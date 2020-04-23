Hoyer Statement on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis

“Today, the House created a new select subcommittee to oversee the Administration's disbursement of funding appropriated by Congress to address the effects of the COVID-10 pandemic. Last month, Congress enacted an unprecedented $2 trillion stimulus package to help Americans get through this crisis, following earlier legislation to fund research and treatments and guarantee coverage for coronavirus testing. Today, we are also appropriating a further $482 billion for small businesses and workers, hospitals, and testing. The American people must have assurance that these taxpayer funds will be used appropriately, with transparency and proper oversight.

“Strangely, Republicans argued that the House does not need a committee for this purpose because of all the work being done by other committees already; however, they are also blocking changes to the rules that would permit those committees from operating virtually at a time when Members cannot safely meet in person for votes or debate. They claim that Democratic Members are working well with Republicans on oversight, yet in the same breath contend falsely that Democrats aren’t working during this crisis at all. This is exactly the kind of partisan hypocrisy Americans don’t want to see at a time when our nation is facing a crisis that demands unity.

“The case for this new select committee is clear. We already know that the Trump Administration has failed terribly in its effort to make testing and personal protective equipment available where they are needed. We have also seen how this Administration undermines its own oversight efforts by threatening the independence of agencies’ inspectors-general. It is critical that Congress hold the Administration accountable for every dollar appropriated and to ensure that other aspects of the federal government’s coronavirus response are executed properly. Moreover, we must be able to track progress in order to ensure that Congress can redirect resources as this crisis evolves. The House will continue to do its job making certain that the executive branch works properly for the people.”