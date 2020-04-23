650 Group Forecasts the Enterprise Wi-Fi 6E Market to Exceed $1B by 2025
Recent FCC Ruling Opens Door to Expanded Spectrum and Capacity Boosted by 3-4x of Standard Wi-Fi Leading to Growth Opportunities
/EIN News/ -- PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new forecast report issued by 650 Group, revenues for the Wi-Fi 6E-based Enterprise + Outdoor Wireless LAN market will exceed $1B by 2025. Additionally, the consumer WLAN infrastructure Wi-Fi 6E market, which includes routers, consumer mesh, extenders and broadband CPE with WLAN, will also grow to well over $1B in 2025.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has now unanimously approved draft rules for the 6 Ghz Band, unleashing 1,200 Megahertz for unlicensed Use of Wi-Fi 6E technology, giving it significantly more performance and a wider reach of applications.
“650 Group expects broad range demand as 6 GHz spectrum-based Wi-Fi 6E technology will take hold in the U.S. market,” said Chris DePuy, founding analyst for 650 Group. “Wi-Fi 6E technology addresses myriad pressing needs for enterprises, and consumers, including enabling critical communications, supporting Gigabit per second class throughput, and, most urgently, addressing the new realities that Wi-Fi communications are more critical than ever before in the post COVID-19 world.”
For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or www.650group.com
About 650 Group
650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. 650 Group focuses on leading-edge market trends and research and prides itself on first to market research.
Media Contact:
Greg Cross
greg@650group.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.