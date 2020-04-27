Issued by James Gregory Consultancy llc

AviationManuals Suggests Updating FBO Operations Manuals for COVID-19 Health Concerns

Free Whitepaper Available

Free Whitepaper Available

Also Managing Safety Risks and Updating Emergency Response Plan

Making customers and employees comfortable in times like these has become paramount due to COVID-19, so we wanted to offer some enhancements people can put in place. ”
— AviationManuals CEO Mark Baier

WASHINGTON, D.C., US, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AviationManuals, the leading provider of digital operations manuals, is providing guidance for properly updating FBO Operations Manuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"By now FBO operators should be conscious that everyone's perceptions and attitudes with regard to risk have changed dramatically," said AviationManuals CEO Mark Baier. "While it is always important to operate to the highest standards, making customers and employees comfortable in times like these has become paramount due to COVID-19, so we wanted to offer some enhancements people can put in place."

With the ongoing pandemic, FBOs have hopefully begun examining the policies and procedures they have in place surrounding health and sanitation. AviationManuals, in order to help, is making some recommendations and providing a Whitepaper on how to get the process started.

Assess policies and procedures in place.
Research industry guidance from reputable sources, like the CDC, WHO and NATA.
Consult with local airport staff.
Focus on personal hygiene.
Practice evolving standards for social distancing.
Increasing the sanitation schedule.
Have workers wear gloves and masks.
Let those who can, work from home.
Check first aid kits for sufficiency.
Include your team in updates and welcome suggestions for compliance.

"In addition, take the opportunity to use your FBO's Safety Management System to perform risk assessments," Baier added. "Also, update your FBOs Emergency Response Plan with a particular focus on medical emergencies. With activity down, it's a great time for dry runs of your ERPs."

More complete details and a free Whitepaper can be found on AviationManuals website at: https://aviationmanuals.com/regulation-compliance/updating-your-fbo-policies-for-covid-19/. Aviation Manuals also recently outlined COVID-19 procedures for Flight Operations, which can be found at https://aviationmanuals.com/custompressrelease/aviationmanuals-outlines-covid-19-procedures/.

AviationManuals supports a client base that operates over 4,500 aircraft worldwide, including 62 Fortune 100 company flight departments. Based in the Washington, D.C. area, the company provides digital operations manuals with update services, as well as SMS software and iPad apps for fixed-wing, rotary-wing, drone operators, and FBOs worldwide. Founded in 1996, the company has produced thousands of manuals.

Products and services include SMS Software, FBO Manuals, Flight/Company Operations Manuals, International Operations and Procedures Manuals, Minimum Equipment Lists, Emergency Response Plans, and Internal Audit Programs, as well as Letters of Authorization (LOA) support for RVSM, Data Link (CPDLC / ADS-C), PBN (RNP-10 / -4, NAT HLA, B-/P-RNAV, and RNP-1), Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS), and EFBs.

AviationManuals is a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA). For more information on AviationManuals, go to www.aviationmanuals.com.

Jim Gregory for AviationManuals
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Jim Gregory for AviationManuals
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
Share This Story

Company Details
James Gregory Consultancy llc
1440 N. Gatewood, Suite 46
Wichita, Kansas, 67206
United States
+1 316-558-8578
Visit Newsroom
About

Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
AviationManuals Suggests Updating FBO Operations Manuals for COVID-19 Health Concerns
IADA Highlights State of BizJet Industry Webinar
Aero Asset Reports Positive Q1 Preowned Helicopter Market
View All Stories From This Author