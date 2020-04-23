Chad : Requests for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility, Extension of the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, and Rephasing of Access-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Chad
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. African Dept.
Publication Date:
April 23, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The outbreak of COVID-19 and concurrent collapse in oil prices are having a severe economic and social impact on Chad and could jeopardize the gains achieved under the current Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement. By end-March, several cases of Covid-19 had been reported. Chad has a weak and seriously under-resourced healthcare system. Economic activity has slowed down and large fiscal and external financing needs have emerged.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/134
English
Publication Date:
April 23, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513542140/1934-7685
Stock No:
1TCDEA2020001
Format:
Paper
Pages:
49
