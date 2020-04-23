Bottomline to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on May 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx .

What: Announcement of Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

When: On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, a press release summarizing the company’s financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EDT. An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. EDT.



NOTE: To access the call, please use the dial-in information below.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-In Number: U.S. (877) 407-3980 International (201) 689-8475

A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. on May 6, 2020 through midnight on May 20, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. 877-660-6853 or International dial in: 201-612-7415, Conference ID: 13701176. The conference call will also be available live at https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx. Following the call, a replay will be available on the website and will remain accessible for a period of 12 months.

Contact: Rick Booth

Bottomline

603-501-6270

rbooth@bottomline.com

