North Bay Designer Responds to Shortage of Masks

Turning Production Towards Making Cloth Masks for Those in Need Throckmorton Jones

Designer of wearable art, Lisa Jones of Throckmorton Jones, in response to demand for face masks due to COVID-19, switches gears from handbags to face masks.

NOVATO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Throckmorton Jones , a local design house creating and producing bold, sustainable accessories and apparel, began fabricating face masks in response to demands created by COVID-19.“I’ve always created pieces that helped individuals express themselves and their individuality. Taking this skillset and applying it to the current high demand for face masks as a preventative measure against COVID-19, was one way I could help my community,” says Lisa Jones, founder and designer of Throckmorton Jones.Supporting Our CommunityAs small businesses navigate the new landscape of commerce during these unprecedented times of sheltering in place and economic uncertainties, many have responded by helping their neighbors and leading with kindness. Before the Coronavirus pandemic, Jones was on the cusp of her official brand launch, originally set to take place this week in Sausalito. Now she’s working to fulfill deliveries of upwards of 100+ masks per week, some of which are donated to local priests, seniors and other higher-risk members of the community. Additionally, Jones is working with #ProjectCareMasks to address the needs of SF homeless and other seniors in need.Product AvailabilityTo order masks or make a donation to support the manufacturing and distribution to at-risk community members visit www.throckmortonjones.com ###Lisa Jones of Throckmorton Jones, founding designer, has more than 15 years of experience in corporate fashion, costume and textiles industries working with brands including Ralph Lauren, Guess, Timberland, Athleta and Teatro Zinzanni, globally in Italy, France and Morocco.9yrs ago, Lisa Jones launched, Throckmorton Jones. A venture of divine and decadent details and a reverence for exemplary technical modalities. Currently obsessed with functional beauty her collections rock the hearts of aesthetic fanatics and functional adepts alike.A solid balance of successful business strategy and design expertise combined with hands on experience, results in salty, savvy, innovative designs, solutions and products.Jones’ goal is to build a successful, grass roots business that can be used as a model company for other grass roots companies. One that stimulates economy, offers flexibility in work schedule and educates through doing and learning skills that lead to a sustainable, thriving living with cottage industry and independent contractor partnerships.For more information, press only:Lisa Jones415-320-9994lisa@throckmortonjones.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.