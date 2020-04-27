AviationManuals Suggests Updating FBO Operations Manuals for COVID-19 Health Concerns

Free Whitepaper Available

Also Managing Safety Risks and Updating Emergency Response Plan

Making customers and employees comfortable in times like these has become paramount due to COVID-19, so we wanted to offer some enhancements people can put in place. ” — AviationManuals CEO Mark Baier

WASHINGTON, D.C., US, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AviationManuals, the leading provider of digital operations manuals, is providing guidance for properly updating FBO Operations Manuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"By now FBO operators should be conscious that everyone's perceptions and attitudes with regard to risk have changed dramatically," said AviationManuals CEO Mark Baier. "While it is always important to operate to the highest standards, making customers and employees comfortable in times like these has become paramount due to COVID-19, so we wanted to offer some enhancements people can put in place."

With the ongoing pandemic, FBOs have hopefully begun examining the policies and procedures they have in place surrounding health and sanitation. AviationManuals, in order to help, is making some recommendations and providing a Whitepaper on how to get the process started.

Assess policies and procedures in place.

Research industry guidance from reputable sources, like the CDC, WHO and NATA.

Consult with local airport staff.

Focus on personal hygiene.

Practice evolving standards for social distancing.

Increasing the sanitation schedule.

Have workers wear gloves and masks.

Let those who can, work from home.

Check first aid kits for sufficiency.

Include your team in updates and welcome suggestions for compliance.

"In addition, take the opportunity to use your FBO's Safety Management System to perform risk assessments," Baier added. "Also, update your FBOs Emergency Response Plan with a particular focus on medical emergencies. With activity down, it's a great time for dry runs of your ERPs."

More complete details and a free Whitepaper can be found on AviationManuals website at: https://aviationmanuals.com/regulation-compliance/updating-your-fbo-policies-for-covid-19/. Aviation Manuals also recently outlined COVID-19 procedures for Flight Operations, which can be found at https://aviationmanuals.com/custompressrelease/aviationmanuals-outlines-covid-19-procedures/.

AviationManuals supports a client base that operates over 4,500 aircraft worldwide, including 62 Fortune 100 company flight departments. Based in the Washington, D.C. area, the company provides digital operations manuals with update services, as well as SMS software and iPad apps for fixed-wing, rotary-wing, drone operators, and FBOs worldwide. Founded in 1996, the company has produced thousands of manuals.

Products and services include SMS Software, FBO Manuals, Flight/Company Operations Manuals, International Operations and Procedures Manuals, Minimum Equipment Lists, Emergency Response Plans, and Internal Audit Programs, as well as Letters of Authorization (LOA) support for RVSM, Data Link (CPDLC / ADS-C), PBN (RNP-10 / -4, NAT HLA, B-/P-RNAV, and RNP-1), Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS), and EFBs.

AviationManuals is a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA). For more information on AviationManuals, go to www.aviationmanuals.com.



