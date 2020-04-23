Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 prior to the market open on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-226-8216 and referencing access code number 8875397. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 7751893.

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden

Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer

Donavon P. Ternes

President, Chief Operating Officer

and Chief Financial Officer



(951) 686-6060



