Maldives : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Maldives

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

Publication Date:

April 23, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

The Maldives is suffering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maldivian economy is one of the most dependent countries on tourism. GDP growth is projected to be about -8.1 percent in 2020, about 15 percentage points below the prepandemic growth rate, and with large downside risks. The baseline impact would open a 2020 external financing gap of about US$214 million and a fiscal financing gap of around US$ 228 million.

Series:

Country Report No. 20/133

English

Publication Date:

April 23, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513542096/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MDVEA2020001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

50

