ADT To Release First Quarter 2020 Earnings On Thursday, May 7, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) will release its first quarter 2020 financial results after the close of trading on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, May 7 to discuss the financial results and other related matters. The conference call can be accessed as follows:



By dialing 1-888-599-8686 (domestic) or 1-720-543-0214 (international) and requesting the ADT First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Live webcast accessed through ADT’s website at investor.adt.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. ET on May 7, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 21, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode, 9338767 or by accessing ADT's website at investor.adt.com .

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 owned and operated monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The Company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Investor Relations:

Derek Fiebig - ADT

investorrelations@adt.com

Tel: 888-238-8525

Media Relations:

Paul Wiseman - ADT

paulwiseman@adt.com

Tel: 561-356-6388







