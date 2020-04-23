W&T Offshore Announces Change to Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that taking into consideration the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and the increasingly severe protocols that federal, state and local governments have imposed, the location and format of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting format. As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (CDT).



Visit http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139471 to register for the Annual Meeting.

Shareholders of Record. If you are a shareholder of record or an appointed proxyholder of a shareholder of record, follow the instructions on the meeting website to register. You may vote during the Annual Meeting during the open poll portion of the meeting by following the instructions provided during the meeting.

Beneficial Holder. If you are a beneficial holder, meaning you hold your shares of Company common stock through a broker, bank or other nominee, you must (i) contact the broker, bank or other nominee that holds your shares to request a legal proxy giving you the right to vote your shares, (ii) email a copy of such legal proxy to investorrelations@wtoffshore.com prior to the Annual Meeting and (iii) register for the Annual Meeting by visiting the meeting website. You may only vote during the Annual Meeting by emailing a copy of your legal proxy to investorrelations@wtoffshore.com in advance of the Annual Meeting.

Only shareholders of record and beneficial holders of Company common stock at the close of business on March 19, 2020 who follow the instructions set forth above will be entitled to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, submit questions and vote during the Annual Meeting. Company management will not be making a presentation at the Annual Meeting.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and format and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

To access W&T Offshore’s Notice of Annual Meeting and 2020 Proxy Statement as field with the Securities and Exchange Commission, please visit our website at https://www.wtoffshore.com/investors/sec-filings.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 51 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 815,000 gross acres, including approximately 595,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 220,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.





CONTACT: Al Petrie Janet Yang Investor Relations Coordinator EVP & CFO apetrie@wtoffshore.com investorrelations@wtoffshore.com 713-297-8024 713-624-7326



