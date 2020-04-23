Chad : Requests for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility, Extension of the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, and Rephasing of Access-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Chad

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

April 23, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

The outbreak of COVID-19 and concurrent collapse in oil prices are having a severe economic and social impact on Chad and could jeopardize the gains achieved under the current Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement. By end-March, several cases of Covid-19 had been reported. Chad has a weak and seriously under-resourced healthcare system. Economic activity has slowed down and large fiscal and external financing needs have emerged.