 3,943,725 $ 3,014,029 (2 ) % 28 % Average earning assets $ 3,665,151 $ 3,762,239 $ 2,885,591 (3 ) % 27 % Average loans held-for-sale $ 2,265 $ 3,299 $ 3,125 (31 ) % (28 ) % Average total loans $ 2,511,460 $ 2,442,802 $ 1,833,965 3 % 37 % Average deposits $ 3,327,812 $ 3,432,771 $ 2,637,308 (3 ) % 26 % Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,438,944 $ 1,452,893 $ 1,024,142 (1 ) % 41 % Average interest-bearing deposits $ 1,888,868 $ 1,979,878 $ 1,613,166 (5 ) % 17 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,928,770 $ 2,027,106 $ 1,652,658 (5 ) % 17 % Average equity $ 579,051 $ 558,478 $ 370,792 4 % 56 % Average tangible equity $ 391,546 $ 378,185 $ 275,238 4 % 42 %

(1)Provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Provision for loan losses for the prior periods



For the Quarter Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Interest income $ 40,942 $ 42,471 $ 33,250 $ 33,489 $ 33,449 Interest expense 2,362 3,242 2,625 2,573 2,407 Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans(1) 38,580 39,229 30,625 30,916 31,042 Provision (credit) for credit losses on loans(1) 13,270 3,223 (576 ) (740 ) (1,061 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans(1) 25,310 36,006 31,201 31,656 32,103 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 969 1,140 1,032 1,177 1,161 Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets 791 — — — — Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 458 405 336 333 330 Servicing income 183 156 139 150 191 Gain (loss) on sales of securities 100 (217 ) 330 548 — Gain on sales of SBA loans 67 358 156 36 139 Other 625 551 625 521 647 Total noninterest income 3,193 2,393 2,618 2,765 2,468 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 14,203 18,819 10,467 10,698 10,770 Occupancy and equipment 1,772 2,013 1,550 1,578 1,506 Professional fees 1,435 899 789 753 818 Other 8,364 8,895 5,103 5,416 4,824 Total noninterest expense 25,774 30,626 17,909 18,445 17,918 Income before income taxes 2,729 7,773 15,910 15,976 16,653 Income tax expense 868 2,088 4,633 4,623 4,507 Net income $ 1,861 $ 5,685 $ 11,277 $ 11,353 $ 12,146 PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 59,286,927 57,168,605 43,258,983 43,202,562 43,108,208 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 60,194,025 58,361,976 43,796,904 43,721,451 43,670,341 Common shares outstanding at period-end 59,568,219 59,368,156 43,509,406 43,498,406 43,323,753 Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Book value per share $ 9.59 $ 9.71 $ 9.09 $ 8.92 $ 8.74 Tangible book value per share $ 6.46 $ 6.55 $ 6.92 $ 6.75 $ 6.54 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 1.29 % 4.04 % 11.44 % 11.96 % 13.28 % Annualized return on average tangible equity 1.91 % 5.96 % 15.08 % 15.94 % 17.90 % Annualized return on average assets 0.19 % 0.55 % 1.44 % 1.48 % 1.58 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 0.19 % 0.57 % 1.49 % 1.53 % 1.63 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) 4.25 % 4.15 % 4.24 % 4.38 % 4.38 % Efficiency ratio 61.70 % 73.58 % 53.87 % 54.76 % 53.47 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 4,033,151 $ 4,124,018 $ 3,103,043 $ 3,070,043 $ 3,109,583 Average tangible assets $ 3,845,646 $ 3,943,725 $ 3,008,602 $ 2,975,096 $ 3,014,029 Average earning assets $ 3,665,151 $ 3,762,239 $ 2,878,590 $ 2,844,677 $ 2,885,591 Average loans held-for-sale $ 2,265 $ 3,299 $ 4,171 $ 4,256 $ 3,125 Average total loans $ 2,511,460 $ 2,442,802 $ 1,851,669 $ 1,831,218 $ 1,833,965 Average deposits $ 3,327,812 $ 3,432,771 $ 2,612,252 $ 2,590,933 $ 2,637,308 Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,438,944 $ 1,452,893 $ 1,041,712 $ 1,001,914 $ 1,024,142 Average interest-bearing deposits $ 1,888,868 $ 1,979,878 $ 1,570,540 $ 1,589,019 $ 1,613,166 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,928,770 $ 2,027,106 $ 1,610,168 $ 1,628,554 $ 1,652,658 Average equity $ 579,051 $ 558,478 $ 391,086 $ 380,605 $ 370,792 Average tangible equity $ 391,546 $ 378,185 $ 296,645 $ 285,658 $ 275,238

(1)Provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Provision for loan losses for the prior periods

End of Period: Percent Change From: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 36,998 $ 49,447 $ 38,699 (25 ) % (4 ) % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 406,399 407,923 196,278 0 % 107 % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 373,570 404,825 452,521 (8 ) % (17 ) % Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 348,044 366,560 367,023 (5 ) % (5 ) % Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 2,415 1,052 3,216 130 % (25 ) % Loans: Commercial 657,549 631,547 559,718 4 % 17 % Real estate: CRE 1,505,563 1,510,592 1,012,641 0 % 49 % Land and construction 151,923 150,634 98,222 1 % 55 % Home equity 165,159 175,252 118,448 (6 ) % 39 % Residential mortgages 45,474 46,256 49,786 (2 ) % (9 ) % Consumer 28,501 19,882 9,690 43 % 194 % Loans 2,554,169 2,534,163 1,848,505 1 % 38 % Deferred loan fees, net (258 ) (319 ) (187 ) (19 ) % 38 % Total loans, net of deferred fees 2,553,911 2,533,844 1,848,318 1 % 38 % Allowance for credit losses on loans(1) (44,703 ) (23,285 ) (27,318 ) 92 % 64 % Loans, net 2,509,208 2,510,559 1,821,000 0 % 38 % Company-owned life insurance 76,485 76,027 62,189 1 % 23 % Premises and equipment, net 9,025 8,250 6,998 9 % 29 % Goodwill 167,371 167,420 83,753 0 % 100 % Other intangible assets 19,557 20,415 11,454 (4 ) % 71 % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 129,090 96,985 72,746 33 % 77 % Total assets $ 4,078,162 $ 4,109,463 $ 3,115,877 (1 ) % 31 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,444,534 $ 1,450,873 $ 1,016,770 0 % 42 % Demand, interest-bearing 810,425 798,375 704,996 2 % 15 % Savings and money market 949,076 982,430 759,306 (3 ) % 25 % Time deposits-under $250 51,009 54,361 56,385 (6 ) % (10 ) % Time deposits-$250 and over 96,540 99,882 90,042 (3 ) % 7 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 15,055 28,847 12,745 (48 ) % 18 % Total deposits 3,366,639 3,414,768 2,640,244 (1 ) % 28 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,600 39,554 39,414 0 % 0 % Other short-term borrowings — 328 — (100 ) N/A Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 100,482 78,105 57,703 29 % 74 % Total liabilities 3,506,721 3,532,755 2,737,361 (1 ) % 28 % Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 491,347 489,745 301,550 0 % 63 % Retained earnings 84,803 96,741 85,953 (12 ) % (1 ) % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,709 ) (9,778 ) (8,987 ) (52 ) % 48 % Total Shareholders' Equity 571,441 576,708 378,516 (1 ) % 51 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,078,162 $ 4,109,463 $ 3,115,877 (1 ) % 31 %

(1)Allowance for credit losses on loans at March 31, 2020, Allowance for loan losses for the prior periods

End of Period: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 36,998 $ 49,447 $ 48,121 $ 36,302 $ 38,699 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 406,399 407,923 367,662 239,710 196,278 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 373,570 404,825 333,101 383,156 452,521 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 348,044 366,560 342,033 351,399 367,023 Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 2,415 1,052 3,571 5,202 3,216 Loans: Commercial 657,549 631,547 528,060 567,529 559,718 Real estate: CRE 1,505,563 1,510,592 1,080,235 1,037,885 1,012,641 Land and construction 151,923 150,634 96,610 97,297 98,222 Home equity 165,159 175,252 111,610 116,057 118,448 Residential mortgages 45,474 46,256 47,276 48,944 49,786 Consumer 28,501 19,882 11,701 10,279 9,690 Loans 2,554,169 2,534,163 1,875,492 1,877,991 1,848,505 Deferred loan fees, net (258 ) (319 ) (105 ) (224 ) (187 ) Total loans, net of deferred fees 2,553,911 2,533,844 1,875,387 1,877,767 1,848,318 Allowance for credit losses on loans(1) (44,703 ) (23,285 ) (25,895 ) (26,631 ) (27,318 ) Loans, net 2,509,208 2,510,559 1,849,492 1,851,136 1,821,000 Company-owned life insurance 76,485 76,027 62,858 62,522 62,189 Premises and equipment, net 9,025 8,250 6,849 6,975 6,998 Goodwill 167,371 167,420 83,753 83,753 83,753 Other intangible assets 19,557 20,415 10,346 10,900 11,454 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 129,090 96,985 74,685 76,976 72,746 Total assets $ 4,078,162 $ 4,109,463 $ 3,182,471 $ 3,108,031 $ 3,115,877 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,444,534 $ 1,450,873 $ 1,094,953 $ 994,082 $ 1,016,770 Demand, interest-bearing 810,425 798,375 666,054 682,114 704,996 Savings and money market 949,076 982,430 761,471 788,832 759,306 Time deposits-under $250 51,009 54,361 53,560 53,351 56,385 Time deposits-$250 and over 96,540 99,882 95,543 88,519 90,042 CDARS - money market and time deposits 15,055 28,847 17,409 15,575 12,745 Total deposits 3,366,639 3,414,768 2,688,990 2,622,473 2,640,244 Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,600 39,554 39,507 39,461 39,414 Other short-term borrowings — 328 — — — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 100,482 78,105 58,628 57,989 57,703 Total liabilities 3,506,721 3,532,755 2,787,125 2,719,923 2,737,361 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 491,347 489,745 302,983 302,305 301,550 Retained earnings 84,803 96,741 98,161 92,105 85,953 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,709 ) (9,778 ) (5,798 ) (6,302 ) (8,987 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 571,441 576,708 395,346 388,108 378,516 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,078,162 $ 4,109,463 $ 3,182,471 $ 3,108,031 $ 3,115,877

(1)Allowance for credit losses on loans at March 31, 2020, Allowance for loan losses for the prior periods



End of Period: Percent Change From: CREDIT QUALITY DATA March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 11,646 $ 8,675 $ 15,958 34 % (27 ) % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 442 1,153 1,357 (62 ) % (67 ) % Total nonperforming loans 12,088 9,828 17,315 23 % (30 ) % Foreclosed assets — — — N/A N/A Total nonperforming assets $ 12,088 $ 9,828 $ 17,315 23 % (30 ) % Other restructured loans still accruing $ 103 $ 436 $ 201 (76 ) % (49 ) % Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ 422 $ 5,833 $ (531 ) (93 ) % 179 % Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter(1) $ 13,270 $ 3,223 $ (1,061 ) 312 % 1351 % Adoption of Topic 326 $ 8,570 $ — $ — N/A N/A % Allowance for credit losses on loans(2) $ 44,703 $ 23,285 $ 27,318 92 % 64 % Classified assets $ 39,603 $ 32,579 $ 25,176 22 % 57 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2) 1.75 % 0.92 % 1.48 % 90 % 18 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans(2) 369.81 % 236.93 % 157.77 % 56 % 134 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.30 % 0.24 % 0.56 % 25 % (46 ) % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.47 % 0.39 % 0.94 % 21 % (50 ) % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans(2) 9 % 8 % 8 % 13 % 13 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans(2) 9 % 7 % 8 % 29 % 13 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (3) $ 384,513 $ 388,873 $ 283,309 (1 ) % 36 % Shareholders’ equity / total assets 14.01 % 14.03 % 12.15 % 0 % 15 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4) 9.88 % 9.92 % 9.38 % 0 % 5 % Loan to deposit ratio 75.86 % 74.20 % 70.01 % 2 % 8 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 42.91 % 42.49 % 38.51 % 1 % 11 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.7 % 14.6 % 15.6 % 1 % (6 ) % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.2 % 12.5 % 12.6 % (2 ) % (3 ) % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.2 % 12.5 % 12.6 % (2 ) % (3 ) % Leverage ratio 10.0 % 9.8 % 9.5 % 2 % 5 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total risk-based capital ratio 14.0 % 13.9 % 14.6 % 1 % (4 ) % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.7 % 13.1 % 13.4 % (3 ) % (5 ) % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.7 % 13.1 % 13.4 % (3 ) % (5 ) % Leverage ratio 10.5 % 10.2 % 10.1 % 3 % 4 %

(1) Provision (credit) for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Provision (credit) for loan losses for the prior periods

(2) Allowance for credit losses on loans at March 31, 2020, Allowance for loan losses for the prior periods

(3) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets

(4) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

End of Period: CREDIT QUALITY DATA March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 11,646 $ 8,675 $ 13,638 $ 15,695 $ 15,958 Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 442 1,153 609 1,323 1,357 Total nonperforming loans 12,088 9,828 14,247 17,018 17,315 Foreclosed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 12,088 $ 9,828 $ 14,247 $ 17,018 $ 17,315 Other restructured loans still accruing $ 103 $ 436 $ 247 $ 175 $ 201 Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ 422 $ 5,833 $ 160 $ (53 ) $ (531 ) Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter(1) $ 13,270 $ 3,223 $ (576 ) $ (740 ) $ (1,061 ) Adoption of Topic 326 $ 8,570 $ — $ — $ — $ — Allowance for credit losses on loans(2) $ 44,703 $ 23,285 $ 25,895 $ 26,631 $ 27,318 Classified assets $ 39,603 $ 32,579 $ 20,225 $ 31,176 $ 25,176 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2) 1.75 % 0.92 % 1.38 % 1.42 % 1.48 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans(2) 369.81 % 236.93 % 181.76 % 156.49 % 157.77 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.30 % 0.24 % 0.45 % 0.55 % 0.56 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.47 % 0.39 % 0.76 % 0.91 % 0.94 % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans(2) 9 % 8 % 6 % 10 % 8 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans(2) 9 % 7 % 6 % 9 % 8 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (3) $ 384,513 $ 388,873 $ 301,247 $ 293,455 $ 283,309 Shareholders’ equity / total assets 14.01 % 14.03 % 12.42 % 12.49 % 12.15 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4) 9.88 % 9.92 % 9.75 % 9.74 % 9.38 % Loan to deposit ratio 75.86 % 74.20 % 69.74 % 71.60 % 70.01 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 42.91 % 42.49 % 40.72 % 37.91 % 38.51 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.7 % 14.6 % 16.2 % 15.9 % 15.6 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.2 % 12.5 % 13.3 % 13.0 % 12.6 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.2 % 12.5 % 13.3 % 13.0 % 12.6 % Leverage ratio 10.0 % 9.8 % 10.0 % 9.9 % 9.5 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total risk-based capital ratio 14.0 % 13.9 % 15.2 % 14.9 % 14.6 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.7 % 13.1 % 14.1 % 13.7 % 13.4 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.7 % 13.1 % 14.1 % 13.7 % 13.4 % Leverage ratio 10.5 % 10.2 % 10.6 % 10.5 % 10.1 %

(1) Provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Provision (credit) for loan losses for the prior periods

(2) Allowance for credit losses on loans at March 31, 2020, Allowance for loan losses for the prior periods

(3) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets

(4) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 2,513,725 $ 34,782 5.57 % $ 1,837,090 $ 26,807 5.92 % Securities - taxable 670,299 3,948 2.37 % 741,288 4,509 2.47 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 80,369 647 3.24 % 85,943 694 3.27 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 400,758 1,701 1.71 % 221,270 1,585 2.91 % Total interest earning assets (3) 3,665,151 41,078 4.51 % 2,885,591 33,595 4.72 % Cash and due from banks 44,539 37,207 Premises and equipment, net 8,607 7,090 Goodwill and other intangible assets 187,505 95,554 Other assets 127,349 84,141 Total assets $ 4,033,151 $ 3,109,583 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,438,944 $ 1,024,142 Demand, interest-bearing 800,800 542 0.27 % 701,702 618 0.36 % Savings and money market 920,422 914 0.40 % 751,191 907 0.49 % Time deposits - under $100 18,777 22 0.47 % 20,380 21 0.42 % Time deposits - $100 and over 132,314 305 0.93 % 126,571 288 0.92 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 16,555 2 0.05 % 13,322 2 0.06 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,888,868 1,785 0.38 % 1,613,166 1,836 0.46 % Total deposits 3,327,812 1,785 0.22 % 2,637,308 1,836 0.28 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,571 577 5.86 % 39,386 571 5.88 % Short-term borrowings 331 — 0.00 % 106 — 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,928,770 2,362 0.49 % 1,652,658 2,407 0.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 3,367,714 2,362 0.28 % 2,676,800 2,407 0.36 % Other liabilities 86,386 61,991 Total liabilities 3,454,100 2,738,791 Shareholders’ equity 579,051 370,792 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,033,151 $ 3,109,583 Net interest income (3) / margin 38,716 4.25 % 31,188 4.38 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (136 ) (146 ) Net interest income $ 38,580 $ 31,042





(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.

(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $139,000 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $91,000 for the first quarter of 2019.

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 2,513,725 $ 34,782 5.57 % $ 2,446,101 $ 35,487 5.76 % Securities - taxable 670,299 3,948 2.37 % 653,623 3,687 2.24 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 80,369 647 3.24 % 82,034 663 3.21 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 400,758 1,701 1.71 % 580,481 2,773 1.90 % Total interest earning assets (3) 3,665,151 41,078 4.51 % 3,762,239 42,610 4.49 % Cash and due from banks 44,539 48,313 Premises and equipment, net 8,607 8,497 Goodwill and other intangible assets 187,505 180,293 Other assets 127,349 124,676 Total assets $ 4,033,151 $ 4,124,018 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,438,944 $ 1,452,893 Demand, interest-bearing 800,800 542 0.27 % 789,465 600 0.30 % Savings and money market 920,422 914 0.40 % 1,009,880 1,283 0.50 % Time deposits - under $100 18,777 22 0.47 % 19,613 28 0.57 % Time deposits - $100 and over 132,314 305 0.93 % 143,095 373 1.03 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 16,555 2 0.05 % 17,825 2 0.04 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,888,868 1,785 0.38 % 1,979,878 2,286 0.46 % Total deposits 3,327,812 1,785 0.22 % 3,432,771 2,286 0.26 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,571 577 5.86 % 46,758 955 8.10 % Short-term borrowings 331 — 0.00 % 470 1 0.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,928,770 2,362 0.49 % 2,027,106 3,242 0.63 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 3,367,714 2,362 0.28 % 3,479,999 3,242 0.37 % Other liabilities 86,386 85,541 Total liabilities 3,454,100 3,565,540 Shareholders’ equity 579,051 558,478 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,033,151 $ 4,124,018 Net interest income (3) / margin 38,716 4.25 % 39,368 4.15 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (136 ) (139 ) Net interest income $ 38,580 $ 39,229

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.

(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $139,000 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $90,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.



