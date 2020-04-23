Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Summary

Net income of $1.5 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share

New CECL accounting standard adopted as of January 1, 2020, resulting in increase to allowance for credit losses on loans of $12.8 million and higher provision for credit losses on loans

Financial results include $8.5 million impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights

Total deposits increased $106.4 million from the end of the prior quarter, or 9.4% annualized

$263 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans approved through April 16, 2020

EFFINGHAM, Ill., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $1.5 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020, which was impacted by an $8.5 million impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) and $1.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses, as well as additional provision for credit losses on loans resulting from the Company’s adoption of the new Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard. This compares to net income of $12.8 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, which was impacted by $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and net income of $14.0 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “I am very pleased with the response of our organization to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the health and safety of our employees and customers being our top priority, we were able to effectively leverage the investments we have made in technology to efficiently transition to remote working for many of our employees and handle the increased use of our digital banking platform by our customers.

“For 140 years, the communities we serve have counted on Midland to help them manage through difficult times, and this current crisis will be no different. We are actively working with our customers that have been impacted by COVID-19 to support them through this temporary downturn in the economy. We were able to quickly establish our process for participating in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, and through April 16, 2020, we had 1,292 applications approved by the SBA totaling $263 million in loans for our customers, which will help support more than 26,000 employees in our markets.

“While the duration of the pandemic and the timing and strength of the eventual economic recovery remain uncertain, we believe we are well positioned from a capital and liquidity standpoint to play a critical role in supporting our communities as we work together to manage through this crisis,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Factors Affecting Comparability

The Company acquired HomeStar Financial Group, Inc. (“HomeStar”) in July 2019, with the core system conversion completed in October 2019. The financial position and results of operations of HomeStar prior to its acquisition date are not included in the Company’s financial results.

In addition, effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the new CECL accounting standard, which replaces the incurred loss methodology with an expected loss methodology.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the first quarter of 2020 were impacted by $1.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $0.5 million loss on residential mortgage servicing rights held-for-sale, and a $0.2 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt. Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $2.8 million, or $0.11 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020.

Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and a $0.6 million gain on the sale of investment securities. Excluding these amounts and certain other expenses and income, adjusted earnings were $16.1 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.48%, compared to 3.56% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 16 and 23 basis points to net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 1 basis point from the fourth quarter of 2019, as a decline in the yield on earning assets was largely offset by a decline in the cost of deposits.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased from 3.73%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 17 basis points to net interest margin in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 24 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to the impact of new subordinated debt issued in September 2019 and a decline in the yield on earning assets.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $46.7 million, a decrease of 4.2% from $48.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding accretion income, net interest income decreased $0.6 million from the prior quarter. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 2.3%. Accretion income for the first quarter of 2019 was $2.5 million. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased primarily due to the acquisition of HomeStar’s loans and securities.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $8.6 million, a decrease of 54.8% from $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to an $8.5 million impairment on commercial MSRs in connection with decreases in market interest rates and lower commercial FHA revenue due to decreased loan originations, partially offset by higher wealth management and residential mortgage banking revenue.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, noninterest income decreased 49.6% from $17.1 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to the impairment on commercial MSRs and lower commercial FHA revenue.

Wealth management revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $5.7 million, an increase of 5.6% from $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher trust fees related to tax preparation and higher estate fees. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, wealth management revenue increased 14.6%.

Commercial FHA revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.3 million, compared to $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded an $8.5 million commercial MSR impairment, compared to a $1.6 million MSR impairment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company originated $13.3 million in rate lock commitments during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $84.9 million in the prior quarter. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, commercial FHA revenue decreased $2.0 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $42.7 million, which included $1.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $0.5 million loss on residential MSRs held for sale, and a $0.2 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, compared with $46.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and a $0.1 million loss on residential MSRs held for sale. Excluding integration and acquisition expenses, the loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and losses on residential MSRs held for sale, the $0.2 million decrease in noninterest expense primarily reflects the initial cost savings from the staffing level adjustments made during the first quarter of 2020. These staffing level adjustments were part of the strategic plan of the Company and unrelated to COVID-19.

First quarter 2020 noninterest expense also included a $0.9 million increase in reserves for off-balance sheet exposures.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased 3.8% from $41.1 million, which included $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding integration and acquisition expenses, the loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and loss on MSRs held for sale, noninterest expense was essentially unchanged from the prior year period.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $4.38 billion at March 31, 2020, compared with $4.40 billion at December 31, 2019 and $4.09 billion at March 31, 2019. The decrease in total loans from December 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to declines in the consumer, commercial real estate and residential real estate portfolios, partially offset by growth in commercial loans and leases.

The decline in the consumer portfolio was mainly attributable to the transfer of approximately $99.7 million of loans to held-for-sale, which are being sold at par as part of the Company’s balance sheet management strategies.

Equipment finance balances increased $40.9 million from December 31, 2019, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio, reflecting management’s efforts to grow the equipment finance business.

The increase in total loans from March 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to the addition of HomeStar’s loan portfolio.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.65 billion at March 31, 2020, compared with $4.54 billion at December 31, 2019, and $4.04 billion at March 31, 2019. The increase in total deposits from December 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to growth in the Company’s lower-cost deposit categories, while the increase from March 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to the addition of HomeStar’s deposits.

Asset Quality

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the new CECL accounting standard. The adoption of CECL resulted in the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans increasing by approximately $12.8 million relative to the allowance held as of December 31, 2019. In addition, acquired loans totaling $9.8 million previously accounted for as purchased credit impaired and excluded from impaired loans were reclassified as purchased credit deteriorated and are now included in impaired loans as of the adoption date of CECL.

Nonperforming loans totaled $58.2 million, or 1.33% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, compared with $42.1 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, and $49.3 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at March 31, 2019. The increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to two commercial real estate relationships coupled with the impact of the reclassification of purchased credit deteriorated loans, partially offset by charge-offs of $10.2 million of non-accrual loans.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 were $12.8 million, or 1.18% of average loans on an annualized basis. Approximately $10.2 million of the net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2020 were related to three loans that had been on non-performing status with specific reserves held against them for at least one year. These charge-offs were unrelated to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, which reflects the higher level of net charge-offs experienced in the first quarter and a downgrade in the economic forecast due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.88% of total loans and 66.3% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020, compared with 0.64% of total loans and 66.6% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019. Following the charge-off of approximately $10.2 million in specific reserves held against three non-performing credits in the first quarter, approximately 95% of the allowance for credit losses on loans at March 31, 2020 was allocated to general reserves.

Capital

At March 31, 2020, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and Midland States Bank was considered to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

Bank Level Ratios as of March 31, 2020 Consolidated Ratios as of March 31, 2020 Minimum Regulatory Requirements (2) Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.38% 13.73% 10.50% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.76% 9.76% 8.50% Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.12% 8.39% 4.00% Common equity Tier 1 capital 11.76% 8.47% 7.00% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) NA 7.08% NA

A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure. Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 1,062,592 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $19.35 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of its common stock. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $25.4 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 24, 2020, to discuss its financial results. The call can be accessed via telephone at (877) 516-3531; conference ID: 8169438. A recorded replay can be accessed through May 1, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056; conference ID: 8169438.

A slide presentation relating to the first quarter 2020 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. This earnings release should be read together with the slide presentation which contains important information related to the impact of COVID-19. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Webcasts and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.midlandsb.com under the “News and Events” tab.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.21 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $2.97 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. In addition, multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiary. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or follow Midland on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic, changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 46,651 $ 48,687 $ 49,450 $ 46,077 $ 45,601 Provision for credit losses on loans 10,569 5,305 4,361 4,076 3,243 Noninterest income 8,598 19,014 19,606 19,587 17,075 Noninterest expense 42,675 46,325 48,025 40,194 41,097 Income before income taxes 2,005 16,071 16,670 21,394 18,336 Income taxes 456 3,279 4,015 5,039 4,354 Net income 1,549 12,792 12,655 16,355 13,982 Preferred stock dividends, net - - (22 ) 34 34 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,549 $ 12,792 $ 12,677 $ 16,321 $ 13,948 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.67 $ 0.57 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,538,002 24,761,960 24,684,529 24,303,211 24,204,661 Return on average assets 0.10 % 0.83 % 0.84 % 1.17 % 1.01 % Return on average shareholders' equity 0.96 % 7.71 % 7.71 % 10.43 % 9.23 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 1.39 % 11.24 % 11.19 % 15.34 % 13.79 % Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.56 % 3.70 % 3.76 % 3.73 % Efficiency ratio (1) 63.78 % 59.46 % 60.63 % 61.58 % 64.73 % Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary Adjusted earnings (1) $ 2,806 $ 16,110 $ 16,422 $ 16,196 $ 14,098 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.11 $ 0.64 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.58 Adjusted return on average assets (1) 0.19 % 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.16 % 1.02 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1) 1.73 % 9.71 % 10.01 % 10.33 % 9.31 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) 2.53 % 14.15 % 14.52 % 15.19 % 13.90 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Net interest income: Interest income $ 61,314 $ 64,444 $ 65,006 $ 60,636 $ 59,432 Interest expense 14,663 15,757 15,556 14,559 13,831 Net interest income 46,651 48,687 49,450 46,077 45,601 Provision for credit losses on loans 10,569 5,305 4,361 4,076 3,243 Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 36,082 43,382 45,089 42,001 42,358 Noninterest income: Wealth management revenue 5,677 5,377 5,998 5,504 4,953 Commercial FHA revenue 1,267 3,702 3,954 4,358 3,295 Residential mortgage banking revenue 1,755 763 720 611 834 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,656 2,860 3,008 2,639 2,520 Interchange revenue 2,833 3,053 3,249 3,010 2,680 Gain on sales of investment securities, net - 635 25 14 - (Impairment) recapture on commercial mortgage servicing rights (8,468 ) (1,613 ) (1,060 ) 559 (25 ) Other income 2,878 4,237 3,712 2,892 2,818 Total noninterest income 8,598 19,014 19,606 19,587 17,075 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 21,063 23,650 25,083 21,134 22,039 Occupancy and equipment 4,869 4,654 4,793 4,511 4,853 Data processing 5,334 6,074 5,271 4,821 4,724 Professional 1,855 1,952 2,348 2,410 2,073 Amortization of intangible assets 1,762 1,804 1,803 1,673 1,810 Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale 496 95 (70 ) (515 ) - Other expense 7,296 8,096 8,797 6,160 5,598 Total noninterest expense 42,675 46,325 48,025 40,194 41,097 Income before income taxes 2,005 16,071 16,670 21,394 18,336 Income taxes 456 3,279 4,015 5,039 4,354 Net income 1,549 12,792 12,655 16,355 13,982 Preferred stock dividends, net - - (22 ) 34 34 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,549 $ 12,792 $ 12,677 $ 16,321 $ 13,948 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.67 $ 0.58 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.67 $ 0.57







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 449,396 $ 394,505 $ 409,346 $ 245,415 $ 276,480 Investment securities 661,894 655,054 668,630 613,026 656,152 Loans 4,376,204 4,401,410 4,328,835 4,073,527 4,092,106 Allowance for credit losses on loans (38,545 ) (28,028 ) (24,917 ) (25,925 ) (23,091 ) Total loans, net 4,337,659 4,373,382 4,303,918 4,047,602 4,069,015 Loans held for sale 113,852 16,431 88,322 22,143 16,851 Premises and equipment, net 90,118 91,055 93,896 94,824 94,514 Other real estate owned 7,892 6,745 4,890 3,797 2,020 Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value 44,566 53,824 54,124 54,191 52,957 Mortgage servicing rights held for sale 1,460 1,972 1,860 159 257 Goodwill 172,796 171,758 171,074 164,673 164,673 Other intangible assets, net 33,124 34,886 36,690 33,893 35,566 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 143,323 142,423 141,510 140,593 139,686 Other assets 152,150 144,982 139,644 125,739 133,609 Total assets $ 6,208,230 $ 6,087,017 $ 6,113,904 $ 5,546,055 $ 5,641,780 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,052,726 $ 1,019,472 $ 1,015,081 $ 902,286 $ 941,344 Interest-bearing deposits 3,597,914 3,524,782 3,430,090 3,108,921 3,094,944 Total deposits 4,650,640 4,544,254 4,445,171 4,011,207 4,036,288 Short-term borrowings 43,578 82,029 122,294 113,844 115,832 FHLB advances and other borrowings 593,089 493,311 559,932 582,387 669,009 Subordinated debt 169,505 176,653 192,689 94,215 94,174 Trust preferred debentures 48,420 48,288 48,165 48,041 47,918 Other liabilities 71,838 80,571 90,131 56,473 54,391 Total liabilities 5,577,070 5,425,106 5,458,382 4,906,167 5,017,612 Total shareholders’ equity 631,160 661,911 655,522 639,888 624,168 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,208,230 $ 6,087,017 $ 6,113,904 $ 5,546,055 $ 5,641,780







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Loan Portfolio Commercial loans and leases $ 1,439,145 $ 1,387,766 $ 1,292,511 $ 1,149,370 $ 1,122,621 Commercial real estate 1,507,280 1,526,504 1,622,363 1,524,369 1,560,427 Construction and land development 208,361 208,733 215,978 250,414 239,376 Residential real estate 548,014 568,291 587,984 552,406 569,051 Consumer 673,404 710,116 609,999 596,968 600,631 Total loans $ 4,376,204 $ 4,401,410 $ 4,328,835 $ 4,073,527 $ 4,092,106 Deposit Portfolio Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,052,726 $ 1,019,472 $ 1,015,081 $ 902,286 $ 941,344 Interest-bearing: Checking 1,425,022 1,342,788 1,222,599 1,009,023 968,844 Money market 849,642 787,662 753,869 732,573 802,036 Savings 534,457 522,456 526,938 442,017 457,176 Time 765,870 822,160 833,038 785,337 685,700 Brokered time 22,923 49,716 93,646 139,971 181,188 Total deposits $ 4,650,640 $ 4,544,254 $ 4,445,171 $ 4,011,207 $ 4,036,288







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Average Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 337,851 $ 406,526 $ 259,427 $ 162,110 $ 152,078 Investment securities 662,450 631,294 666,157 636,946 654,764 Loans 4,384,206 4,359,144 4,352,635 4,086,720 4,128,893 Loans held for sale 19,844 36,974 31,664 40,177 30,793 Nonmarketable equity securities 45,124 43,745 44,010 44,217 44,279 Total interest-earning assets 5,449,475 5,477,683 5,353,893 4,970,170 5,010,807 Non-earning assets 624,594 649,169 636,028 618,023 618,996 Total assets $ 6,074,069 $ 6,126,852 $ 5,989,921 $ 5,588,193 $ 5,629,803 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,549,515 $ 3,490,165 $ 3,429,063 $ 3,107,660 $ 3,093,979 Short-term borrowings 55,616 104,598 124,183 120,859 135,337 FHLB advances and other borrowings 532,733 531,419 591,516 607,288 673,250 Subordinated debt 170,026 182,149 106,090 94,196 94,156 Trust preferred debentures 48,357 48,229 48,105 47,982 47,848 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,356,247 4,356,560 4,298,957 3,977,985 4,044,570 Noninterest-bearing deposits 986,178 1,028,670 967,192 921,115 919,185 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 78,943 83,125 72,610 60,363 51,838 Shareholders' equity 652,701 658,497 651,162 628,730 614,210 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,074,069 $ 6,126,852 $ 5,989,921 $ 5,588,193 $ 5,629,803 Yields Earning Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1.26 % 1.62 % 2.14 % 2.43 % 2.42 % Investment securities 3.23 % 3.10 % 3.00 % 3.11 % 3.07 % Loans 5.01 % 5.22 % 5.31 % 5.32 % 5.22 % Loans held for sale 3.87 % 4.12 % 3.02 % 4.50 % 3.94 % Nonmarketable equity securities 5.39 % 5.31 % 5.33 % 5.42 % 5.69 % Total interest-earning assets 4.56 % 4.70 % 4.85 % 4.94 % 4.85 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits 0.95 % 1.03 % 1.08 % 1.09 % 0.97 % Short-term borrowings 0.73 % 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.71 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 2.24 % 2.26 % 2.36 % 2.34 % 2.32 % Subordinated debt 5.90 % 5.94 % 6.30 % 6.43 % 6.43 % Trust preferred debentures 6.02 % 6.41 % 6.83 % 7.17 % 7.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.35 % 1.43 % 1.44 % 1.47 % 1.39 % Cost of Deposits 0.74 % 0.80 % 0.84 % 0.84 % 0.74 % Net Interest Margin 3.48 % 3.56 % 3.70 % 3.76 % 3.73 %







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of and for the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due $ 40,392 $ 29,876 $ 23,118 $ 21,554 $ 23,999 Nonperforming loans 58,166 42,082 45,168 50,676 49,262 Nonperforming assets 67,158 50,027 50,058 54,473 51,282 Net charge-offs 12,835 2,194 5,369 1,242 1,055 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.92 % 0.68 % 0.53 % 0.53 % 0.59 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.33 % 0.96 % 1.04 % 1.24 % 1.20 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.08 % 0.82 % 0.82 % 0.98 % 0.91 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.88 % 0.64 % 0.58 % 0.64 % 0.56 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 66.27 % 66.60 % 55.29 % 51.16 % 46.87 % Net charge-offs to average loans 1.18 % 0.20 % 0.49 % 0.12 % 0.10 % Wealth Management Trust assets under administration $ 2,967,536 $ 3,409,959 $ 3,281,260 $ 3,125,869 $ 3,097,091 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 26.99 $ 27.10 $ 26.93 $ 26.66 $ 26.08 Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 18.19 $ 18.64 $ 18.40 $ 18.36 $ 17.68 Market price at period end $ 17.49 $ 28.96 $ 26.05 $ 26.72 $ 24.06 Shares outstanding at period end 23,381,496 24,420,345 24,338,748 23,897,038 23,827,438 Capital Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.73 % 14.72 % 14.82 % 13.49 % 13.25 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.76 % 10.52 % 10.35 % 10.85 % 10.65 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.39 % 8.74 % 8.77 % 9.27 % 8.92 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 8.47 % 9.20 % 9.02 % 9.38 % 9.16 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.08 % 7.74 % 7.58 % 8.20 % 7.74 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 2,005 $ 16,071 $ 16,670 $ 21,394 $ 18,336 Adjustments to noninterest income: Gain on sales of investment securities, net - 635 25 14 - Other (13 ) (6 ) - (23 ) - Total adjustments to noninterest income (13 ) 629 25 (9 ) - Adjustments to noninterest expense: Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale 496 95 (70 ) (515 ) - Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt 193 1,778 - - - Integration and acquisition expenses 1,031 3,332 5,292 286 160 Total adjustments to noninterest expense 1,720 5,205 5,222 (229 ) 160 Adjusted earnings pre tax 3,738 20,647 21,867 21,174 18,496 Adjusted earnings tax 932 4,537 5,445 4,978 4,398 Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP 2,806 16,110 16,422 16,196 14,098 Preferred stock dividends, net - - (22 ) 34 34 Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders - non-GAAP $ 2,806 $ 16,110 $ 16,444 $ 16,162 $ 14,064 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.64 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.58 Adjusted return on average assets 0.19 % 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.16 % 1.02 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 1.73 % 9.71 % 10.01 % 10.33 % 9.31 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 2.53 % 14.15 % 14.52 % 15.19 % 13.90 %







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 42,675 $ 46,325 $ 48,025 $ 40,194 $ 41,097 (Loss) gain on mortgage servicing rights held for sale (496 ) (95 ) 70 515 - Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt (193 ) (1,778 ) - - - Integration and acquisition expenses (1,031 ) (3,332 ) (5,292 ) (286 ) (160 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 40,955 $ 41,120 $ 42,803 $ 40,423 $ 40,937 Net interest income - GAAP $ 46,651 $ 48,687 $ 49,450 $ 46,077 $ 45,601 Effect of tax-exempt income 485 474 502 526 543 Adjusted net interest income 47,136 49,161 49,952 46,603 46,144 Noninterest income - GAAP $ 8,598 $ 19,014 $ 19,606 $ 19,587 $ 17,075 Loan servicing rights impairment (recapture) 8,468 1,613 1,060 (559 ) 25 Gain on sales of investment securities, net - (635 ) (25 ) (14 ) - Other 13 6 - 23 - Adjusted noninterest income 17,079 19,998 20,641 19,037 17,100 Adjusted total revenue $ 64,215 $ 69,159 $ 70,593 $ 65,640 $ 63,244 Efficiency ratio 63.78 % 59.46 % 60.63 % 61.58 % 64.73 %







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 631,160 $ 661,911 $ 655,522 $ 639,888 $ 624,168 Adjustments: Preferred stock - - - (2,684 ) (2,733 ) Goodwill (172,796 ) (171,758 ) (171,074 ) (164,673 ) (164,673 ) Other intangibles, net (33,124 ) (34,886 ) (36,690 ) (33,893 ) (35,566 ) Tangible common equity $ 425,240 $ 455,267 $ 447,758 $ 438,638 $ 421,196 Total Assets to Tangible Assets: Total assets—GAAP $ 6,208,230 $ 6,087,017 $ 6,113,904 $ 5,546,055 $ 5,641,780 Adjustments: Goodwill (172,796 ) (171,758 ) (171,074 ) (164,673 ) (164,673 ) Other intangibles, net (33,124 ) (34,886 ) (36,690 ) (33,893 ) (35,566 ) Tangible assets $ 6,002,310 $ 5,880,373 $ 5,906,140 $ 5,347,489 $ 5,441,541 Common Shares Outstanding 23,381,496 24,420,345 24,338,748 23,897,038 23,827,438 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 7.08 % 7.74 % 7.58 % 8.20 % 7.74 % Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 18.19 $ 18.64 $ 18.40 $ 18.36 $ 17.68 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,549 $ 12,792 $ 12,677 $ 16,321 $ 13,948 Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 652,701 $ 658,497 $ 651,162 $ 628,730 $ 614,210 Adjustments: Preferred stock - - (814 ) (2,708 ) (2,759 ) Goodwill (171,890 ) (171,082 ) (166,389 ) (164,673 ) (164,673 ) Other intangibles, net (33,951 ) (35,745 ) (34,519 ) (34,689 ) (36,438 ) Average tangible common equity $ 446,860 $ 451,670 $ 449,440 $ 426,660 $ 410,340 ROATCE 1.39 % 11.24 % 11.19 % 15.34 % 13.79 %







