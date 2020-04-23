Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- 1st Quarter 2020 Highlights:



Net income of $43.3 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $5.8 million, or 12 percent, over the prior year first quarter net income of $49.1 million. The current quarter results include $19.1 million of credit loss expense related to the COVID-19 pandemic and $4.8 million of credit loss expense from the acquisition of State Bank Corp., consistent with the adoption of the current expected credit loss (“CECL”) accounting standard at the beginning of 2020.

Including the impact from CECL, the current quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.46, a decrease of 21 percent from the prior year first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.58.

The loan portfolio organically grew $124 million, or 5 percent annualized, during the current quarter and increased $450 million, or 5 percent, from the prior year first quarter.

The Company provided Small Business Administration (SBA) Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans to businesses in its communities. As of April 21, the Company had approved 8,775 PPP loans in the amount of $1.088 billion.

Non-interest bearing deposits organically increased $37.6 million, or 4 percent annualized, during the current quarter and increased $293 million, or 10 percent, from the prior year first quarter.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of assets was 0.26 percent, a 16 basis points decrease from the prior year first quarter.

Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans was 0.41 percent, a 3 basis points decrease from the prior year first quarter.

Purchased $723 million of municipal and corporate debt securities in the current quarter.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share. The Company has declared 140 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 45 times.

On February 29, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of State Bank Corp., the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, a community bank based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona with total assets of $744 million which significantly expanded our Company’s Arizona franchise.

Financial Highlights

At or for the Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Operating results Net income $ 43,339 57,410 49,132 Basic earnings per share $ 0.46 0.62 0.58 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 0.62 0.58 Dividends declared per share 1 $ 0.29 0.49 0.26 Market value per share Closing $ 34.01 45.99 40.07 High $ 46.10 46.51 45.47 Low $ 26.66 38.99 37.58 Selected ratios and other data Number of common stock shares outstanding 95,408,274 92,289,750 84,588,199 Average outstanding shares - basic 93,287,670 92,243,133 84,549,974 Average outstanding shares - diluted 93,359,792 92,365,021 84,614,248 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.25 % 1.67 % 1.67 % Return on average equity (annualized) 8.52 % 11.61 % 13.02 % Efficiency ratio 52.55 % 54.90 % 55.37 % Dividend payout ratio 1 63.04 % 79.03 % 44.83 % Loan to deposit ratio 88.10 % 88.92 % 87.14 % Number of full time equivalent employees 2,955 2,826 2,634 Number of locations 192 181 169 Number of ATMs 247 248 222

______________________________

1 Includes a special dividend declared of $0.20 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

KALISPELL, Mont., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $43.3 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $5.8 million, or 12 percent, from the $49.1 million of net income for the prior year first quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.46 per share, a decrease of 21 percent from the prior year first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.58. “The outbreak of a global pandemic in the first quarter was one of the most difficult operating environments in decades and the Glacier team more than rose to the occasion to lead their teams and their communities through the difficult circumstances,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The results highlight our exceptionally strong core business and high quality loan portfolio that we believe will weather this current storm and position Glacier to continue to excel over the long haul.”

In response to the rapidly changing COVID-19 pandemic, our Bank division Presidents, the Company's executive and senior management team, and all the front line staff have stepped up to lead the Company and the communities they serve through these uncertain times. The Company seeks to provide the best possible service for customers, while protecting employees and shareholder value. The Company is well positioned to mitigate the potential financial impact of COVID-19 with a strong liquidity and capital position. The Company is confident that, while the full impact of the pandemic is unknown at this time, the strength of the Company and leadership team will ensure continued long-term success.

The Company has implemented several measures to manage through the pandemic, including:

launched a pandemic team that addresses the daily impact to our business;

contacted customers to assess their needs and provide funding, flexible repayment options or modifications as necessary;

designated a “command center” that supports employees so they can work with customers to provide the PPP loans;

increased monitoring of credit quality and portfolio risk for industries determined to have elevated risk; and

developed safety measures for the health of our employees including elimination of unnecessary business travel, social distancing precautions, additional wellness and education programs, and preventative cleaning practices.

The Company's first quarter net income results were significantly impacted by adoption of the CECL accounting standard. The Company chose to adopt the standard on January 1, 2020, rather than delay the adoption as allowed by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, since the Company was operationally prepared and already internally reporting under the CECL method. As a result, the following items impacted the results in the first quarter 2020:

a $12.3 million reduction in retained earnings upon adoption of the standard.

a $19.1 million credit loss expense as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

an additional $4.8 million credit loss expense due to the State Bank Corp. acquisition.

The current quarter results were also impacted by the following items:

acquisition-related expenses of $2.8 million.

gain of $2.4 million on the sale of a former branch building.

On February 29, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of State Bank Corp., the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, a community bank based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona (collectively, "SBAZ"). SBAZ provides banking services to individuals and businesses in Arizona with ten banking offices located in Bullhead City, Cottonwood, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Phoenix, Prescott Valley and Prescott. Upon closing of the transaction, SBAZ merged into the Company's Foothills Bank division, which expanded the Company's footprint in Arizona to cover all major markets in the state and be a leading community bank in Arizona. During the current quarter, the Company also completed the system core conversion for SBAZ.

The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the SBAZ acquisition and the following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of selected classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:

State Bank (Dollars in thousands) February 29,

2020 Total assets $ 744,109 Debt securities 142,174 Loans receivable 451,702 Non-interest bearing deposits 141,620 Interest bearing deposits 461,669 Borrowings 10,904

Asset Summary



$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 273,441 330,961 202,527 (57,520 ) 70,914 Debt securities, available-for-sale 3,429,890 2,575,252 2,522,322 854,638 907,568 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 203,814 224,611 255,572 (20,797 ) (51,758 ) Total debt securities 3,633,704 2,799,863 2,777,894 833,841 855,810 Loans receivable Residential real estate 957,830 926,388 884,732 31,442 73,098 Commercial real estate 5,928,303 5,579,307 4,686,082 348,996 1,242,221 Other commercial 2,239,878 2,094,254 1,909,452 145,624 330,426 Home equity 652,942 617,201 562,381 35,741 90,561 Other consumer 309,253 295,660 283,423 13,593 25,830 Loans receivable 10,088,206 9,512,810 8,326,070 575,396 1,762,136 Allowance for credit losses (150,190 ) (124,490 ) (129,786 ) (25,700 ) (20,404 ) Loans receivable, net 9,938,016 9,388,320 8,196,284 549,696 1,741,732 Other assets 1,313,223 1,164,855 897,074 148,368 416,149 Total assets $ 15,158,384 13,683,999 12,073,779 1,474,385 3,084,605

Total debt securities of $3.634 billion at March 31, 2020 increased $834 million, or 30 percent, during the current quarter and increased $856 million, or 31 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The current quarter increase in debt securities was the result of acquiring $142 million of debt securities with the SBAZ acquisition and purchasing $723 million of municipal and corporate bonds in March. These additional securities provide a low-risk, stable earnings stream. Debt securities represented 24 percent of total assets at March 31, 2020 compared to 20 percent at December 31, 2019 and 23 percent of total assets at March 31, 2019.

The loan portfolio of $10.088 billion increased $124 million, or 5 percent annualized, during the current quarter excluding the SBAZ acquisition, with the largest increase in other commercial loans which increased $100 million. Excluding the current year acquisition and the prior year acquisitions of Heritage Bank of Nevada and The First National Bank of Layton, the loan portfolio increased $450 million, or 5 percent, since the prior year first quarter with the largest increase in other commercial loans which increased $201 million, or 11 percent.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Credit Quality Summary

At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Year ended At or for the Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Allowance for credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 124,490 131,239 131,239 Impact of adopting CECL 3,720 — — Acquisitions 49 — — Credit loss expense 22,744 57 57 Charge-offs (2,567 ) (15,178 ) (3,341 ) Recoveries 1,754 8,372 1,831 Balance at end of period $ 150,190 124,490 129,786 Other real estate owned $ 4,748 5,142 8,125 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 6,624 1,412 2,451 Non-accrual loans 28,006 30,883 40,269 Total non-performing assets $ 39,378 37,437 50,845 Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.42 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 434 % 385 % 304 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.49 % 1.31 % 1.56 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.01 % 0.07 % 0.02 % Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 41,375 23,192 36,894 Accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 44,371 34,055 24,468 Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings $ 6,911 3,346 6,747 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 3,204 1,786 2,649

Non-performing assets of $39.4 million at March 31, 2020 increased $1.9 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $11.5 million, or 23 percent, over the prior year first quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at March 31, 2020 was 0.26 percent, a decrease of 1 basis point from the prior quarter, and a decrease of 16 basis points from the prior year first quarter. Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $41.4 million at March 31, 2020 increased $18.2 million from the prior quarter and increased $4.5 million from the prior year first quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at March 31, 2020 was 0.41 percent, which was an increase of 17 basis points from prior quarter and a 3 basis points decrease from prior year first quarter.

The Company’s adoption of the CECL accounting standard resulted in a $3.7 million increase in the allowance for credit losses (“allowance”). The allowance as a percentage of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2020 was 1.49 percent, which was an 18 basis point increase compared to the prior quarter. The increase in the allowance during the current quarter was attributable to the Company recognizing $19.1 million of credit loss expense related to COVID-19 and an additional $4.8 million of credit loss expense related to the SBAZ acquisition.

Credit Quality Trends and Credit Loss Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Credit Loss Expense Net

Charge-Offs ACL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets First quarter 2020 $ 22,744 $ 813 1.49 % 0.41 % 0.26 % Fourth quarter 2019 — 1,045 1.31 % 0.24 % 0.27 % Third quarter 2019 — 3,519 1.32 % 0.31 % 0.40 % Second quarter 2019 — 732 1.46 % 0.43 % 0.41 % First quarter 2019 57 1,510 1.56 % 0.44 % 0.42 % Fourth quarter 2018 1,246 2,542 1.58 % 0.41 % 0.47 % Third quarter 2018 3,194 2,223 1.63 % 0.31 % 0.61 % Second quarter 2018 4,718 762 1.66 % 0.50 % 0.71 %

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $813 thousand compared to $1.0 million for the prior quarter and $1.5 million from the same quarter last year. The current quarter credit loss expense was $22.7 million compared to $57 thousand in the prior year first quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the credit loss expense.





Liability Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,875,848 3,696,627 3,051,119 179,221 824,729 NOW and DDA accounts 2,860,563 2,645,404 2,383,806 215,159 476,757 Savings accounts 1,578,062 1,485,487 1,373,544 92,575 204,518 Money market deposit accounts 2,155,203 1,937,141 1,689,962 218,062 465,241 Certificate accounts 1,025,237 958,501 896,731 66,736 128,506 Core deposits, total 11,494,913 10,723,160 9,395,162 771,753 2,099,751 Wholesale deposits 62,924 53,297 192,953 9,627 (130,029 ) Deposits, total 11,557,837 10,776,457 9,588,115 781,380 1,969,722 Repurchase agreements 580,335 569,824 489,620 10,511 90,715 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 513,055 38,611 154,683 474,444 358,372 Other borrowed funds 32,499 28,820 14,738 3,679 17,761 Subordinated debentures 139,916 139,914 134,048 2 5,868 Other liabilities 198,098 169,640 141,725 28,458 56,373 Total liabilities $ 13,021,740 11,723,266 10,522,929 1,298,474 2,498,811

Core deposits of $11.495 billion as of March 31, 2020 increased $168 million or 6 percent annualized, from the prior quarter excluding the acquisition of SBAZ with non-interest bearing deposits increasing $37.6 million, or 4 percent annualized, during the current quarter. Excluding current and prior year acquisitions, core deposits increased $500 million, or 5 percent, from the prior year first quarter with non-interest bearing deposits increasing $293 million, or 10 percent. Non-interest bearing deposits were 34 percent of total core deposits at March 31, 2020, an increase of 2 percent from 32 percent of total core deposits at March 31, 2019.

Wholesale deposits of $62.9 million at March 31, 2020 increased $9.6 million from prior quarter and decreased $130 million from the prior year first quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances of $513 million at March 31, 2020 increased $474 million from the prior quarter and increased $358 million from the prior year first quarter, such increases were to supplement the current quarter deposit growth used to fund the asset growth, including the additional investment purchases. Wholesale deposits and FHLB advances will continue to fluctuate as necessary for balance sheet growth and to supplement liquidity needs of the Company.

During March of the current quarter, the Company purchased interest rate caps with a notional amount of $131 million (tied to 3 month Libor) to limit interest expense on the Company’s trust preferred subordinated debt. The interest rate caps effectively convert the variable interest expense on the debt to a fixed rate of 3.93 percent when 3 month Libor exceeds 1.88 percent at anytime during the five year term of the interest rate caps.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Common equity $ 2,036,920 1,920,507 1,526,963 116,413 509,957 Accumulated other comprehensive income 99,724 40,226 23,887 59,498 75,837 Total stockholders’ equity 2,136,644 1,960,733 1,550,850 175,911 585,794 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (576,701 ) (519,704 ) (337,134 ) (56,997 ) (239,567 ) Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 1,559,943 1,441,029 1,213,716 118,914 346,227 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 14.10 % 14.33 % 12.84 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 10.70 % 10.95 % 10.34 % Book value per common share $ 22.39 21.25 18.33 1.14 4.06 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.35 15.61 14.35 0.74 2.00

Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.560 billion at March 31, 2020 increased $119 million, or 8 percent, compared to the prior quarter which was the result of $112 million of Company stock issued for the acquisition of SBAZ and earnings retention; such increases more than offset the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the acquisition and the $12.3 million decrease from the adoption of the current expected credit loss model. Tangible book value per common share of $16.35 at current quarter end increased $0.74 per share from the prior quarter and increased $2.00 per share from a year ago.

Cash Dividends

On March 25, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share. The dividend was payable April 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 7, 2020. The dividend was the 140th consecutive dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Compared to December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019

Income Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Net interest income Interest income $ 142,865 145,281 126,116 (2,416 ) 16,749 Interest expense 8,496 8,833 10,904 (337 ) (2,408 ) Total net interest income 134,369 136,448 115,212 (2,079 ) 19,157 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 14,020 14,756 18,015 (736 ) (3,995 ) Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 1,285 1,379 967 (94 ) 318 Gain on sale of loans 11,862 10,135 5,798 1,727 6,064 Gain on sale of investments 863 257 213 606 650 Other income 5,242 1,890 3,481 3,352 1,761 Total non-interest income 33,272 28,417 28,474 4,855 4,798 Total income $ 167,641 164,865 143,686 2,776 23,955 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.36 % 4.45 % 4.34 %

Net Interest Income

The current quarter net interest income of $134 million decreased $2.1 million, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $19.2 million, or 17 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The current quarter interest income of $143 million decreased $2.4 million, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter which was driven primarily by a decrease in loan interest rates. The current quarter interest income increased $16.7 million, or 13 percent, over prior year first quarter and was attributable to an increase in interest income on commercial loans due to an increase in loans, which increased $15.1 million, or 18 percent, from the prior year first quarter.

The current quarter interest expense of $8.5 million decreased $337 thousand, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter as a result of a decrease in interest rates. Current quarter interest expense decreased $2.4 million, or 22 percent, over prior year first quarter which was due to the decrease in higher cost FHLB advances. During the current quarter, the total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) declined 1 basis point to 29 basis points compared to 30 basis points for the prior quarter and 43 basis points for the prior year first quarter.

The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 4.36 percent compared to 4.45 percent in the prior quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding $1.2 million, or 4 basis points, of discount accretion and $655 thousand, or 2 basis points, of non-accrual interest recoveries, was 4.30 percent compared to 4.33 in the prior quarter and 4.26 percent in the prior year first quarter. The Company experienced a 3 basis points decrease in the core net interest margin during the current quarter from decreased yields on loans that more than offset the decrease in the cost of funding. The core net interest margin increased 4 basis points from the prior year first quarter primarily the result of a decrease in funding cost and reduced reliance on higher cost wholesale funding. “We were pleased that the core net interest margin remained stable during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $33.3 million which was an increase of $4.9 million, or 17 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $4.8 million, or 17 percent, over the same quarter last year. Service charges and other fees of $14.0 million for the current quarter decreased $4.0 million, or 22 percent, from the prior year first quarter due to the Company's decrease in interchange fees as a result of the Durbin Amendment that more than offset the increased transaction activity. As of July 1, 2019, the Company became subject to the Durbin Amendment which established limits on the amount of interchange fees that can be charged to merchants for debit card processing. Gain on the sale of loans of $11.9 million for the current quarter increased $1.7 million, or 17 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $6.1 million, or 105 percent, from the prior year first quarter principally due to the increased refinance activity driven by the decrease in interest rates. Other income of $5.2 million increased $3.4 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.8 million from the prior year first quarter, primarily as a result of a $2.4 million gain on the sale of a former branch building in the current quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Compensation and employee benefits $ 59,660 55,543 52,728 4,117 6,932 Occupancy and equipment 9,219 9,149 8,437 70 782 Advertising and promotions 2,487 2,747 2,388 (260 ) 99 Data processing 5,282 4,972 3,892 310 1,390 Other real estate owned 112 609 139 (497 ) (27 ) Regulatory assessments and insurance 1,090 45 1,285 1,045 (195 ) Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,533 2,566 1,694 (33 ) 839 Other expenses 11,545 19,621 12,267 (8,076 ) (722 ) Total non-interest expense $ 91,928 95,252 82,830 (3,324 ) 9,098

Total non-interest expense of $92.0 million for the current quarter decreased $3.3 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $9.1 million, or 11 percent, over the prior year first quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased by $4.1 million, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter as result of increased employees from the SBAZ acquisition and annual salary increases and benefit adjustments. Compensation and employee benefits increased $6.9 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year first quarter primarily due to an increased number of employees driven by current and prior year acquisitions. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $782 thousand, or 9 percent, over the prior year first quarter primarily as a result of increased costs from acquisitions. Data processing expense increased $310 thousand, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $1.4 million, or 36 percent, over the prior year first quarter as a result of the current and prior year acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance increased $1.0 million from the prior quarter as a result of a decrease in the amount of Small Bank Assessment credits applied by the FDIC. The Company received $530 thousand of Small Bank Assessment credits during the current quarter compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter. Regulatory assessment and insurance decreased $195 thousand, or 15 percent, over prior year first quarter and was driven by the current quarter FDIC credits which offset the increased cost from organic and acquisition growth. Other expenses of $11.5 million, decreased $8.1 million, or 41 percent, from the prior quarter and was due to a $3.6 million decrease in expense related to unfunded loan commitments, a $1.6 million decrease in acquisition-related expenses and smaller decreases in several other categories. The current quarter decrease in expense related to unfunded loan commitments was driven by a decreased loss rate on certain portfolio segments, primarily the construction segments. Other expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $2.8 million in the current quarter compared to $4.4 million in the prior quarter and $214 thousand in the prior year first quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the first quarter of 2020 was $9.6 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 21 percent, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $2.0 million, or 17 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 18 percent which compares to 18 percent in the prior quarter and 19 percent prior year first quarter.

Efficiency Ratio

The current quarter efficiency ratio was 52.55 percent, a 235 basis points decrease from the prior quarter efficiency ratio of 54.90 percent which was due to controlling costs, a decrease in expense related to unfunded loan commitments and the increase in non-interest income. The current quarter efficiency ratio decreased 282 basis points from the prior year first quarter efficiency ratio of 55.37 percent which was driven by the increased commercial loan interest income and gain on sale of loans which more than offset decreases in service fee income from the Durbin amendment and increased operating costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:

the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes of the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;

changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and profitability;

changes in the cost and scope of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other third parties;

legislative or regulatory changes, such as the recently adopted CARES Act addressing the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company’s business, both generally and as a result of the Company exceeding $10 billion in total consolidated assets;

ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;

costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;

the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

reduced demand for banking products and services;

the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;

competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;

the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;

the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;

consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;

dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;

material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;

natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;

the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and

the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 204,373 198,639 139,333 Federal funds sold — — 115 Interest bearing cash deposits 69,068 132,322 63,079 Cash and cash equivalents 273,441 330,961 202,527 Debt securities, available-for-sale 3,429,890 2,575,252 2,522,322 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 203,814 224,611 255,572 Total debt securities 3,633,704 2,799,863 2,777,894 Loans held for sale, at fair value 94,619 69,194 29,389 Loans receivable 10,088,206 9,512,810 8,326,070 Allowance for credit losses (150,190 ) (124,490 ) (129,786 ) Loans receivable, net 9,938,016 9,388,320 8,196,284 Premises and equipment, net 324,230 310,309 277,619 Other real estate owned 4,748 5,142 8,125 Accrued interest receivable 68,525 56,047 57,367 Deferred tax asset — 2,037 12,554 Core deposit intangible, net 63,346 63,286 47,548 Goodwill 513,355 456,418 289,586 Non-marketable equity securities 30,597 11,623 16,435 Bank-owned life insurance 121,685 109,428 82,819 Other assets 92,118 81,371 75,632 Total assets $ 15,158,384 13,683,999 12,073,779 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,875,848 3,696,627 3,051,119 Interest bearing deposits 7,681,989 7,079,830 6,536,996 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 580,335 569,824 489,620 FHLB advances 513,055 38,611 154,683 Other borrowed funds 32,499 28,820 14,738 Subordinated debentures 139,916 139,914 134,048 Accrued interest payable 4,713 4,686 4,709 Deferred tax liability 15,210 — — Other liabilities 178,175 164,954 137,016 Total liabilities 13,021,740 11,723,266 10,522,929 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities Stockholders’ Equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized 954 923 846 Paid-in capital 1,491,651 1,378,534 1,051,299 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 544,315 541,050 474,818 Accumulated other comprehensive income 99,724 40,226 23,887 Total stockholders’ equity 2,136,644 1,960,733 1,550,850 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 15,158,384 13,683,999 12,073,779





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Interest Income Debt securities $ 21,014 20,904 21,351 Residential real estate loans 11,526 12,554 10,779 Commercial loans 98,684 100,301 83,539 Consumer and other loans 11,641 11,522 10,447 Total interest income 142,865 145,281 126,116 Interest Expense Deposits 5,581 6,101 5,341 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 989 1,007 802 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 346 86 3,055 Other borrowed funds 128 92 38 Subordinated debentures 1,452 1,547 1,668 Total interest expense 8,496 8,833 10,904 Net Interest Income 134,369 136,448 115,212 Credit loss expense 22,744 — 57 Net interest income after credit loss expense 111,625 136,448 115,155 Non-Interest Income Service charges and other fees 14,020 14,756 18,015 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 1,285 1,379 967 Gain on sale of loans 11,862 10,135 5,798 Gain on sale of debt securities 863 257 213 Other income 5,242 1,890 3,481 Total non-interest income 33,272 28,417 28,474 Non-Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 59,660 55,543 52,728 Occupancy and equipment 9,219 9,149 8,437 Advertising and promotions 2,487 2,747 2,388 Data processing 5,282 4,972 3,892 Other real estate owned 112 609 139 Regulatory assessments and insurance 1,090 45 1,285 Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,533 2,566 1,694 Other expenses 11,545 19,621 12,267 Total non-interest expense 91,928 95,252 82,830 Income Before Income Taxes 52,969 69,613 60,799 Federal and state income tax expense 9,630 12,203 11,667 Net Income $ 43,339 57,410 49,132

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets

Three Months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 980,647 $ 11,526 4.70 % $ 917,324 $ 10,779 4.70 % Commercial loans 1 7,809,482 99,956 5.15 % 6,524,190 84,613 5.26 % Consumer and other loans 926,924 11,641 5.05 % 839,011 10,447 5.05 % Total loans 2 9,717,053 123,123 5.10 % 8,280,525 105,839 5.18 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 930,601 9,409 4.04 % 960,569 9,950 4.14 % Taxable debt securities 4 2,059,581 13,772 2.67 % 1,845,677 13,729 2.98 % Total earning assets 12,707,235 146,304 4.63 % 11,086,771 129,518 4.74 % Goodwill and intangibles 539,431 337,963 Non-earning assets 690,338 520,353 Total assets $ 13,937,004 $ 11,945,087 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,672,959 $ — — % $ 2,943,770 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 2,675,152 915 0.14 % 2,320,928 961 0.17 % Savings accounts 1,518,809 239 0.06 % 1,359,807 234 0.07 % Money market deposit accounts 2,031,799 1,624 0.32 % 1,690,305 1,010 0.24 % Certificate accounts 965,908 2,595 1.08 % 905,005 2,014 0.90 % Total core deposits 10,864,627 5,373 0.20 % 9,219,815 4,219 0.19 % Wholesale deposits 5 57,110 208 1.46 % 169,361 1,122 2.69 % FHLB advances 108,672 346 1.26 % 352,773 3,055 3.46 % Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds 712,787 2,569 1.45 % 556,325 2,508 1.83 % Total funding liabilities 11,743,196 8,496 0.29 % 10,298,274 10,904 0.43 % Other liabilities 147,361 116,143 Total liabilities 11,890,557 10,414,417 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 933 846 Paid-in capital 1,417,004 1,051,261 Retained earnings 562,951 471,626 Accumulated other comprehensive income 65,559 6,937 Total stockholders’ equity 2,046,447 1,530,670 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,937,004 $ 11,945,087 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 137,808 $ 118,614 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 4.34 % 4.31 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.36 % 4.34 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.3 million and $1.1 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $1.9 million and $2.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $266 thousand and $293 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 172,238 $ 143,479 $ 126,820 20 % 36 % Pre-sold and spec construction 180,799 180,539 135,137 — % 34 % Total residential construction 353,037 324,018 261,957 9 % 35 % Land development 101,644 101,592 126,417 — % (20 )% Consumer land or lots 121,082 125,759 125,818 (4 )% (4 )% Unimproved land 65,355 62,563 75,113 4 % (13 )% Developed lots for operative builders 32,661 17,390 16,171 88 % 102 % Commercial lots 59,023 46,408 35,511 27 % 66 % Other construction 453,403 478,368 454,965 (5 )% — % Total land, lot, and other construction 833,168 832,080 833,995 — % — % Owner occupied 1,813,284 1,667,526 1,367,530 9 % 33 % Non-owner occupied 2,200,664 2,017,375 1,662,390 9 % 32 % Total commercial real estate 4,013,948 3,684,901 3,029,920 9 % 32 % Commercial and industrial 1,151,817 991,580 922,124 16 % 25 % Agriculture 694,444 701,363 641,146 (1 )% 8 % 1st lien 1,213,232 1,186,889 1,102,920 2 % 10 % Junior lien 49,071 53,571 54,964 (8 )% (11 )% Total 1-4 family 1,262,303 1,240,460 1,157,884 2 % 9 % Multifamily residential 352,379 342,498 268,156 3 % 31 % Home equity lines of credit 656,953 617,900 557,895 6 % 18 % Other consumer 180,832 174,643 163,568 4 % 11 % Total consumer 837,785 792,543 721,463 6 % 16 % States and political subdivisions 566,953 533,023 398,848 6 % 42 % Other 116,991 139,538 119,966 (16 )% (2 )% Total loans receivable, including

loans held for sale 10,182,825 9,582,004 8,355,459 6 % 22 % Less loans held for sale 1 (94,619 ) (69,194 ) (29,389 ) 37 % 222 % Total loans receivable $ 10,088,206 $ 9,512,810 $ 8,326,070 6 % 21 %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification



Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type Non-

Accrual

Loans Accruing

Loans 90

Days

or More Past

Due Other

Real Estate

Owned (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 188 185 — 188 — — Pre-sold and spec construction 96 743 456 96 — — Total residential construction 284 928 456 284 — — Land development 1,432 852 2,272 1,184 — 248 Consumer land or lots 471 330 1,126 124 186 161 Unimproved land 680 1,181 9,222 404 — 276 Developed lots for operative builders — — 67 — — — Commercial lots 529 529 663 — — 529 Other construction — — 111 — — — Total land, lot and other construction 3,112 2,892 13,461 1,712 186 1,214 Owner occupied 5,269 4,608 7,229 3,717 107 1,445 Non-owner occupied 5,133 8,229 7,368 4,983 150 — Total commercial real estate 10,402 12,837 14,597 8,700 257 1,445 Commercial and industrial 5,438 5,297 3,893 4,724 525 189 Agriculture 7,263 2,288 4,488 2,658 4,605 — 1st lien 8,410 8,671 10,279 6,155 701 1,554 Junior lien 640 569 582 601 39 — Total 1-4 family 9,050 9,240 10,861 6,756 740 1,554 Multifamily residential 402 201 — 95 — 307 Home equity lines of credit 2,617 2,618 2,288 2,464 153 — Other consumer 520 837 453 329 152 39 Total consumer 3,137 3,455 2,741 2,793 305 39 Other 290 299 348 284 6 — Total $ 39,378 37,437 50,845 28,006 6,624 4,748

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 2,176 $ 637 $ 282 242 % 672 % Pre-sold and spec construction 328 148 553 122 % (41 )% Total residential construction 2,504 785 835 219 % 200 % Land development 840 — — n/m n/m Consumer land or lots 321 672 510 (52 )% (37 )% Unimproved land 934 558 685 67 % 36 % Developed lots for operative builders — 2 4 (100 )% (100 )% Commercial lots 216 — 331 n/m (35 )% Other construction — — 1,234 n/m (100 )% Total land, lot and other construction 2,311 1,232 2,764 88 % (16 )% Owner occupied 3,235 3,052 4,463 6 % (28 )% Non-owner occupied 4,764 1,834 6,604 160 % (28 )% Total commercial real estate 7,999 4,886 11,067 64 % (28 )%

Commercial and industrial 6,122 2,036 4,070 201 % 50 % Agriculture 6,210 4,298 5,709 44 % 9 % 1st lien 7,419 4,711 7,179 57 % 3 % Junior lien 795 624 583 27 % 36 % Total 1-4 family 8,214 5,335 7,762 54 % 6 % Home equity lines of credit 5,549 2,352 2,925 136 % 90 % Other consumer 1,456 1,187 1,357 23 % 7 % Total consumer 7,005 3,539 4,282 98 % 64 % Other 1,010 1,081 405 (7 )% 149 % Total $ 41,375 $ 23,192 $ 36,894 78 % 12 %

______________________________

n/m - not measurable

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date

Period Ending, By Loan Type Charge-Offs Recoveries (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Custom and owner occupied construction $ — 98 — — — Pre-sold and spec construction (6 ) (18 ) (4 ) — 6 Total residential construction (6 ) 80 (4 ) — 6 Land development (275 ) (30 ) 23 — 275 Consumer land or lots 3 (138 ) (20 ) 7 4 Unimproved land (37 ) (311 ) (9 ) — 37 Developed lots for operative builders — (18 ) — — — Commercial lots (1 ) (6 ) (2 ) — 1 Other construction — (142 ) — — — Total land, lot and other construction (310 ) (645 ) (8 ) 7 317 Owner occupied (16 ) (479 ) 75 30 46 Non-owner occupied (20 ) 2,015 30 — 20 Total commercial real estate (36 ) 1,536 105 30 66 Commercial and industrial 61 1,472 (4 ) 404 343 Agriculture 36 21 14 37 1 1st lien 14 (12 ) 198 21 7 Junior lien (110 ) (303 ) (52 ) 1 111 Total 1-4 family (96 ) (315 ) 146 22 118 Multifamily residential (43 ) — — — 43 Home equity lines of credit (103 ) 19 (5 ) — 103 Other consumer 88 603 223 151 63 Total consumer (15 ) 622 218 151 166 Other 1,222 4,035 1,043 1,916 694 Total $ 813 6,806 1,510 2,567 1,754

Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com



