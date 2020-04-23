Canadian High Income Equity Fund Announces Distributions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian High Income Equity Fund (the “Fund”) announces distributions in the amount of $0.04 per unit per month for record dates from April to June 2020, which is a change from the previous level of $0.05 per month. The Manager believes that the new distribution level is more appropriate given current market conditions. The new distribution rate is approximately 8.7%(1) based on the Fund’s current market price, which is an attractive level given the current interest rate environment. The reduction in the distribution rate will allow the investment manager, Bloom Investment Counsel, Inc., to take advantage of certain opportunities within the market as it believes that there are many securities that are attractively valued, based on longer term fundamentals.



Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date April 30, 2020 May 14, 2020 May 29, 2020 June 12, 2020 June 30, 2020 July 15, 2020

Unitholders are reminded that the Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

(1) Based on April 22, 2020 closing price.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.