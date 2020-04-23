The Gambia : Requests for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility and Modification of Performance Criteria Under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for The Gambia

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

April 23, 2020

On March 23, 2020, the Executive Board of the IMF approved a 39-month Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement for The Gambia in the amount of SDR 35.0 million (equivalent to 56.3 percent of quota). Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities’ initial policy response has focused on public health preparedness and containment. Staff has lowered the 2020 real GDP growth projection for The Gambia from 6.3 percent to 2.5 percent, although this assessment is subject to elevated downside risks.